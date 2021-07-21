Lisa Fernandez Was The Shohei Ohtani Of Softball

This article is part of our series, Tokyo Olympics
When softball helped kick off the Olympics on Wednesday in Tokyo, it was a triumphant return, if only a temporary one. After a 13-year absence, the sport is making its first appearance at the Summer Games since Beijing in 2008. Softball and baseball were eliminated from the official program in the mid-2000s because of a confluence of factors, including the steroid scandal in MLB, the U.S.’s sheer dominance in softball and America’s rocky relationship with the International Olympic Committee. But softball’s reemergence in Tokyo is bringing back great memories of the four Olympic tournaments that were held from 1996 through 2008.
To celebrate the teams and players that competed in those Olympics, I calculated a rudimentary form of wins above replacement (WAR) using historical Olympic softball data from the indispensable Olympedia.org, which lists batting and pitching statistics by team for each tournament played. Batters’ WAR is based on weighted on-base average (wOBA) relative to average;1 pitching WAR is based on a combination of runs allowed per seven innings and fielding independent pitching (FIP), in a nod to the averaging we do for our JEFFBAGWELL WAR metric.2 You can find the career totals for every player in the database below:
Lisa Fernandez is the GOAT of Olympic softball
Most career wins above replacement (WAR) by softball players at the Olympics, plus player plate appearances and innings pitched, 1996-2008
|Batting
|Pitching
|Player▲▼
|Country▲▼
|olympiads▲▼
|PA▲▼
|WAR▲▼
|Inn.▲▼
|WAR▲▼
|Tot. WAR▲▼
|Lisa Fernandez
|USA
|3
|89
|1.26
|74.7
|2.56
|3.82
|Crystl Bustos
|USA
|3
|97
|2.75
|0.0
|0.00
|2.75
|Tanya Harding
|AUS
|4
|39
|-0.25
|106.7
|2.77
|2.52
|Yukiko Ueno
|JPN
|2
|0
|0.00
|77.7
|2.16
|2.16
|Wang Lihong
|CHN
|2
|0
|0.00
|48.0
|1.77
|1.77
|Natalie Titcume
|AUS
|3
|85
|1.56
|0.0
|0.00
|1.56
|Cat Osterman
|USA
|2
|0
|0.00
|34.7
|1.51
|1.51
|Melanie Roche
|AUS
|4
|0
|0.00
|80.3
|1.46
|1.46
|Juri Takayama
|JPN
|3
|0
|0.00
|70.3
|1.45
|1.45
|Hiroko Sakai
|JPN
|2
|0
|0.00
|37.0
|1.32
|1.32
|Eri Yamada
|JPN
|2
|64
|1.29
|0.0
|0.00
|1.29
|Lauren Bay-Regula
|CAN
|2
|1
|-0.02
|63.7
|1.30
|1.28
|Natasha Watley
|USA
|2
|63
|1.17
|0.0
|0.00
|1.17
|Sheila Cornell
|USA
|1
|32
|0.77
|0.0
|0.00
|0.77
|Sheila Douty
|USA
|1
|38
|0.39
|0.0
|0.00
|0.39
|Lori Harrigan
|USA
|3
|0
|0.00
|28.7
|1.15
|1.15
|Peta Edebone
|AUS
|3
|74
|1.12
|0.0
|0.00
|1.12
|Reika Utsugi
|JPN
|2
|62
|1.07
|0.0
|0.00
|1.07
|Monica Abbott
|USA
|1
|0
|0.00
|24.0
|1.05
|1.05
|Christa Williams
|USA
|2
|4
|-0.08
|25.7
|1.10
|1.02
|Michele Smith
|USA
|2
|41
|-0.26
|41.7
|1.24
|0.98
|Haruka Saito
|JPN
|3
|87
|0.93
|0.0
|0.00
|0.93
|Jennie Finch
|USA
|2
|0
|0.00
|19.0
|0.89
|0.89
|Yan Fang
|CHN
|2
|61
|0.87
|0.0
|0.00
|0.87
|Jessica Mendoza
|USA
|2
|50
|0.87
|0.0
|0.00
|0.87
|Zhang Yanqing
|CHN
|1
|0
|0.00
|41.3
|0.82
|0.82
|Stacey Nuveman
|USA
|3
|75
|0.77
|0.0
|0.00
|0.77
|Jennifer Brundage
|USA
|1
|36
|0.77
|0.0
|0.00
|0.77
|Wang Ying
|CHN
|2
|56
|0.74
|0.0
|0.00
|0.74
|Dot Richardson
|USA
|2
|66
|0.74
|0.0
|0.00
|0.74
|Miyo Yamada
|JPN
|1
|29
|0.74
|0.0
|0.00
|0.74
|Kelly Hardie
|AUS
|2
|1
|-0.02
|27.0
|0.75
|0.73
|Lu Wei
|CHN
|2
|0
|0.00
|51.3
|0.72
|0.72
|Kelly Kretschman
|USA
|2
|47
|0.72
|0.0
|0.00
|0.72
|Lovie Jung
|USA
|2
|49
|0.70
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|Chika Kodama
|JPN
|1
|22
|0.67
|0.0
|0.00
|0.67
|Noriko Yamaji
|JPN
|3
|80
|0.66
|0.0
|0.00
|0.66
|Marta Gambella
|ITA
|2
|42
|0.63
|0.0
|0.00
|0.63
|Kazue Ito
|JPN
|2
|54
|0.61
|0.0
|0.00
|0.61
|Tao Hua
|CHN
|3
|85
|0.59
|0.0
|0.00
|0.59
|Justine Smethurst
|AUS
|1
|0
|0.00
|19.0
|0.59
|0.59
|Michele Granger
|USA
|1
|0
|0.00
|16.0
|0.56
|0.56
|Mariko Masubuchi
|JPN
|1
|0
|0.00
|20.0
|0.56
|0.56
|Liu Xuqing
|CHN
|1
|33
|0.55
|0.0
|0.00
|0.55
|Wang Ya-Fen
|TPE
|2
|42
|0.55
|0.0
|0.00
|0.55
|Stacey Porter
|AUS
|2
|60
|0.54
|0.0
|0.00
|0.54
|Sandy Allen-Lewis
|AUS
|3
|58
|0.54
|0.0
|0.00
|0.54
|Kerry Dienelt
|AUS
|2
|48
|0.52
|0.0
|0.00
|0.52
|Susan Bugliarello
|ITA
|2
|0
|0.00
|34.7
|0.51
|0.51
|Simmone Morrow
|AUS
|3
|72
|0.48
|0.0
|0.00
|0.48
|Leah O’Brien
|USA
|1
|12
|0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|0.13
|Leah O’Brien-Amico
|USA
|2
|59
|0.35
|0.0
|0.00
|0.35
|Megu Hirose
|JPN
|1
|29
|0.48
|0.0
|0.00
|0.48
|Emi Tsukada
|JPN
|1
|23
|0.47
|0.0
|0.00
|0.47
|Yoshiko Fujimoto
|JPN
|1
|26
|0.46
|0.0
|0.00
|0.46
|Sally McCreedy
|AUS
|1
|33
|0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|0.16
|Sally McDermid
|AUS
|1
|28
|0.29
|0.0
|0.00
|0.29
|Lai Sheng-Jung
|TPE
|2
|0
|0.00
|28.7
|0.44
|0.44
|Liu Yaju
|CHN
|1
|0
|0.00
|23.3
|0.43
|0.43
|Zhang Chunfang
|CHN
|2
|67
|0.43
|0.0
|0.00
|0.43
|Laura Berg
|USA
|4
|85
|0.43
|0.0
|0.00
|0.43
|Jackie Smith
|NZL
|1
|25
|0.42
|0.0
|0.00
|0.42
|Lori Sippel
|CAN
|1
|0
|0.00
|20.0
|0.41
|0.41
|Li Qi
|CHN
|2
|0
|0.00
|27.3
|0.41
|0.41
|Jenny Topping
|USA
|1
|8
|0.41
|0.0
|0.00
|0.41
|Rhonda Hira
|NZL
|1
|19
|0.40
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|Chueh Ming-Hui
|TPE
|1
|0
|0.00
|17.0
|0.39
|0.39
|Jenny Holliday
|AUS
|1
|0
|0.00
|12.0
|0.38
|0.38
|Tu Hui-Mei
|TPE
|1
|0
|0.00
|20.7
|0.36
|0.36
|Danielle Stewart
|AUS
|1
|18
|0.35
|0.0
|0.00
|0.35
|Rachel Schill
|CAN
|1
|17
|0.34
|0.0
|0.00
|0.34
|Danielle Lawrie
|CAN
|1
|0
|0.00
|12.3
|0.34
|0.34
|Caitlin Lowe
|USA
|1
|29
|0.33
|0.0
|0.00
|0.33
|Jamie Farnworth
|GRE
|1
|18
|0.33
|0.0
|0.00
|0.33
|Wu Chia-Yen
|TPE
|2
|0
|0.00
|24.7
|0.32
|0.32
|Dionna Harris
|USA
|1
|23
|0.32
|0.0
|0.00
|0.32
|Jodie Bowering
|AUS
|1
|27
|0.31
|0.0
|0.00
|0.31
|Jennifer Yee
|CAN
|1
|26
|0.30
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|Misako Ando
|JPN
|2
|61
|0.30
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|Andrea Duran
|USA
|1
|25
|0.30
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|Satoko Mabuchi
|JPN
|1
|35
|0.30
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|An Zhongxin
|CHN
|2
|51
|0.27
|0.0
|0.00
|0.27
|Anouk Mels
|NED
|1
|0
|0.00
|30.7
|0.27
|0.27
|Karen Snelgrove
|CAN
|1
|0
|0.00
|19.0
|0.26
|0.26
|Ma Ying
|CHN
|1
|0
|0.00
|6.0
|0.26
|0.26
|Lu Hsueh-Mei
|TPE
|1
|15
|0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|0.25
|Chen Miao-Yi
|TPE
|2
|39
|0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|0.25
|Rie Sato
|JPN
|2
|30
|0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|0.25
|Qin Xuejing
|CHN
|1
|0
|0.00
|7.0
|0.24
|0.24
|Jo Brown
|AUS
|2
|59
|0.24
|0.0
|0.00
|0.24
|Yumiko Fujii
|JPN
|1
|0
|0.00
|12.0
|0.24
|0.24
|Pauline Maurice
|CAN
|1
|26
|0.24
|0.0
|0.00
|0.24
|Kelly Kelland
|CAN
|1
|19
|0.23
|0.0
|0.00
|0.23
|Martine Stiemer
|NED
|1
|19
|0.23
|0.0
|0.00
|0.23
|Emi Naito
|JPN
|2
|53
|0.23
|0.0
|0.00
|0.23
|Jackie Lance
|CAN
|2
|36
|0.22
|0.0
|0.00
|0.22
|Hayley Wickenheiser
|CAN
|1
|23
|0.22
|0.0
|0.00
|0.22
|Ayumi Karino
|JPN
|1
|37
|0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|0.21
|Danielle Henderson
|USA
|1
|0
|0.00
|5.0
|0.20
|0.20
|Tu Hui-Ping
|TPE
|1
|0
|0.00
|16.0
|0.20
|0.20
|Lei Li
|CHN
|1
|20
|0.20
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|Ou Ching-Chieh
|TPE
|1
|15
|0.19
|0.0
|0.00
|0.19
|Kerry Wyborn
|AUS
|2
|52
|0.19
|0.0
|0.00
|0.19
|Motoko Fujimoto
|JPN
|1
|29
|0.19
|0.0
|0.00
|0.19
|Hiroko Tamoto
|JPN
|1
|23
|0.19
|0.0
|0.00
|0.19
|Christine Parris
|CAN
|1
|25
|0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|0.18
|Li Chunxia
|CHN
|2
|25
|0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|0.18
|He Liping
|CHN
|1
|0
|0.00
|4.0
|0.18
|0.18
|Kim Maher
|USA
|1
|34
|0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|0.18
|Yuruby Alicart
|VEN
|1
|15
|0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|0.17
|Zhou Yi
|CHN
|2
|47
|0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|0.17
|Haylea Petrie
|AUS
|1
|24
|0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|0.16
|Lesley Attwell
|CAN
|1
|11
|0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|0.16
|Sabrina Del Mastio
|ITA
|1
|16
|0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|0.16
|Meaggan Wilton
|CAN
|1
|6
|0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|0.15
|Chen Hong
|CHN
|1
|30
|0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|0.15
|Lindsay James
|GRE
|1
|20
|0.14
|0.0
|0.00
|0.14
|Pan Xia
|CHN
|1
|11
|0.14
|0.0
|0.00
|0.14
|Noriko Harada
|JPN
|1
|18
|0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|0.13
|Zhang Lixia
|CHN
|1
|0
|0.00
|8.7
|0.13
|0.13
|Wei Qiang
|CHN
|3
|69
|0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|0.13
