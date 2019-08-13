Nothing Says ‘Fantasy Football’ Like Risk Management Hot Takedown unravels the logic behind fantasy, weighs potential outcomes for the 2019-20 EPL title race and reflects on historic baseball upsets.

With the NFL regular season rapidly approaching, the buzz around fantasy football is everywhere. On today’s show, our team looks at the strategies behind fantasy and dissects how it both reflects and distorts the game.

The English Premier League has formally kicked off with familiar faces leading the pack. Reigning back-to-back champion Manchester City leads in our model. Liverpool, which fell just 1 point short of the title last season, is again slated for second place. We’ll discuss what to expect this season and which teams might shake up the top of the table.

To wrap, Neil explores the Orioles’ unexpected win this weekend over the Astros and other historic baseball upsets in our Rabbit Hole of the Week.

What we’re looking at this week: