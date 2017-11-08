Politics Podcast: 2016 Anniversary Edition

It has been a year since President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. The election was historic from start to finish, and it was often challenging to make sense of in the moment.

In a special edition of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, editor-in-chief Nate Silver and politics editor Micah Cohen sit down to discuss how FiveThirtyEight covered the election — the mistakes we made, the behind-the-scenes editorial decisions and the emotions of those final weeks.

Ultimately, the 2016 election was a lesson in throwing out conventional wisdom and embracing probabilities. A year later, has the message stuck?

