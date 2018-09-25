Live Politics Podcast: Will Trump Fire Rosenstein? Withdraw Kavanaugh?

In a live taping of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses the future for both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. They make sense of the rumors that swirled around Rosenstein’s employment status on Monday and debate the politics at stake in whether or not Kavanaugh’s nomination is pulled.

