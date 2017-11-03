People Are Skeptical Of The GOP’s Tax Bill. Can Trump Change Their Minds?

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. Today’s theme song: “Then Came You” from the television show “Webster.”

Poll of the week

An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released this week found that just 25 percent of Americans think President Trump’s tax plan is a good idea — before the legislation had even been presented to the public. More Americans, 35 percent, believe it’s a bad idea. Perhaps most worrying for Trump is that the bill’s level of popularity (again, before its actual unveiling, which happened Thursday) is more comparable to that of recent legislation that didn’t pass than that which did.

Take a look at arguably the two most important pieces of legislation that passed in the past decade: the Affordable Care Act and the 2009 economic stimulus package. With Obamacare, 33 percent of Americans thought it was a good idea in April 2009, when pollsters first asked the question, compared with 26 percent who thought it was a bad idea. The numbers were even better for the economic stimulus package: 43 percent believed it was a good idea in January 2009, when pollsters first asked about it, to just 27 percent who believed it was a bad idea. This initial popularity likely made it easier to move these bills forward.

On the other hand, Trump’s tax plan looks a lot more like failed legislative efforts. The 25 percent of people who think Trump’s proposal is a good idea nearly equals the 23 percent in May who thought the Republican health care bill that was passed by the House was a good idea before the Senate put forward its bill. Granted, a much higher 48 percent thought the health care bill was a bad idea than don’t like the tax plan. But that gap still has a bad precedent: President George W. Bush’s unsuccessful attempt to privatize Social Security efforts in 2005. When Americans were first polled about it in December 2004, 38 percent said it was a good idea and 50 percent thought it was a bad idea. The lack of popularity of these bills no doubt made legislators more hesitant to pass them.

The good news for Trump is that many Americans, 39 percent, haven’t yet formed an opinion on the tax reform bill, according to the NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey. That is, Trump still has time to convince the public.

The bad news for Trump is that undecided Americans are probably not favorably disposed to Trump on taxes. A CBS News survey released this week found that only 38 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing on taxes compared with 50 percent who disapprove. A majority — 56 percent — in the CBS News poll said Trump’s tax cut plan would most benefit the rich; 13 percent said it would most benefit the middle class, and 24 percent said everyone would benfit equally. That’s a big no-no for popularity because, as I have noted previously, Americans don’t want to reduce taxes on the wealthy. In the CBS News survey, 58 percent of Americans said they wanted taxes on the wealthy to increase.

Luckily for the Republicans, tax reform isn’t a top issue for most Americans. If that continues to be the case, voter opinion might not greatly affect the bill’s chance of passage. And Republicans should have the enthusiastic support of their donors to help push this through.

Other polling nuggets

Trump’s job approval rating

Trump’s job approval rating is 38.0 percent, while his disapproval rating is 56.4 percent. Those are about the same as they were last week, when his approval rating was 37.5 percent and his disapproval rating was 56.7 percent.

The generic ballot

Democrats hold a 46.6 percent to 37.9 percent advantage over the Republicans on the generic congressional ballot. While still a wide lead, it’s down from the 48.6 percent to 35.5 percent gap last week.