MLB Is A Soap Opera, NFL Is ‘Game Of Thrones’ Hot Takedown discusses MLB free agency, how the Patriots shape the NFL and the evolution of rock climbing.

Before next week’s MLB winter meetings, Hot Takedown takes stock of free agency. We discuss what to expect for elite players in this year’s class and how the process has evolved in the wake of front offices placing a higher premium on statistics.

On Sunday, the New England Patriots’ loss to the Houston Texans led to the annual pundit panic that the Patriot dynasty may collapse. We’re not falling for it — but it is worth exploring the role the Patriots play in crafting each season’s narrative.

To end, our Rabbit Hole looks at the late Brad Gobright and his role in the evolution of rock climbing.

Here’s what we’re looking at this week: