Politics Podcast: 99 Problems And Mueller Is Just One

The word is that special counsel Robert Mueller could wrap up his investigation as early as next week. Whatever the outcome, it will be an important political moment in Donald Trump’s presidency. However it probably won’t be the end of his legal troubles. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, legal reporter Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux shares an overview of the criminal investigations involving the president, ranging from campaign finance violations to fraud.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.