Our 2020 (Super Bowl) Draft Hot Takedown’s midseason NFL check-in leads to our first Super Bowl draft, plus a close look at the Astros front-office scandal and a Rabbit Hole on … a Rabbit.

We’re about halfway through the NFL season, and that means it’s time to check in on the surprises we’ve seen so far. The Hot Takedown crew completes its first ever Super Bowl draft — complete with a lot of smack talk and hot takes of our own.

The Astros have the potential to clinch their second World Series title in three years tonight at home against the Dodgers. In the midst of their title run, the scandal involving their assistant GM’s aggressive behavior toward reporters and the subsequent attempt by the Astros to cover up the incident has certainly complicated the event. Our team assesses the story and the fallout, and we talk about how to grapple with these complex issues as a fan.

Finally, our Rabbit Hole features another infamous Rabbit.

Here’s what we’re looking at this week: