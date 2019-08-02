Live From Detroit: The Post-Debate State Of The Primary

In a live taping of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast in downtown Detroit, the crew discusses key takeaways from the second Democratic primary debate. And the team competes in a 2020 Democratic presidential draft, debating which candidates are most likely to win the nomination. Plus, Robert Yoon of Inside Elections joins to talk about the present and future of Michigan politics.

