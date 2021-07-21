Lisa Fernandez Was The Shohei Ohtani Of Softball

This article is part of our series, Tokyo Olympics

When softball helped kick off the Olympics on Wednesday in Tokyo, it was a triumphant return, if only a temporary one. After a 13-year absence, the sport is making its first appearance at the Summer Games since Beijing in 2008. Softball and baseball were eliminated from the official program in the mid-2000s because of a confluence of factors, including the steroid scandal in MLB, the U.S.’s sheer dominance in softball and America’s rocky relationship with the International Olympic Committee. But softball’s reemergence in Tokyo is bringing back great memories of the four Olympic tournaments that were held from 1996 through 2008.

To celebrate the teams and players that competed in those Olympics, I calculated a rudimentary form of wins above replacement (WAR) using historical Olympic softball data from the indispensable Olympedia.org, which lists batting and pitching statistics by team for each tournament played. Batters’ WAR is based on weighted on-base average (wOBA) relative to average; pitching WAR is based on a combination of runs allowed per seven innings and fielding independent pitching (FIP), in a nod to the averaging we do for our JEFFBAGWELL WAR metric. You can find the career totals for every player in the database below:

Lisa Fernandez is the GOAT of Olympic softball Most career wins above replacement (WAR) by softball players at the Olympics, plus player plate appearances and innings pitched, 1996-2008 Batting Pitching Player ▲ ▼ Country ▲ ▼ olympiads ▲ ▼ PA ▲ ▼ WAR ▲ ▼ Inn. ▲ ▼ WAR ▲ ▼ Tot. WAR ▲ ▼ Lisa Fernandez USA 3 89 1.26 74.7 2.56 3.82 Crystl Bustos USA 3 97 2.75 0.0 0.00 2.75 Tanya Harding AUS 4 39 -0.25 106.7 2.77 2.52 Yukiko Ueno JPN 2 0 0.00 77.7 2.16 2.16 Wang Lihong CHN 2 0 0.00 48.0 1.77 1.77 Natalie Titcume AUS 3 85 1.56 0.0 0.00 1.56 Cat Osterman USA 2 0 0.00 34.7 1.51 1.51 Melanie Roche AUS 4 0 0.00 80.3 1.46 1.46 Juri Takayama JPN 3 0 0.00 70.3 1.45 1.45 Hiroko Sakai JPN 2 0 0.00 37.0 1.32 1.32 Eri Yamada JPN 2 64 1.29 0.0 0.00 1.29 Lauren Bay-Regula CAN 2 1 -0.02 63.7 1.30 1.28 Natasha Watley USA 2 63 1.17 0.0 0.00 1.17 Sheila Cornell USA 1 32 0.77 0.0 0.00 0.77 Sheila Douty USA 1 38 0.39 0.0 0.00 0.39 Lori Harrigan USA 3 0 0.00 28.7 1.15 1.15 Peta Edebone AUS 3 74 1.12 0.0 0.00 1.12 Reika Utsugi JPN 2 62 1.07 0.0 0.00 1.07 Monica Abbott USA 1 0 0.00 24.0 1.05 1.05 Christa Williams USA 2 4 -0.08 25.7 1.10 1.02 Michele Smith USA 2 41 -0.26 41.7 1.24 0.98 Haruka Saito JPN 3 87 0.93 0.0 0.00 0.93 Jennie Finch USA 2 0 0.00 19.0 0.89 0.89 Yan Fang CHN 2 61 0.87 0.0 0.00 0.87 Jessica Mendoza USA 2 50 0.87 0.0 0.00 0.87 Zhang Yanqing CHN 1 0 0.00 41.3 0.82 0.82 Stacey Nuveman USA 3 75 0.77 0.0 0.00 0.77 Jennifer Brundage USA 1 36 0.77 0.0 0.00 0.77 Wang Ying CHN 2 56 0.74 0.0 0.00 0.74 Dot Richardson USA 2 66 0.74 0.0 0.00 0.74 Miyo Yamada JPN 1 29 0.74 0.0 0.00 0.74 Kelly Hardie AUS 2 1 -0.02 27.0 0.75 0.73 Lu Wei CHN 2 0 0.00 51.3 0.72 0.72 Kelly Kretschman USA 2 47 0.72 0.0 0.00 0.72 Lovie Jung USA 2 49 0.70 0.0 0.00 0.70 Chika Kodama JPN 1 22 0.67 0.0 0.00 0.67 Noriko Yamaji JPN 3 80 0.66 0.0 0.00 0.66 Marta Gambella ITA 2 42 0.63 0.0 0.00 0.63 Kazue Ito JPN 2 54 0.61 0.0 0.00 0.61 Tao Hua CHN 3 85 0.59 0.0 0.00 0.59 Justine Smethurst AUS 1 0 0.00 19.0 0.59 0.59 Michele Granger USA 1 0 0.00 16.0 0.56 0.56 Mariko Masubuchi JPN 1 0 0.00 20.0 0.56 0.56 Liu Xuqing CHN 1 33 0.55 0.0 0.00 0.55 Wang Ya-Fen TPE 2 42 0.55 0.0 0.00 0.55 Stacey Porter AUS 2 60 0.54 0.0 0.00 0.54 Sandy Allen-Lewis AUS 3 58 0.54 0.0 0.00 0.54 Kerry Dienelt AUS 2 48 0.52 0.0 0.00 0.52 Susan Bugliarello ITA 2 0 0.00 34.7 0.51 0.51 Simmone Morrow AUS 3 72 0.48 0.0 0.00 0.48 Leah O’Brien USA 1 12 0.13 0.0 0.00 0.13 Leah O’Brien-Amico USA 2 59 0.35 0.0 0.00 0.35 Megu Hirose JPN 1 29 0.48 0.0 0.00 0.48 Emi Tsukada JPN 1 23 0.47 0.0 0.00 0.47 Yoshiko Fujimoto JPN 1 26 0.46 0.0 0.00 0.46 Sally McCreedy AUS 1 33 0.16 0.0 0.00 0.16 Sally McDermid AUS 1 28 0.29 0.0 0.00 0.29 Lai Sheng-Jung TPE 2 0 0.00 28.7 0.44 0.44 Liu Yaju CHN 1 0 0.00 23.3 0.43 0.43 Zhang Chunfang CHN 2 67 0.43 0.0 0.00 0.43 Laura Berg USA 4 85 0.43 0.0 0.00 0.43 Jackie Smith NZL 1 25 0.42 0.0 0.00 0.42 Lori Sippel CAN 1 0 0.00 20.0 0.41 0.41 Li Qi CHN 2 0 0.00 27.3 0.41 0.41 Jenny Topping USA 1 8 0.41 0.0 0.00 0.41 Rhonda Hira NZL 1 19 0.40 0.0 0.00 0.40 Chueh Ming-Hui TPE 1 0 0.00 17.0 0.39 0.39 Jenny Holliday AUS 1 0 0.00 12.0 0.38 0.38 Tu Hui-Mei TPE 1 0 0.00 20.7 0.36 0.36 Danielle Stewart AUS 1 18 0.35 0.0 0.00 0.35 Rachel Schill CAN 1 17 0.34 0.0 0.00 0.34 Danielle Lawrie CAN 1 0 0.00 12.3 0.34 0.34 Caitlin Lowe USA 1 29 0.33 0.0 0.00 0.33 Jamie Farnworth GRE 1 18 0.33 0.0 0.00 0.33 Wu Chia-Yen TPE 2 0 0.00 24.7 0.32 0.32 Dionna Harris USA 1 23 0.32 0.0 0.00 0.32 Jodie Bowering AUS 1 27 0.31 0.0 0.00 0.31 Jennifer Yee CAN 1 26 0.30 0.0 0.00 0.30 Misako Ando JPN 2 61 0.30 0.0 0.00 0.30 Andrea Duran USA 1 25 0.30 0.0 0.00 0.30 Satoko Mabuchi JPN 1 35 0.30 0.0 0.00 0.30 An Zhongxin CHN 2 51 0.27 0.0 0.00 0.27 Anouk Mels NED 1 0 0.00 30.7 0.27 0.27 Karen Snelgrove CAN 1 0 0.00 19.0 0.26 0.26 Ma Ying CHN 1 0 0.00 6.0 0.26 0.26 Lu Hsueh-Mei TPE 1 15 0.25 0.0 0.00 0.25 Chen Miao-Yi TPE 2 39 0.25 0.0 0.00 0.25 Rie Sato JPN 2 30 0.25 0.0 0.00 0.25 Qin Xuejing CHN 1 0 0.00 7.0 0.24 0.24 Jo Brown AUS 2 59 0.24 0.0 0.00 0.24 Yumiko Fujii JPN 1 0 0.00 12.0 0.24 0.24 Pauline Maurice CAN 1 26 0.24 0.0 0.00 0.24 Kelly Kelland CAN 1 19 0.23 0.0 0.00 0.23 Martine Stiemer NED 1 19 0.23 0.0 0.00 0.23 Emi Naito JPN 2 53 0.23 0.0 0.00 0.23 Jackie Lance CAN 2 36 0.22 0.0 0.00 0.22 Hayley Wickenheiser CAN 1 23 0.22 0.0 0.00 0.22 Ayumi Karino JPN 1 37 0.21 0.0 0.00 0.21 Danielle Henderson USA 1 0 0.00 5.0 0.20 0.20 Tu Hui-Ping TPE 1 0 0.00 16.0 0.20 0.20 Lei Li CHN 1 20 0.20 0.0 0.00 0.20 Ou Ching-Chieh TPE 1 15 0.19 0.0 0.00 0.19 Kerry Wyborn AUS 2 52 0.19 0.0 0.00 0.19 Motoko Fujimoto JPN 1 29 0.19 0.0 0.00 0.19 Hiroko Tamoto JPN 1 23 0.19 0.0 0.00 0.19 Christine Parris CAN 1 25 0.18 0.0 0.00 0.18 Li Chunxia CHN 2 25 0.18 0.0 0.00 0.18 He Liping CHN 1 0 0.00 4.0 0.18 0.18 Kim Maher USA 1 34 0.18 0.0 0.00 0.18 Yuruby Alicart VEN 1 15 0.17 0.0 0.00 0.17 Zhou Yi CHN 2 47 0.17 0.0 0.00 0.17 Haylea Petrie AUS 1 24 0.16 0.0 0.00 0.16 Lesley Attwell CAN 1 11 0.16 0.0 0.00 0.16 Sabrina Del Mastio ITA 1 16 0.16 0.0 0.00 0.16 Meaggan Wilton CAN 1 6 0.15 0.0 0.00 0.15 Chen Hong CHN 1 30 0.15 0.0 0.00 0.15 Lindsay James GRE 1 20 0.14 0.0 0.00 0.14 Pan Xia CHN 1 11 0.14 0.0 0.00 0.14 Noriko Harada JPN 1 18 0.13 0.0 0.00 0.13 Zhang Lixia CHN 1 0 0.00 8.7 0.13 0.13 Wei Qiang CHN 3 69 0.13 0.0 0.00 0.13 Tomoko Watanabe JPN 1 0 0.00 13.7 0.12 0.12 Tung Yun-Chi TPE 2 10 0.12 0.0 0.00 0.12 Mariangee Bogado VEN 1 0 0.00 23.0 0.12 0.12 Clara Vázquez PUR 1 14 0.12 0.0 0.00 0.12 Jie Hua ITA 1 17 0.12 0.0 0.00 0.12 Melisa Upu NZL 1 21 0.11 0.0 0.00 0.11 Marloes Fellinger NED 1 19 0.11 0.0 0.00 0.11 Megan Timpf CAN 1 23 0.11 0.0 0.00 0.11 Tracey Mosley AUS 2 26 0.11 0.0 0.00 0.11 Lindsey Bashor GRE 1 22 0.11 0.0 0.00 0.11 Vicky Galindo USA 1 5 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Ilaria Pino ITA 1 6 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Pan Tzu-Hui TPE 2 27 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Selina Follas AUS 1 5 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Helen Townsend NZL 1 17 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Rei Nishiyama JPN 1 33 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Vanessa Czarnecki GRE 1 15 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Zhang Lifang CHN 1 15 0.09 0.0 0.00 0.09 Petra Beek NED 1 21 0.09 0.0 0.00 0.09 Melanie Matthews CAN 1 28 0.09 0.0 0.00 0.09 Yu Huili CHN 1 0 0.00 14.7 0.09 0.09 Tairia Flowers USA 2 27 0.09 0.0 0.00 0.09 Kim Cooper AUS 1 28 0.08 0.0 0.00 0.08 Rubilena Rojas VEN 1 15 0.08 0.0 0.00 0.08 Melanie Hulme NZL 1 8 0.08 0.0 0.00 0.08 Yumi Iwabuchi JPN 1 25 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 Marlies van der Putten NED 1 16 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 Sandra Gouverneur NED 1 18 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 Natalia Cimin ITA 1 18 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 Nicole Richardson AUS 1 8 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 María Zamora CUB 1 16 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 Julie Smith USA 1 22 0.06 0.0 0.00 0.06 María Arceo CUB 1 5 0.06 0.0 0.00 0.06 Chiang Hui-Chuan TPE 1 21 0.06 0.0 0.00 0.06 Debbie Sonnenberg CAN 1 0 0.00 11.0 0.06 0.06 Ou Jingbai CHN 1 9 0.06 0.0 0.00 0.06 Ginny Georgantas GRE 1 15 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 María Soto VEN 1 20 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Liu Tzu-Hsin TPE 1 17 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Chang Li-Chiu TPE 1 14 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Caitlin Lever CAN 1 24 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Sue Fairhurst AUS 1 21 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Belinda Wright AUS 1 23 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Jineth Pimentel VEN 1 15 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Penny le Noble NED 1 5 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Kaleigh Rafter CAN 1 10 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Olga Ruyol CUB 1 19 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Gillian Boxx USA 1 17 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Ikuko Fukita JPN 1 9 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Shelly Stokes USA 1 9 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Jennifer Salling CAN 1 22 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Fiona Timu NZL 1 16 0.04 9.7 0.00 0.04 Marjolein de Jong NED 1 11 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Angela Lichty CAN 1 18 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Kyoko Mochida JPN 1 12 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Huang Hui-Wen TPE 2 28 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Sun Li CHN 1 20 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Kara McGaw CAN 1 16 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Chen Feng-Yin TPE 1 20 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Char Pouaka NZL 1 10 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Kiri Shaw NZL 1 20 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Sabrina Comberlato ITA 1 20 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Marina Cergol ITA 1 19 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Sandra Rosario PUR 1 18 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Lo Hsiao-Ting TPE 1 21 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Robin Mackin CAN 1 0 0.00 6.7 0.03 0.03 Daisy de Peinder NED 1 6 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Cindy Potae NZL 1 16 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Cherene Hiesl-Boyer CAN 1 24 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Denisse Fuenmayor VEN 1 20 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Yuneisy Castillo CUB 1 6 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Mu Xia CHN 2 48 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Jacqueline Ortiz PUR 1 18 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Chien Pei-Chi TPE 1 19 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Xu Jian CHN 2 15 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Lai Meng-Ting TPE 1 23 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Lisa Kersten NZL 1 23 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Dani Tyler USA 1 18 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Emi Inui JPN 2 7 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Auburn Sigurdson CAN 1 0 0.00 6.7 0.01 0.01 Chang Hsiao-Ching TPE 1 4 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Marjan Smit NED 1 8 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Katerina Koutoungou GRE 1 1 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Luo Lin CHN 1 1 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Vilma Álvarez CUB 1 19 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Lin Po-Jen TPE 1 0 0.00 4.0 0.00 0.00 Mi Renrong CHN 1 15 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Elba Lebrón PUR 1 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Aída Miranda PUR 1 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Lei Donghui CHN 1 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Kristen Karanzias GRE 1 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Ioanna Bouziou GRE 1 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Jacki Nichol CAN 1 7 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Jennifer McFalls USA 1 9 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Amanda Doman AUS 1 4 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Joyce Lester AUS 1 25 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Hsu Hsiu-Ling TPE 1 6 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Lauren Lappin USA 1 5 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Carmie Vairo CAN 1 19 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Candace Murray CAN 1 9 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Eva Trevisan ITA 1 21 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Noémie Marin CAN 1 1 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Samanta Bardini ITA 1 15 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Annalisa Turci ITA 1 1 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Sasha Olson CAN 1 1 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Diamela Puentes CUB 1 11 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Myriam Segarra PUR 1 15 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Erin Cumpstone CAN 2 30 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Zuleyma Cirimele VEN 1 12 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Verusca Paternoster ITA 1 7 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Kim Kluijskens NED 1 19 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Mayumi Inoue JPN 1 20 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Geraldine Puertas VEN 1 14 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Tan Ying CHN 1 20 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Karen Doell CAN 1 23 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Chien Chen-Ju TPE 1 23 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Marissa Carpadios AUS 1 27 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Amanda Freed USA 1 6 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Heather Newsham CAN 1 4 -0.08 17.0 0.05 -0.03 Eve Soto PUR 1 15 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Katina Kramos GRE 1 2 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Stefania Vitaliani ITA 1 2 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Guo Jia CHN 2 28 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Maribel Riera VEN 1 7 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Xin