Menu
OK, Should The Cavs Start To Worry Now?

at

OK, Should The Cavs Start To Worry Now?

FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast tackles the first games of the playoffs.

By , and

Filed under The Lab

 

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On Monday’s show (April 16, 2018), Neil, Kyle and Chris recap the first games of the NBA playoffs. They focus on the weekend’s big storylines: The Pacers trounced the Cavs in Cleveland, the Blazers had no answer for Anthony Davis, and the Sixers looked like real contenders.

Here are links to what the podcast discussed this week:

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Chris Herring is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Kyle Wagner is a senior editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Filed under

NBA (540 posts) FiveThirtyEight Podcasts (475) Cleveland Cavaliers (110) The Lab (32)

Comments