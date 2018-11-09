Live: Watch The FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast



The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is at the 92nd Street Y in New York for a live show. The crew plans to reflect on the 2018 midterm elections and play a fourth round of the 2020 presidential primary draft.

The live stream will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern on Friday, and the edited podcast will make it into your normal feed on Monday.

You can listen to our podcasts by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.