|Tomoko Watanabe
|JPN
|1
|0
|0.00
|13.7
|0.12
|0.12
|Tung Yun-Chi
|TPE
|2
|10
|0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|0.12
|Mariangee Bogado
|VEN
|1
|0
|0.00
|23.0
|0.12
|0.12
|Clara Vázquez
|PUR
|1
|14
|0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|0.12
|Jie Hua
|ITA
|1
|17
|0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|0.12
|Melisa Upu
|NZL
|1
|21
|0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|0.11
|Marloes Fellinger
|NED
|1
|19
|0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|0.11
|Megan Timpf
|CAN
|1
|23
|0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|0.11
|Tracey Mosley
|AUS
|2
|26
|0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|0.11
|Lindsey Bashor
|GRE
|1
|22
|0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|0.11
|Vicky Galindo
|USA
|1
|5
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Ilaria Pino
|ITA
|1
|6
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Pan Tzu-Hui
|TPE
|2
|27
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Selina Follas
|AUS
|1
|5
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Helen Townsend
|NZL
|1
|17
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Rei Nishiyama
|JPN
|1
|33
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Vanessa Czarnecki
|GRE
|1
|15
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Zhang Lifang
|CHN
|1
|15
|0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|0.09
|Petra Beek
|NED
|1
|21
|0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|0.09
|Melanie Matthews
|CAN
|1
|28
|0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|0.09
|Yu Huili
|CHN
|1
|0
|0.00
|14.7
|0.09
|0.09
|Tairia Flowers
|USA
|2
|27
|0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|0.09
|Kim Cooper
|AUS
|1
|28
|0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|0.08
|Rubilena Rojas
|VEN
|1
|15
|0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|0.08
|Melanie Hulme
|NZL
|1
|8
|0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|0.08
|Yumi Iwabuchi
|JPN
|1
|25
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|Marlies van der Putten
|NED
|1
|16
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|Sandra Gouverneur
|NED
|1
|18
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|Natalia Cimin
|ITA
|1
|18
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|Nicole Richardson
|AUS
|1
|8
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|María Zamora
|CUB
|1
|16
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|Julie Smith
|USA
|1
|22
|0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|0.06
|María Arceo
|CUB
|1
|5
|0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|0.06
|Chiang Hui-Chuan
|TPE
|1
|21
|0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|0.06
|Debbie Sonnenberg
|CAN
|1
|0
|0.00
|11.0
|0.06
|0.06
|Ou Jingbai
|CHN
|1
|9
|0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|0.06
|Ginny Georgantas
|GRE
|1
|15
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|María Soto
|VEN
|1
|20
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Liu Tzu-Hsin
|TPE
|1
|17
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Chang Li-Chiu
|TPE
|1
|14
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Caitlin Lever
|CAN
|1
|24
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Sue Fairhurst
|AUS
|1
|21
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Belinda Wright
|AUS
|1
|23
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Jineth Pimentel
|VEN
|1
|15
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Penny le Noble
|NED
|1
|5
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Kaleigh Rafter
|CAN
|1
|10
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Olga Ruyol
|CUB
|1
|19
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Gillian Boxx
|USA
|1
|17
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Ikuko Fukita
|JPN
|1
|9
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Shelly Stokes
|USA
|1
|9
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Jennifer Salling
|CAN
|1
|22
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Fiona Timu
|NZL
|1
|16
|0.04
|9.7
|0.00
|0.04
|Marjolein de Jong
|NED
|1
|11
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Angela Lichty
|CAN
|1
|18
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Kyoko Mochida
|JPN
|1
|12
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Huang Hui-Wen
|TPE
|2
|28
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Sun Li
|CHN
|1
|20
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Kara McGaw
|CAN
|1
|16
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Chen Feng-Yin
|TPE
|1
|20
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Char Pouaka
|NZL
|1
|10
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Kiri Shaw
|NZL
|1
|20
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Sabrina Comberlato
|ITA
|1
|20
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Marina Cergol
|ITA
|1
|19
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Sandra Rosario
|PUR
|1
|18
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Lo Hsiao-Ting
|TPE
|1
|21
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Robin Mackin
|CAN
|1
|0
|0.00
|6.7
|0.03
|0.03
|Daisy de Peinder
|NED
|1
|6
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Cindy Potae
|NZL
|1
|16
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Cherene Hiesl-Boyer
|CAN
|1
|24
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Denisse Fuenmayor
|VEN
|1
|20
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Yuneisy Castillo
|CUB
|1
|6
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Mu Xia
|CHN
|2
|48
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Jacqueline Ortiz
|PUR
|1
|18
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Chien Pei-Chi
|TPE
|1
|19
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Xu Jian
|CHN
|2
|15
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Lai Meng-Ting
|TPE
|1
|23
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Lisa Kersten
|NZL
|1
|23
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Dani Tyler
|USA
|1
|18
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Emi Inui
|JPN
|2
|7
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Auburn Sigurdson
|CAN
|1
|0
|0.00
|6.7
|0.01
|0.01
|Chang Hsiao-Ching
|TPE
|1
|4
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Marjan Smit
|NED
|1
|8
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Katerina Koutoungou
|GRE
|1
|1
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Luo Lin
|CHN
|1
|1
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Vilma Álvarez
|CUB
|1
|19
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Lin Po-Jen
|TPE
|1
|0
|0.00
|4.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Mi Renrong
|CHN
|1
|15
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Elba Lebrón
|PUR
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Aída Miranda
|PUR
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Lei Donghui
|CHN
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Kristen Karanzias
|GRE
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Ioanna Bouziou
|GRE
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Jacki Nichol
|CAN
|1
|7
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Jennifer McFalls
|USA
|1
|9
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Amanda Doman
|AUS
|1
|4
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Joyce Lester
|AUS
|1
|25
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Hsu Hsiu-Ling
|TPE
|1
|6
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Lauren Lappin
|USA
|1
|5
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Carmie Vairo
|CAN
|1
|19
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Candace Murray
|CAN
|1
|9
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Eva Trevisan
|ITA
|1
|21
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Noémie Marin
|CAN
|1
|1
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Samanta Bardini
|ITA
|1
|15
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Annalisa Turci
|ITA
|1
|1
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Sasha Olson
|CAN
|1
|1
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Diamela Puentes
|CUB
|1
|11
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Myriam Segarra
|PUR
|1
|15
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Erin Cumpstone
|CAN
|2
|30
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Zuleyma Cirimele
|VEN
|1
|12
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Verusca Paternoster
|ITA
|1
|7
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Kim Kluijskens
|NED
|1
|19
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Mayumi Inoue
|JPN
|1
|20
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Geraldine Puertas
|VEN
|1
|14
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Tan Ying
|CHN
|1
|20
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Karen Doell
|CAN
|1
|23
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Chien Chen-Ju
|TPE
|1
|23
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Marissa Carpadios
|AUS
|1
|27
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Amanda Freed
|USA
|1
|6
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Heather Newsham
|CAN
|1
|4
|-0.08
|17.0
|0.05
|-0.03
|Eve Soto
|PUR
|1
|15
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Katina Kramos
|GRE
|1
|2
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Stefania Vitaliani
|ITA
|1
|2
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Guo Jia
|CHN
|2
|28
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Maribel Riera
|VEN
|1
|7
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Xin Minhong
|CHN
|1
|19
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Mika Someya
|JPN
|1
|0
|0.00
|6.0
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Petra van Heijst
|NED
|1
|3
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Mayles Rodríguez
|VEN
|1
|3
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Zavana Aranga
|NZL
|1
|8
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Yoshimi Kobayashi
|JPN
|1
|8
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Masumi Mishina
|JPN
|2
|50
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Kaila Holtz
|CAN
|1
|0
|0.00
|4.0
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Wu Di
|CHN
|2
|11
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Li Chiu-Ching
|TPE
|2
|34
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|Gina Weber
|NZL
|1
|5
|0.15
|36.3
|-0.20
|-0.05
|Sachiko Ito
|JPN
|1
|8
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|María González
|PUR
|1
|15
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|Bheiglys Mujica
|VEN
|1
|4
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|Ellen Venker
|NED
|1
|4
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|Nathalie Timmermans
|NED
|1
|11
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Lourdes Báez
|PUR
|1
|21
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Natalie Ward
|AUS
|4
|104
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Anita Kossen
|NED
|1
|13
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Britt Vonk
|NED
|1
|12
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Jolanda Kroesen
|NED
|1
|13
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Taeko Ishikawa
|JPN
|1
|0
|0.00
|17.3
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Jessica Bashor
|GRE
|1
|19
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Stacey Farnworth
|GRE
|1
|17
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Qiu Haitao
|CHN
|1
|4
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Zhou Yan
|CHN
|1
|4
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Penelope Rosario
|PUR
|1
|9
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Wang Hsiao-Ping
|TPE
|1
|9
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Lucienne Geels
|NED
|1
|19
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Sheena Lawrick
|CAN
|2
|31
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Denise Carriere
|CAN
|1
|17
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Lee Ming-Chieh
|TPE
|1
|21
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Sandy Beasley
|CAN
|1
|5
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Alessandra Gorla
|ITA
|1
|21
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Noémi Boekel
|NED
|1
|10
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Sandy Newsham
|CAN
|1
|15
|-0.13
|30.0
|0.05
|-0.08
|Michelle Venturella
|USA
|1
|5
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Clelia Ailara
|ITA
|1
|5
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Sandra Nieuwveen
|NED
|1
|20
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Naoko Sakamoto
|JPN
|1
|5
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Yaciey Sojo
|VEN
|1
|18
|-0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.09
|Yusmary Pérez
|VEN
|1
|11
|-0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.09
|Alecia Stephenson
|CAN
|1
|18
|-0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.09
|Sheree Corniel
|PUR
|1
|11
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Chung Chiung-Yao
|TPE
|1
|23
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Loredana Auletta
|ITA
|1
|6
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Yuki Sato
|JPN
|1
|21
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Deng Xiaoling
|CHN
|2
|50
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Joanna Gail
|GRE
|1
|6
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Judith van Kampen
|NED
|1
|0
|0.00
|18.0
|-0.10
|-0.10
|Corrine Ockhuijsen
|NED
|1
|7
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Francesca Francolini
|ITA
|2
|37
|-0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.11
|Leslie Malerich
|ITA
|1
|0
|0.00
|3.3
|-0.11
|-0.11
|Daniela Castellani
|ITA
|2
|21
|-0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.11
|María Santana
|CUB
|1
|7
|-0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.12
|Brooke Wilkins
|AUS
|3
|1
|-0.02
|19.3
|-0.10
|-0.12
|Kim Dermott
|NZL
|1
|17
|-0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.12
|Carrie Flemmer
|CAN
|1
|8
|-0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.12
|Yen Show-Tzu
|TPE
|2
|38
|-0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.13
|Haydée Hernández
|CUB
|1
|19
|-0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.13
|Wen Li-Hsiu
|TPE
|1
|21
|-0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.13
|Kylie Cronk
|AUS
|1
|10
|-0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.13
|Natalie Hodgskin
|AUS
|1
|8
|-0.14
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.14
|Shiori Koseki
|JPN
|1
|26
|-0.14
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.14
|Sommer West
|CAN
|1
|24
|-0.14
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.14
|Naomi Matsumoto
|JPN
|2
|17
|-0.14
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.14
|Fiona Crawford
|AUS
|1
|19
|-0.24
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.24
|Fiona Hanes
|AUS
|1
|23
|0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|0.09
|Nicole Di Salvio
|ITA
|2
|0
|0.00
|24.7
|-0.15
|-0.15
|Wang Xiaoyan
|CHN
|1
|19
|-0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.15
|Kim Sarrazin
|CAN
|1
|9
|-0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.15
|Madelon Beek
|NED
|1
|15
|-0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.15
|Janice Parks
|PUR
|1
|19
|-0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.16
|Chiu Chen-Ting
|TPE
|1
|0
|0.00
|6.3
|-0.16
|-0.16
|Niolis Ramos
|CUB
|1
|10
|-0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.16
|Yamila Flor
|CUB
|1
|20
|-0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.17
|Dione Meier
|CAN
|1
|0
|0.00
|6.7
|-0.17
|-0.17
|Yu Yanhong
|CHN
|2
|40
|-0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.17
|Kyoko Kobayashi
|JPN
|1
|0
|0.00
|5.7
|-0.17
|-0.17
|Christie Ambrosi
|USA
|1
|16
|-0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.17
|Luisa Medina
|CUB
|1
|16
|-0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.17
|Francine McRae
|AUS
|1
|20
|-0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.18
|Liu Chia-Chi
|TPE
|1
|12
|-0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.18
|Zhang Ai
|CHN
|2
|40
|-0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.18
|Yang Hui-Chun
|TPE
|2
|39
|-0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.18
|Giovanna Palermi
|ITA
|1
|11
|-0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.18
|Jennifer Spediacci
|ITA
|1
|16
|-0.04
|15.0
|-0.14
|-0.18
|Natalie Anter
|ITA
|1
|16
|-0.19
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.19
|Alison Bradley
|CAN
|2
|33
|-0.19
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.19
|Carolyn Crudgington
|AUS
|1
|1
|-0.02
|1.0
|-0.17
|-0.19
|Marianella Castellanos
|VEN
|1
|0
|0.00
|4.7
|-0.20
|-0.20
|Claudia Petracchi
|ITA
|1
|12
|-0.20
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.20
|Sarah Farnworth
|GRE
|1
|20
|-0.20
|38.0
|0.00
|-0.20
|Gonny Reijnen
|NED
|1
|18
|-0.20
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.20
|Erin McLean
|CAN
|1
|23
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Juanita Clayton
|CAN
|1
|14
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Jacqueline de Heer
|NED
|1
|14
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Yukiyo Mine
|JPN
|1
|20
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Saskia Kosterink
|NED
|1
|20
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Kristy Odamura
|CAN
|2
|25
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Stephanie Skegas-Maxwell
|GRE
|1
|0
|0.00
|6.3
|-0.22
|-0.22
|Nathalie Fradette
|CAN
|1
|15
|-0.22
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.22
|Lin Su-Hua
|TPE
|2
|0
|0.00
|14.7
|-0.23
|-0.23
|Naho Emoto
|JPN
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.0
|-0.24
|-0.24
|Colleen Thorburn
|CAN
|1
|21
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Colleen Thorburn-Smith
|CAN
|1
|19
|-0.22
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.22
|Yarisleidis Peña
|CUB
|1
|15
|-0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.25
|Jaye Bailey
|NZL
|1
|6
|-0.01
|0.3
|-0.24
|-0.25
|Laritza Espinosa
|CUB
|1
|0
|0.00
|23.7
|-0.25
|-0.25
|Cindy Eadie
|CAN
|1
|15
|-0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.25
|Chloe Kloezeman
|GRE
|1
|16
|-0.27
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.27
|Han Hsin-Lin
|TPE
|1
|0
|0.00
|7.7
|-0.29
|-0.29
|Erin White
|CAN
|1
|15
|-0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.25
|Erin Woods
|CAN
|1
|20
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Jacqueline Knol
|NED
|1
|0
|0.00
|4.3
|-0.32
|-0.32
|Ivelisse Echevarría
|PUR
|1
|0
|0.00
|26.0
|-0.33
|-0.33
|Ani Nyhus
|CAN
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.7
|-0.33
|-0.33
|Ruta Lealamanua
|NZL
|1
|0
|0.00
|4.3
|-0.37
|-0.37
|Vicky Bastarache
|CAN
|1
|0
|0.00
|6.0
|-0.37
|-0.37
|Estela Milanés
|CUB
|1
|0
|0.00
|16.3
|-0.38
|-0.38
|Masako Watanabe
|JPN
|1
|0
|0.00
|7.7
|-0.41
|-0.41
|Sonja Pannen
|NED
|1
|0
|0.00
|12.0
|-0.46
|-0.46
|Johana Gómez
|VEN
|1
|0
|0.00
|13.3
|-0.48
|-0.48
|Lisa Martínez
|PUR
|1
|2
|-0.04
|11.0
|-0.47
|-0.51
|Rebecca Soumeru
|NED
|1
|0
|0.00
|11.0
|-0.54
|-0.54
|Lisa Mize
|PUR
|1
|1
|-0.02
|6.7
|-0.58
|-0.60
|Kristi de Vries
|NED
|1
|11
|-0.20
|12.0
|-0.41
|-0.61
|Yamila Degrase
|CUB
|1
|0
|0.00
|6.0
|-0.65
|-0.65
|Jue-Fen Sun
|ITA
|1
|8
|-0.08
|11.7
|-0.74
|-0.82
The best all-time performance in Olympic softball belongs to American Lisa Fernandez, whose Shohei Ohtani-like excellence as both a hitter and pitcher helped the U.S. win three golds during her three tournaments with the team. At the plate, Fernandez hit .303 with a .391 wOBA, which was nearly 70 percent better than the Olympic average; on the mound, she struck out 91 batters (walking only seven), had a 0.74 FIP and allowed a miniscule 0.38 ERA. Between her 1.26 WAR as a hitter and 2.56 WAR as a pitcher, Fernandez produced 3.82 total WAR in her Olympic career, over a full win more than any other player in tournament history.
As a two-way standout, Fernandez has no peers in terms of total value. But some players are able to match her on one side of the ball or the other. Powerful hitter Crystl “The Big Bruiser” Bustos, who was Fernandez’s teammate on the 2000 and 2004 U.S. teams (and won silver on the 2008 team), is the most valuable batter in Olympic softball history, producing 14 home runs (or one every 6.1 at-bats — eat your heart out, Barry Bonds) with a .353 average and an incredible .525 wOBA, 122 percent better than the Olympic average. Bustos had 2.75 WAR as a batter, which was nearly 1.2 wins better than runner-up Natalie Titcume of Australia.
Among pitchers, the GOAT by WAR is Australia’s Tanya Harding3 who appeared in all four pre-2020 Olympic softball tournaments, striking out 4.2 batters for every walk and holding opponents to a 0.59 ERA in 106⅔ innings. Harding’s 2.77 career WAR edged out Fernandez by 0.21 wins, and both were clear of Japan’s Yukiko Ueno (who threw a perfect game in 2004) in third place.
In a single Olympics, the most valuable performance belongs to Fernandez in 2004, when she had a .623 wOBA with 1.01 WAR as a hitter and allowed just 0.29 runs per seven innings with 0.68 WAR as a pitcher, for a grand total of 1.68 wins above replacement:
Fernandez was the best in a single Olympics
Most wins above replacement (WAR) by softball players in a single Olympic Games, plus player plate appearances and innings pitched, 1996-2008
|Batting
|Pitching
|Player▲▼
|Country▲▼
|Year▲▼
|PA▲▼
|WAR▲▼
|Inn.▲▼
|WAR▲▼
|Tot. WAR▲▼
|Lisa Fernandez
|USA
|2004
|27
|1.01
|24.0
|0.68
|1.68
|Wang Lihong
|CHN
|1996
|0
|0.00
|34.0
|1.27
|1.27
|Lisa Fernandez
|USA
|1996
|28
|0.35
|21.0
|0.84
|1.19
|Yukiko Ueno
|JPN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|47.0
|1.15
|1.15
|Monica Abbott
|USA
|2008
|0
|0.00
|24.0
|1.05
|1.05
|Yukiko Ueno
|JPN
|2004
|0
|0.00
|30.7
|1.01
|1.01
|Crystl Bustos
|USA
|2004
|28
|0.96
|0.0
|0.00
|0.96
|Lisa Fernandez
|USA
|2000
|34
|-0.09
|29.7
|1.04
|0.95
|Crystl Bustos
|USA
|2008
|28
|0.93
|0.0
|0.00
|0.93
|Yan Fang
|CHN
|2000
|30
|0.92
|0.0
|0.00
|0.92
|Crystl Bustos
|USA
|2000
|41
|0.86
|0.0
|0.00
|0.86
|Cat Osterman
|USA
|2008
|0
|0.00
|20.0
|0.86
|0.86
|Lu Wei
|CHN
|2004
|0
|0.00
|36.0
|0.83
|0.83
|Eri Yamada
|JPN
|2004
|32
|0.83
|0.0
|0.00
|0.83
|Zhang Yanqing
|CHN
|2000
|0
|0.00
|41.3
|0.82
|0.82
|Lauren Bay-Regula
|CAN
|2004
|1
|-0.02
|34.3
|0.84
|0.82
|Natalie Titcume
|AUS
|2004
|28
|0.80
|0.0
|0.00
|0.80
|Hiroko Sakai
|JPN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|21.0
|0.80
|0.80
|Reika Utsugi
|JPN
|2000
|33
|0.79
|0.0
|0.00
|0.79
|Jennifer Brundage
|USA
|2000
|36
|0.77
|0.0
|0.00
|0.77
|Sheila Cornell
|USA
|1996
|32
|0.77
|0.0
|0.00
|0.77
|Natasha Watley
|USA
|2004
|32
|0.77
|0.0
|0.00
|0.77
|Tanya Harding
|AUS
|1996
|19
|-0.12
|22.7
|0.87
|0.74
|Miyo Yamada
|JPN
|2000
|29
|0.74
|0.0
|0.00
|0.74
|Melanie Roche
|AUS
|1996
|0
|0.00
|25.3
|0.70
|0.70
|Peta Edebone
|AUS
|2000
|30
|0.70
|0.0
|0.00
|0.70
|Juri Takayama
|JPN
|1996
|0
|0.00
|28.0
|0.68
|0.68
|Chika Kodama
|JPN
|1996
|22
|0.67
|0.0
|0.00
|0.67
|Tanya Harding
|AUS
|2000
|17
|-0.13
|25.0
|0.80
|0.66
|Michele Smith
|USA
|2000
|21
|-0.22
|27.7
|0.88
|0.66
|Cat Osterman
|USA
|2004
|0
|0.00
|14.7
|0.66
|0.66
|Tanya Harding
|AUS
|2004
|3
|0.00
|35.3
|0.61
|0.61
|Li Qi
|CHN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|16.0
|0.59
|0.59
|Justine Smethurst
|AUS
|2008
|0
|0.00
|19.0
|0.59
|0.59
|Zhang Chunfang
|CHN
|1996
|36
|0.58
|0.0
|0.00
|0.58
|Christa Williams
|USA
|2000
|4
|-0.08
|16.0
|0.67
|0.58
|Michele Granger
|USA
|1996
|0
|0.00
|16.0
|0.56
|0.56
|Mariko Masubuchi
|JPN
|2000
|0
|0.00
|20.0
|0.56
|0.56
|Juri Takayama
|JPN
|2000
|0
|0.00
|23.0
|0.56
|0.56
|Liu Xuqing
|CHN
|1996
|33
|0.55
|0.0
|0.00
|0.55
|Stacey Nuveman
|USA
|2004
|21
|0.55
|0.0
|0.00
|0.55
|Jessica Mendoza
|USA
|2008
|26
|0.54
|0.0
|0.00
|0.54
|Wang Ying
|CHN
|2000
|27
|0.53
|0.0
|0.00
|0.53
|Hiroko Sakai
|JPN
|2004
|0
|0.00
|16.0
|0.51
|0.51
|Natalie Titcume
|AUS
|2000
|31
|0.51
|0.0
|0.00
|0.51
|Wang Lihong
|CHN
|2000
|0
|0.00
|14.0
|0.51
|0.51
|Wang Ya-Fen
|TPE
|1996
|22
|0.51
|0.0
|0.00
|0.51
|Kelly Hardie
|AUS
|2000
|1
|-0.02
|19.0
|0.52
|0.50
|Tanya Harding
|AUS
|2008
|0
|0.00
|23.7
|0.50
|0.50
|Lovie Jung
|USA
|2004
|25
|0.49
|0.0
|0.00
|0.49
|Kerry Dienelt
|AUS
|1996
|23
|0.49
|0.0
|0.00
|0.49
|Jennie Finch
|USA
|2008
|0
|0.00
|11.0
|0.49
|0.49
|Dot Richardson
|USA
|1996
|35
|0.48
|0.0
|0.00
|0.48
|Megu Hirose
|JPN
|2008
|29
|0.48
|0.0
|0.00
|0.48
|Lori Harrigan
|USA
|2000
|0
|0.00
|12.3
|0.47
|0.47
|Emi Tsukada
|JPN
|1996
|23
|0.47
|0.0
|0.00
|0.47
|Lauren Bay-Regula
|CAN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|29.3
|0.46
|0.46
|Eri Yamada
|JPN
|2008
|32
|0.46
|0.0
|0.00
|0.46
|Yoshiko Fujimoto
|JPN
|1996
|26
|0.46
|0.0
|0.00
|0.46
|Lai Sheng-Jung
|TPE
|2004
|0
|0.00
|16.3
|0.45
|0.45
|Kelly Kretschman
|USA
|2004
|22
|0.44
|0.0
|0.00
|0.44
|Christa Williams
|USA
|1996
|0
|0.00
|9.7
|0.44
|0.44
|Liu Yaju
|CHN
|1996
|0
|0.00
|23.3
|0.43
|0.43
|Misako Ando
|JPN
|2000
|35
|0.42
|0.0
|0.00
|0.42
|Jackie Smith
|NZL
|2000
|25
|0.42
|0.0
|0.00
|0.42
|Melanie Roche
|AUS
|2000
|0
|0.00
|16.0
|0.41
|0.41
|Lori Harrigan
|USA
|2004
|0
|0.00
|9.3
|0.41
|0.41
|Lori Sippel
|CAN
|1996
|0
|0.00
|20.0
|0.41
|0.41
|Haruka Saito
|JPN
|2000
|35
|0.41
|0.0
|0.00
|0.41
|Brooke Wilkins
|AUS
|2000
|1
|-0.02
|12.0
|0.43
|0.41
|Jenny Topping
|USA
|2004
|8
|0.41
|0.0
|0.00
|0.41
|Jennie Finch
|USA
|2004
|0
|0.00
|8.0
|0.41
|0.41
|Rhonda Hira
|NZL
|2000
|19
|0.40
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|Natasha Watley
|USA
|2008
|31
|0.40
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|Haruka Saito
|JPN
|1996
|26
|0.40
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|Noriko Yamaji
|JPN
|2004
|29
|0.40
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|Sheila Douty
|USA
|2000
|38
|0.39
|0.0
|0.00
|0.39
|Chueh Ming-Hui
|TPE
|2008
|0
|0.00
|17.0
|0.39
|0.39
|Jenny Holliday
|AUS
|1996
|0
|0.00
|12.0
|0.38
|0.38
|Tao Hua
|CHN
|1996
|32
|0.37
|0.0
|0.00
|0.37
|Peta Edebone
|AUS
|2004
|27
|0.36
|0.0
|0.00
|0.36
|Kazue Ito
|JPN
|2004
|30
|0.36
|0.0
|0.00
|0.36
|Tu Hui-Mei
|TPE
|1996
|0
|0.00
|20.7
|0.36
|0.36
|Marta Gambella
|ITA
|2004
|22
|0.36
|0.0
|0.00
|0.36
|Danielle Stewart
|AUS
|2008
|18
|0.35
|0.0
|0.00
|0.35
|Rachel Schill
|CAN
|2004
|17
|0.34
|0.0
|0.00
|0.34
|Danielle Lawrie
|CAN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|12.3
|0.34
|0.34
|Caitlin Lowe
|USA
|2008
|29
|0.33
|0.0
|0.00
|0.33
|Jo Brown
|AUS
|1996
|28
|0.33
|0.0
|0.00
|0.33
|Jamie Farnworth
|GRE
|2004
|18
|0.33
|0.0
|0.00
|0.33
|Stacey Porter
|AUS
|2004
|28
|0.33
|0.0
|0.00
|0.33
|Jessica Mendoza
|USA
|2004
|24
|0.32
|0.0
|0.00
|0.32
|Dionna Harris
|USA
|1996
|23
|0.32
|0.0
|0.00
|0.32
|Susan Bugliarello
|ITA
|2004
|0
|0.00
|14.0
|0.32
|0.32
|Michele Smith
|USA
|1996
|20
|-0.04
|14.0
|0.36
|0.32
|Leah O’Brien-Amico
|USA
|2000
|34
|0.31
|0.0
|0.00
|0.31
|Jodie Bowering
|AUS
|2008
|27
|0.31
|0.0
|0.00
|0.31
|Jennifer Yee
|CAN
|2008
|26
|0.30
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|Laura Berg
|USA
|2004
|19
|0.30
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|Sandy Allen-Lewis
|AUS
|2008
|31
|0.30
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|Andrea Duran
|USA
|2008
|25
|0.30
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|Satoko Mabuchi
|JPN
|2008
|35
|0.30
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|Sally McDermid
|AUS
|1996
|28
|0.29
|0.0
|0.00
|0.29
|Kelly Kretschman
|USA
|2008
|25
|0.28
|0.0
|0.00
|0.28
|Simmone Morrow
|AUS
|2008
|32
|0.28
|0.0
|0.00
|0.28
|Reika Utsugi
|JPN
|2004
|29
|0.28
|0.0
|0.00
|0.28
|Sandy Allen-Lewis
|AUS
|2004
|25
|0.27
|0.0
|0.00
|0.27
|Marta Gambella
|ITA
|2000
|20
|0.27
|0.0
|0.00
|0.27
|Lori Harrigan
|USA
|1996
|0
|0.00
|7.0
|0.27
|0.27
|An Zhongxin
|CHN
|2000
|24
|0.27
|0.0
|0.00
|0.27
|Anouk Mels
|NED
|1996
|0
|0.00
|30.7
|0.27
|0.27
|Wei Qiang
|CHN
|2000
|26
|0.27
|0.0
|0.00
|0.27
|Karen Snelgrove
|CAN
|1996
|0
|0.00
|19.0
|0.26
|0.26
|Wu Chia-Yen
|TPE
|2008
|0
|0.00
|11.7
|0.26
|0.26
|Dot Richardson
|USA
|2000
|31
|0.26
|0.0
|0.00
|0.26
|Stacey Nuveman
|USA
|2000
|31
|0.26
|0.0
|0.00
|0.26
|Ma Ying
|CHN
|1996
|0
|0.00
|6.0
|0.26
|0.26
|Natalie Titcume
|AUS
|2008
|26
|0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|0.25
|Lu Hsueh-Mei
|TPE
|2008
|15
|0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|0.25
|Kazue Ito
|JPN
|2000
|24
|0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|0.25
|Rie Sato
|JPN
|2008
|30
|0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|0.25
|Emi Naito
|JPN
|2004
|30
|0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|0.25
|Qin Xuejing
|CHN
|2000
|0
|0.00
|7.0
|0.24
|0.24
|Yumiko Fujii
|JPN
|2000
|0
|0.00
|12.0
|0.24
|0.24
|Pauline Maurice
|CAN
|1996
|26
|0.24
|0.0
|0.00
|0.24
|Melanie Roche
|AUS
|2004
|0
|0.00
|26.3
|0.24
|0.24
|Kelly Kelland
|CAN
|1996
|19
|0.23
|0.0
|0.00
|0.23
|Martine Stiemer
|NED
|1996
|19
|0.23
|0.0
|0.00
|0.23
|Kelly Hardie
|AUS
|2008
|0
|0.00
|8.0
|0.22
|0.22
|Hayley Wickenheiser
|CAN
|2000
|23
|0.22
|0.0
|0.00
|0.22
|Deng Xiaoling
|CHN
|2000
|25
|0.22
|0.0
|0.00
|0.22
|Stacey Porter
|AUS
|2008
|32
|0.22
|0.0
|0.00
|0.22
|Noriko Yamaji
|JPN
|1996
|18
|0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|0.21
|Wang Ying
|CHN
|1996
|29
|0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|0.21
|Juri Takayama
|JPN
|2004
|0
|0.00
|19.3
|0.21
|0.21
|Ayumi Karino
|JPN
|2008
|37
|0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|0.21
|Lovie Jung
|USA
|2008
|24
|0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|0.21
|Jackie Lance
|CAN
|2004
|19
|0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|0.21
|Danielle Henderson
|USA
|2000
|0
|0.00
|5.0
|0.20
|0.20
|Tu Hui-Ping
|TPE
|1996
|0
|0.00
|16.0
|0.20
|0.20
|Lei Li
|CHN
|1996
|20
|0.20
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|Ou Ching-Chieh
|TPE
|1996
|15
|0.19
|0.0
|0.00
|0.19
|Susan Bugliarello
|ITA
|2000
|0
|0.00
|20.7
|0.19
|0.19
|Motoko Fujimoto
|JPN
|2008
|29
|0.19
|0.0
|0.00
|0.19
|Hiroko Tamoto
|JPN
|2000
|23
|0.19
|0.0
|0.00
|0.19
|Tao Hua
|CHN
|2000
|28
|0.19
|0.0
|0.00
|0.19
|Christine Parris
|CAN
|1996
|25
|0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|0.18
|He Liping
|CHN
|1996
|0
|0.00
|4.0
|0.18
|0.18
|Kim Maher
|USA
|1996
|34
|0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|0.18
|Zhou Yi
|CHN
|2008
|21
|0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|0.17
|Chen Miao-Yi
|TPE
|2008
|21
|0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|0.17
|Yuruby Alicart
|VEN
|2008
|15
|0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|0.17
|Tracey Mosley
|AUS
|2004
|11
|0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|0.17
|Haylea Petrie
|AUS
|1996
|24
|0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|0.16
|Lesley Attwell
|CAN
|2000
|11
|0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|0.16
|Sally McCreedy
|AUS
|2000
|33
|0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|0.16
|Sabrina Del Mastio
|ITA
|2004
|16
|0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|0.16
|Simmone Morrow
|AUS
|2004
|19
|0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|0.15
|Meaggan Wilton
|CAN
|2000
|6
|0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|0.15
|Chen Hong
|CHN
|1996
|30
|0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|0.15
|Lindsay James
|GRE
|2004
|20
|0.14
|0.0
|0.00
|0.14
|Nicole Di Salvio
|ITA
|2000
|0
|0.00
|16.7
|0.14
|0.14
|Pan Xia
|CHN
|2008
|11
|0.14
|0.0
|0.00
|0.14
|Leah O’Brien
|USA
|1996
|12
|0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|0.13
|Noriko Harada
|JPN
|1996
|18
|0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|0.13
|Zhang Lixia
|CHN
|2004
|0
|0.00
|8.7
|0.13
|0.13
|Zhang Ai
|CHN
|2008
|22
|0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|0.13
|Haruka Saito
|JPN
|2004
|26
|0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|0.12
|Yen Show-Tzu
|TPE
|1996
|18
|0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|0.12
|Tomoko Watanabe
|JPN
|1996
|0
|0.00
|13.7
|0.12
|0.12
|Mariangee Bogado
|VEN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|23.0
|0.12
|0.12
|Tairia Flowers
|USA
|2008
|25
|0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|0.12
|Clara Vázquez
|PUR
|1996
|14
|0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|0.12
|Jie Hua
|ITA
|2000
|17
|0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|0.12
|Melanie Roche
|AUS
|2008
|0
|0.00
|12.7
|0.11
|0.11
|Melisa Upu
|NZL
|2000
|21
|0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|0.11
|Marloes Fellinger
|NED
|2008
|19
|0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|0.11
|Laura Berg
|USA
|2008
|6
|0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|0.11
|Megan Timpf
|CAN
|2008
|23
|0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|0.11
|Kerry Wyborn
|AUS
|2004
|28
|0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|0.11
|Lindsey Bashor
|GRE
|2004
|22
|0.11
|0.0
|0.00
|0.11
|Vicky Galindo
|USA
|2008
|5
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Laura Berg
|USA
|1996
|22
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Li Chunxia
|CHN
|2004
|4
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Tung Yun-Chi
|TPE
|2004
|3
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Masumi Mishina
|JPN
|2004
|23
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Ilaria Pino
|ITA
|2004
|6
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Selina Follas
|AUS
|2000
|5
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Natalie Ward
|AUS
|2008
|30
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Helen Townsend
|NZL
|2000
|17
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Rei Nishiyama
|JPN
|2008
|33
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Vanessa Czarnecki
|GRE
|2004
|15
|0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|Huang Hui-Wen
|TPE
|2004
|16
|0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|0.09
|Zhang Lifang
|CHN
|2008
|15
|0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|0.09
|Petra Beek
|NED
|1996
|21
|0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|0.09
|Melanie Matthews
|CAN
|2008
|28
|0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|0.09
|Fiona Hanes
|AUS
|2000
|23
|0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|0.09
|Yu Huili
|CHN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|14.7
|0.09
|0.09
|Kerry Wyborn
|AUS
|2008
|24
|0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|0.09
|Kim Cooper
|AUS
|1996
|28
|0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|0.08
|Rubilena Rojas
|VEN
|2008
|15
|0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|0.08
|Melanie Hulme
|NZL
|2000
|8
|0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|0.08
|Pan Tzu-Hui
|TPE
|2008
|19
|0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|0.08
|Li Chunxia
|CHN
|2008
|21
|0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|0.08
|Yang Hui-Chun
|TPE
|1996
|24
|0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|0.08
|Chen Miao-Yi
|TPE
|2004
|18
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|Yumi Iwabuchi
|JPN
|2004
|25
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|Marlies van der Putten
|NED
|1996
|16
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|Sandra Gouverneur
|NED
|2008
|18
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|Natalia Cimin
|ITA
|2004
|18
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|Nicole Richardson
|AUS
|1996
|8
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|María Zamora
|CUB
|2000
|16
|0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|0.07
|Julie Smith
|USA
|1996
|22
|0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|0.06
|Xu Jian
|CHN
|2000
|7
|0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|0.06
|Wu Chia-Yen
|TPE
|2004
|0
|0.00
|13.0
|0.06
|0.06
|Natalie Ward
|AUS
|1996
|24
|0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|0.06
|María Arceo
|CUB
|2000
|5
|0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|0.06
|Chiang Hui-Chuan
|TPE
|2008
|21
|0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|0.06
|Peta Edebone
|AUS
|1996
|17
|0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|0.06
|Debbie Sonnenberg
|CAN
|1996
|0
|0.00
|11.0
|0.06
|0.06
|Ou Jingbai
|CHN
|1996
|9
|0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|0.06
|Mu Xia
|CHN
|2000
|21
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Ginny Georgantas
|GRE
|2004
|15
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Li Chiu-Ching
|TPE
|2008
|18
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|María Soto
|VEN
|2008
|20
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Liu Tzu-Hsin
|TPE
|1996
|17
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Chang Li-Chiu
|TPE
|2004
|14
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Caitlin Lever
|CAN
|2008
|24
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Sue Fairhurst
|AUS
|2000
|21
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Belinda Wright
|AUS
|2008
|23
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Jineth Pimentel
|VEN
|2008
|15
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Noriko Yamaji
|JPN
|2000
|33
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Simmone Morrow
|AUS
|2000
|21
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Penny le Noble
|NED
|1996
|5
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Kaleigh Rafter
|CAN
|2008
|10
|0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|0.05
|Olga Ruyol
|CUB
|2000
|19
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Gillian Boxx
|USA
|1996
|17
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Wang Ya-Fen
|TPE
|2004
|20
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Ikuko Fukita
|JPN
|1996
|9
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Shelly Stokes
|USA
|1996
|9
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Jennifer Salling
|CAN
|2008
|22
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Fiona Timu
|NZL
|2000
|16
|0.04
|9.7
|0.00
|0.04
|Marjolein de Jong
|NED
|1996
|11
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Tao Hua
|CHN
|2004
|25
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Yu Yanhong
|CHN
|2008
|22
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Angela Lichty
|CAN
|2004
|18
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Leah O’Brien-Amico
|USA
|2004
|25
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Kerry Dienelt
|AUS
|2000
|25
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Kyoko Mochida
|JPN
|1996
|12
|0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|0.04
|Sun Li
|CHN
|2008
|20
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Kara McGaw
|CAN
|1996
|16
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Chen Feng-Yin
|TPE
|2004
|20
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Char Pouaka
|NZL
|2000
|10
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Sheena Lawrick
|CAN
|2008
|25
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Guo Jia
|CHN
|2008
|10
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Sabrina Comberlato
|ITA
|2000
|20
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Kiri Shaw
|NZL
|2000
|20
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Marina Cergol
|ITA
|2000
|19
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Sandra Rosario
|PUR
|1996
|18
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Lo Hsiao-Ting
|TPE
|2008
|21
|0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|0.03
|Robin Mackin
|CAN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|6.7
|0.03
|0.03
|Daisy de Peinder
|NED
|2008
|6
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Cindy Potae
|NZL
|2000
|16
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Tung Yun-Chi
|TPE
|2008
|7
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Cherene Hiesl-Boyer
|CAN
|2000
|24
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Pan Tzu-Hui
|TPE
|2004
|8
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Denisse Fuenmayor
|VEN
|2008
|20
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Yuneisy Castillo
|CUB
|2000
|6
|0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|0.02
|Jackie Lance
|CAN
|2000
|17
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Alison Bradley
|CAN
|2008
|16
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Jacqueline Ortiz
|PUR
|1996
|18
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Chien Pei-Chi
|TPE
|1996
|19
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Lai Meng-Ting
|TPE
|2008
|23
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Erin Cumpstone
|CAN
|2008
|17
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Lisa Kersten
|NZL
|2000
|23
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Dani Tyler
|USA
|1996
|18
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Emi Inui
|JPN
|2008
|7
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Auburn Sigurdson
|CAN
|2004
|0
|0.00
|6.7
|0.01
|0.01
|Chang Hsiao-Ching
|TPE
|1996
|4
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Wu Di
|CHN
|2008
|8
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Marjan Smit
|NED
|2008
|8
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Luo Lin
|CHN
|2004
|1
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Katerina Koutoungou
|GRE
|2004
|1
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Vilma Álvarez
|CUB
|2000
|19
|0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|0.01
|Lin Su-Hua
|TPE
|2004
|0
|0.00
|10.7
|0.00
|0.00
|Lin Po-Jen
|TPE
|2004
|0
|0.00
|4.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Mi Renrong
|CHN
|2004
|15
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|An Zhongxin
|CHN
|1996
|27
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Lei Donghui
|CHN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Rie Sato
|JPN
|2004
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Emi Inui
|JPN
|2004
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Ioanna Bouziou
|GRE
|2004
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Kristen Karanzias
|GRE
|2004
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Elba Lebrón
|PUR
|1996
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Aída Miranda
|PUR
|1996
|0
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Jacki Nichol
|CAN
|2000
|7
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Jennifer McFalls
|USA
|2000
|9
|0.00
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Brooke Wilkins
|AUS
|1996
|0
|0.00
|5.0
|0.00
|0.00
|Zhou Yi
|CHN
|2004
|26
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Amanda Doman
|AUS
|2004
|4
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Joyce Lester
|AUS
|1996
|25
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Hsu Hsiu-Ling
|TPE
|2008
|6
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Lai Sheng-Jung
|TPE
|2008
|0
|0.00
|12.3
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Lauren Lappin
|USA
|2008
|5
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Carmie Vairo
|CAN
|1996
|19
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Candace Murray
|CAN
|1996
|9
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Eva Trevisan
|ITA
|2004
|21
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Wei Qiang
|CHN
|2004
|20
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Noémie Marin
|CAN
|2008
|1
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Samanta Bardini
|ITA
|2004
|15
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Natalie Ward
|AUS
|2000
|28
|-0.01
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.01
|Sasha Olson
|CAN
|2004
|1
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Annalisa Turci
|ITA
|2004
|1
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Emi Naito
|JPN
|2000
|23
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Diamela Puentes
|CUB
|2000
|11
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Myriam Segarra
|PUR
|1996
|15
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Colleen Thorburn
|CAN
|1996
|21
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Zuleyma Cirimele
|VEN
|2008
|12
|-0.02
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.02
|Verusca Paternoster
|ITA
|2000
|7
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Kim Kluijskens
|NED
|2008
|19
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Mayumi Inoue
|JPN
|1996
|20
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Geraldine Puertas
|VEN
|2008
|14
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Tan Ying
|CHN
|2008
|20
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Karen Doell
|CAN
|1996
|23
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Chien Chen-Ju
|TPE
|1996
|23
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Marissa Carpadios
|AUS
|2004
|27
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Amanda Freed
|USA
|2004
|6
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Heather Newsham
|CAN
|2000
|4
|-0.08
|17.0
|0.05
|-0.03
|Sandy Allen-Lewis
|AUS
|2000
|2
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Eve Soto
|PUR
|1996
|15
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Erin Cumpstone
|CAN
|2004
|13
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Tairia Flowers
|USA
|2004
|2
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Katina Kramos
|GRE
|2004
|2
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Stefania Vitaliani
|ITA
|2004
|2
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Stacey Nuveman
|USA
|2008
|23
|-0.03
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.03
|Maribel Riera
|VEN
|2008
|7
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Xin Minhong
|CHN
|2008
|19
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Mika Someya
|JPN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|6.0
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Mu Xia
|CHN
|2004
|27
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Mayles Rodríguez
|VEN
|2008
|3
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Petra van Heijst
|NED
|2008
|3
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Naomi Matsumoto
|JPN
|2000
|1
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Yoshimi Kobayashi
|JPN
|2000
|8
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Zavana Aranga
|NZL
|2000
|8
|-0.04
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.04
|Kaila Holtz
|CAN
|2004
|0
|0.00
|4.0
|-0.04
|-0.04
|Francesca Francolini
|ITA
|2004
|18
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|Gina Weber
|NZL
|2000
|5
|0.15
|36.3
|-0.20
|-0.05
|Daniela Castellani
|ITA
|2000
|3
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|Sachiko Ito
|JPN
|2008
|8
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|Wu Di
|CHN
|2004
|3
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|Xu Jian
|CHN
|1996
|8
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|María González
|PUR
|1996
|15
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|Bheiglys Mujica
|VEN
|2008
|4
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|Ellen Venker
|NED
|2008
|4
|-0.05
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.05
|Yan Fang
|CHN
|1996
|31
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Nathalie Timmermans
|NED
|2008
|11
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Lourdes Báez
|PUR
|1996
|21
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Anita Kossen
|NED
|1996
|13
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Huang Hui-Wen
|TPE
|2008
|12
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Britt Vonk
|NED
|2008
|12
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Jolanda Kroesen
|NED
|2008
|13
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Francesca Francolini
|ITA
|2000
|19
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Erin Woods
|CAN
|2000
|20
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Taeko Ishikawa
|JPN
|2000
|0
|0.00
|17.3
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Jessica Bashor
|GRE
|2004
|19
|-0.06
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.06
|Guo Jia
|CHN
|2004
|18
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Daniela Castellani
|ITA
|2004
|18
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Tracey Mosley
|AUS
|2008
|15
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Stacey Farnworth
|GRE
|2004
|17
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Zhou Yan
|CHN
|2000
|4
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Qiu Haitao
|CHN
|2000
|4
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Penelope Rosario
|PUR
|1996
|9
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Wang Hsiao-Ping
|TPE
|2004
|9
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Lucienne Geels
|NED
|1996
|19
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Denise Carriere
|CAN
|2000
|17
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Lee Ming-Chieh
|TPE
|1996
|21
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Sandy Beasley
|CAN
|1996
|5
|-0.07
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.07
|Alessandra Gorla
|ITA
|2000
|21
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Noémi Boekel
|NED
|2008
|10
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Sandy Newsham
|CAN
|2000
|15
|-0.13
|30.0
|0.05
|-0.08
|Michelle Venturella
|USA
|2000
|5
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Clelia Ailara
|ITA
|2000
|5
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Kristy Odamura
|CAN
|2000
|5
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Sandra Nieuwveen
|NED
|1996
|20
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Naoko Sakamoto
|JPN
|2004
|5
|-0.08
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.08
|Laura Berg
|USA
|2000
|38
|-0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.09
|Yaciey Sojo
|VEN
|2008
|18
|-0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.09
|Yusmary Pérez
|VEN
|2008
|11
|-0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.09
|Alecia Stephenson
|CAN
|1996
|18
|-0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.09
|Jo Brown
|AUS
|2000
|31
|-0.09
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.09
|Sheree Corniel
|PUR
|1996
|11
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Chung Chiung-Yao
|TPE
|1996
|23
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Loredana Auletta
|ITA
|2000
|6
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Yuki Sato
|JPN
|2004
|21
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Li Chiu-Ching
|TPE
|2004
|16
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Sheena Lawrick
|CAN
|2004
|6
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Joanna Gail
|GRE
|2004
|6
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Naomi Matsumoto
|JPN
|1996
|16
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Judith van Kampen
|NED
|2008
|0
|0.00
|18.0
|-0.10
|-0.10
|Corrine Ockhuijsen
|NED
|1996
|7
|-0.10
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.10
|Lu Wei
|CHN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|15.3
|-0.11
|-0.11
|Leslie Malerich
|ITA
|2004
|0
|0.00
|3.3
|-0.11
|-0.11
|María Santana
|CUB
|2000
|7
|-0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.12
|Kim Dermott
|NZL
|2000
|17
|-0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.12
|Carrie Flemmer
|CAN
|1996
|8
|-0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.12
|Misako Ando
|JPN
|1996
|26
|-0.12
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.12
|Wei Qiang
|CHN
|1996
|23
|-0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.13
|Kristy Odamura
|CAN
|2004
|20
|-0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.13
|Haydée Hernández
|CUB
|2000
|19
|-0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.13
|Wen Li-Hsiu
|TPE
|2008
|21
|-0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.13
|Kylie Cronk
|AUS
|2008
|10
|-0.13
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.13
|Natalie Hodgskin
|AUS
|2004
|8
|-0.14
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.14
|Shiori Koseki
|JPN
|2000
|26
|-0.14
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.14
|Sommer West
|CAN
|2000
|24
|-0.14
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.14
|Masumi Mishina
|JPN
|2008
|27
|-0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.15
|Wang Xiaoyan
|CHN
|2004
|19
|-0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.15
|Kim Sarrazin
|CAN
|2004
|9
|-0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.15
|Madelon Beek
|NED
|1996
|15
|-0.15
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.15
|Zhang Chunfang
|CHN
|2000
|31
|-0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.16
|Janice Parks
|PUR
|1996
|19
|-0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.16
|Chiu Chen-Ting
|TPE
|1996
|0
|0.00
|6.3
|-0.16
|-0.16
|Niolis Ramos
|CUB
|2000
|10
|-0.16
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.16
|Yamila Flor
|CUB
|2000
|20
|-0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.17
|Dione Meier
|CAN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|6.7
|-0.17
|-0.17
|Kyoko Kobayashi
|JPN
|1996
|0
|0.00
|5.7
|-0.17
|-0.17
|Christie Ambrosi
|USA
|2000
|16
|-0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.17
|Luisa Medina
|CUB
|2000
|16
|-0.17
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.17
|Francine McRae
|AUS
|1996
|20
|-0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.18
|Liu Chia-Chi
|TPE
|1996
|12
|-0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.18
|Li Qi
|CHN
|2004
|0
|0.00
|11.3
|-0.18
|-0.18
|Giovanna Palermi
|ITA
|2000
|11
|-0.18
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.18
|Jennifer Spediacci
|ITA
|2004
|16
|-0.04
|15.0
|-0.14
|-0.18
|Natalie Anter
|ITA
|2004
|16
|-0.19
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.19
|Carolyn Crudgington
|AUS
|1996
|1
|-0.02
|1.0
|-0.17
|-0.19
|Marianella Castellanos
|VEN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|4.7
|-0.20
|-0.20
|Claudia Petracchi
|ITA
|2000
|12
|-0.20
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.20
|Sarah Farnworth
|GRE
|2004
|20
|-0.20
|38.0
|0.00
|-0.20
|Gonny Reijnen
|NED
|1996
|18
|-0.20
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.20
|Natalie Ward
|AUS
|2004
|22
|-0.20
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.20
|Alison Bradley
|CAN
|2004
|17
|-0.20
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.20
|Erin McLean
|CAN
|2008
|23
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Yu Yanhong
|CHN
|2000
|18
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Juanita Clayton
|CAN
|1996
|14
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Jacqueline de Heer
|NED
|1996
|14
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Yukiyo Mine
|JPN
|2008
|20
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Saskia Kosterink
|NED
|2008
|20
|-0.21
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.21
|Stephanie Skegas-Maxwell
|GRE
|2004
|0
|0.00
|6.3
|-0.22
|-0.22
|Nathalie Fradette
|CAN
|2000
|15
|-0.22
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.22
|Colleen Thorburn-Smith
|CAN
|2000
|19
|-0.22
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.22
|Lin Su-Hua
|TPE
|2008
|0
|0.00
|4.0
|-0.23
|-0.23
|Fiona Crawford
|AUS
|2004
|19
|-0.24
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.24
|Naho Emoto
|JPN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|1.0
|-0.24
|-0.24
|Yarisleidis Peña
|CUB
|2000
|15
|-0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.25
|Jaye Bailey
|NZL
|2000
|6
|-0.01
|0.3
|-0.24
|-0.25
|Laritza Espinosa
|CUB
|2000
|0
|0.00
|23.7
|-0.25
|-0.25
|Yen Show-Tzu
|TPE
|2004
|20
|-0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.25
|Cindy Eadie
|CAN
|2004
|15
|-0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.25
|Erin White
|CAN
|2004
|15
|-0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.25
|Yang Hui-Chun
|TPE
|2004
|15
|-0.25
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.25
|Chloe Kloezeman
|GRE
|2004
|16
|-0.27
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.27
|Han Hsin-Lin
|TPE
|1996
|0
|0.00
|7.7
|-0.29
|-0.29
|Nicole Di Salvio
|ITA
|2004
|0
|0.00
|8.0
|-0.29
|-0.29
|Zhang Ai
|CHN
|2004
|18
|-0.31
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.31
|Deng Xiaoling
|CHN
|2004
|25
|-0.32
|0.0
|0.00
|-0.32
|Jacqueline Knol
|NED
|1996
|0
|0.00
|4.3
|-0.32
|-0.32
|Ivelisse Echevarría
|PUR
|1996
|0
|0.00
|26.0
|-0.33
|-0.33
|Ani Nyhus
|CAN
|2004
|0
|0.00
|1.7
|-0.33
|-0.33
|Ruta Lealamanua
|NZL
|2000
|0
|0.00
|4.3
|-0.37
|-0.37
|Vicky Bastarache
|CAN
|2000
|0
|0.00
|6.0
|-0.37
|-0.37
|Estela Milanés
|CUB
|2000
|0
|0.00
|16.3
|-0.38
|-0.38
|Masako Watanabe
|JPN
|1996
|0
|0.00
|7.7
|-0.41
|-0.41
|Sonja Pannen
|NED
|1996
|0
|0.00
|12.0
|-0.46
|-0.46
|Johana Gómez
|VEN
|2008
|0
|0.00
|13.3
|-0.48
|-0.48
|Lisa Martínez
|PUR
|1996
|2
|-0.04
|11.0
|-0.47
|-0.51
|Brooke Wilkins
|AUS
|2004
|0
|0.00
|2.3
|-0.52
|-0.52
|Rebecca Soumeru
|NED
|2008
|0
|0.00
|11.0
|-0.54
|-0.54
|Lisa Mize
|PUR
|1996
|1
|-0.02
|6.7
|-0.58
|-0.60
|Kristi de Vries
|NED
|2008
|11
|-0.20
|12.0
|-0.41
|-0.61
|Yamila Degrase
|CUB
|2000
|0
|0.00
|6.0
|-0.65
|-0.65
|Jue-Fen Sun
|ITA
|2000
|8
|-0.08
|11.7
|-0.74
|-0.82
But Fernandez was far from the Americans’ only star that year. Bustos (0.96 WAR), infielder Natasha Watley (0.77), pitcher Cat Osterman (0.66) and catcher Stacey Nuveman (0.55) also contributed at least a half-win above replacement in that tournament, with Lovie Jung (0.49), Kelly Kretschman (0.44), Lori Harrigan (0.41), Jenny Topping (0.41) and Jennie Finch (0.41) running not far behind.
Dubbed the “Real Dream Team” by Sports Illustrated, that 2004 U.S. squad was one of the most unstoppable forces in the history of the Olympics, in any sport. Including the medal round, it went a perfect 9-0 with 51 runs scored and only one run — one run! — allowed all tournament long. Fernandez allowed that lone run in the penultimate inning of the gold-medal game against Australia, meaning the Americans had scored 51 straight runs to start the tournament. (They also invoked the mercy rule on their opponents four times in their seven round-robin matches.) Led by Fernandez’s two-way brilliance, the Americans crushed any other softball team that dared stand in their way.
However, such a ruthless show of dominance set the stage for one of the Olympics’ great upsets four years later. At the Beijing games in 2008, the U.S. once again cruised through the round-robin matches, going undefeated (7-0) and outscoring opponents 53-1 while invoking the mercy rule five times. But after the U.S. beat Japan in the first semifinal 4-1, the Japanese team’s path led them back to face the Americans again for the gold medal, having won a 12-inning marathon over Australia in the bronze-medal match.4 Against a team they had already beaten twice by an 11-1 margin, the U.S. fell behind early and could never mount a rally against Ueno, who pitched a complete game. Japan won the game 3-1 and the gold medal, delivering the U.S. its first Olympic loss in 23 contests — and marking an end to the era of softball at the Olympics, until now.
This year’s Olympics feature a few familiar names and faces from when we last saw softball at the summer games. Among the Americans, Osterman is back for a third Olympics, and she threw six innings of one-hit ball Wednesday, striking out nine, in the Americans’ 2-0 win over Italy to open their tournament. (To surpass Harding as the No. 1 pitcher in all-time WAR, she’ll need to essentially equal the single-Olympics pitching WAR record of 1.27, set by China’s Wang Lihong in 1996.) Pitcher Monica Abbott is also back after compiling an impressive 1.05 WAR — the third-most by a pitcher in a single Olympics, trailing only Wang in 1996 and Ueno in 2008 — in Beijing last time around. Abbott picked up the save Wednesday with a three-strikeout seventh inning.
But 13 years after the last Olympic softball games were played, there are many new players to get to know — on the No. 1 ranked U.S. team, among the second-ranked hosts from Japan and playing for the rest of the world. And with that comes the opportunity to add even more data to the statistical record, ready for us to crunch the numbers on.