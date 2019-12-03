MLB Is A Soap Opera, NFL Is ‘Game Of Thrones’

Before next week’s MLB winter meetings, Hot Takedown takes stock of free agency. We discuss what to expect for elite players in this year’s class and how the process has evolved in the wake of front offices placing a higher premium on statistics.
On Sunday, the New England Patriots’ loss to the Houston Texans led to the annual pundit panic that the Patriot dynasty may collapse. We’re not falling for it — but it is worth exploring the role the Patriots play in crafting each season’s narrative.
To end, our Rabbit Hole looks at the late Brad Gobright and his role in the evolution of rock climbing.
Here’s what we’re looking at this week:
- MLB’s comprehensive look at free agency thus far.
- Bill Barnwell’s deep dive into the legitimacy of Tom Brady’s decline, on ESPN.com.
- Lynn Hill’s 1989 appearance on “Late Night With David Letterman.”