Model Talk: New Predictions For A Brave New NBA World Nate Silver joins Hot Takedown to discuss our new NBA model, and we discuss the British Open plus the role of tiebreakers in the Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon finals.

Since the NBA never stops, we’re proud to announce that our projection model for the 2019-2020 season has formally launched! Nate Silver joins to discuss how the model is assessing the NBA, which new metrics are still in development and what our model suggests about the upcoming season.

The British Open begins on Thursday, with Northern Ireland’s own Rory McIlroy heading into the tournament as the favorite. We’ll break down his chances of success in this final installment of the PGA season.

Our Rabbit Hole this week dives into the dramatic tiebreakers that decided the winners of both the 2019 Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon men’s final. Sticky wickets, indeed!

What we’re looking at this week: