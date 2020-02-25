Ovechkin vs. Gretzky — Is It Even A Contest? Hot Takedown discusses the merits of era-adjusting records and The Athletic’s Meg Linehan unpacks the latest in the USWNT lawsuit.

On Saturday night, Alex Ovechkin scored his 700th goal and is well on his way to Wayne Gretzky’s 894-goal record. Gretzky himself admits that the game is tougher now that it was in the 1980s, so if Ovechkin were playing when Gretzky did, would he have already topped his record? The team breaks down the merits of era-adjusting across sports and whether it’ll ever break into the mainstream.

Meg Linehan, who covers women’s soccer for The Athletic joins the show to unpack the most recent developments in the U.S. women’s soccer team’s lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation over equal pay.

Our Rabbit Hole celebrates Dave Ayres, the Zamboni driver-turned-NHL emergency goaltender who helped the Carolina Hurricanes clinch a victory.

