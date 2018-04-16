OK, Should The Cavs Start To Worry Now? FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast tackles the first games of the playoffs.

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On Monday’s show (April 16, 2018), Neil, Kyle and Chris recap the first games of the NBA playoffs. They focus on the weekend’s big storylines: The Pacers trounced the Cavs in Cleveland, the Blazers had no answer for Anthony Davis, and the Sixers looked like real contenders.