Minhong CHN 1 19 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Mika Someya JPN 1 0 0.00 6.0 -0.04 -0.04 Petra van Heijst NED 1 3 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Mayles Rodríguez VEN 1 3 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Zavana Aranga NZL 1 8 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Yoshimi Kobayashi JPN 1 8 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Masumi Mishina JPN 2 50 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Kaila Holtz CAN 1 0 0.00 4.0 -0.04 -0.04 Wu Di CHN 2 11 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Li Chiu-Ching TPE 2 34 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 Gina Weber NZL 1 5 0.15 36.3 -0.20 -0.05 Sachiko Ito JPN 1 8 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 María González PUR 1 15 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 Bheiglys Mujica VEN 1 4 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 Ellen Venker NED 1 4 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 Nathalie Timmermans NED 1 11 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Lourdes Báez PUR 1 21 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Natalie Ward AUS 4 104 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Anita Kossen NED 1 13 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Britt Vonk NED 1 12 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Jolanda Kroesen NED 1 13 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Taeko Ishikawa JPN 1 0 0.00 17.3 -0.06 -0.06 Jessica Bashor GRE 1 19 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Stacey Farnworth GRE 1 17 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Qiu Haitao CHN 1 4 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Zhou Yan CHN 1 4 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Penelope Rosario PUR 1 9 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Wang Hsiao-Ping TPE 1 9 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Lucienne Geels NED 1 19 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Sheena Lawrick CAN 2 31 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Denise Carriere CAN 1 17 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Lee Ming-Chieh TPE 1 21 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Sandy Beasley CAN 1 5 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Alessandra Gorla ITA 1 21 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Noémi Boekel NED 1 10 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Sandy Newsham CAN 1 15 -0.13 30.0 0.05 -0.08 Michelle Venturella USA 1 5 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Clelia Ailara ITA 1 5 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Sandra Nieuwveen NED 1 20 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Naoko Sakamoto JPN 1 5 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Yaciey Sojo VEN 1 18 -0.09 0.0 0.00 -0.09 Yusmary Pérez VEN 1 11 -0.09 0.0 0.00 -0.09 Alecia Stephenson CAN 1 18 -0.09 0.0 0.00 -0.09 Sheree Corniel PUR 1 11 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Chung Chiung-Yao TPE 1 23 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Loredana Auletta ITA 1 6 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Yuki Sato JPN 1 21 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Deng Xiaoling CHN 2 50 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Joanna Gail GRE 1 6 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Judith van Kampen NED 1 0 0.00 18.0 -0.10 -0.10 Corrine Ockhuijsen NED 1 7 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Francesca Francolini ITA 2 37 -0.11 0.0 0.00 -0.11 Leslie Malerich ITA 1 0 0.00 3.3 -0.11 -0.11 Daniela Castellani ITA 2 21 -0.11 0.0 0.00 -0.11 María Santana CUB 1 7 -0.12 0.0 0.00 -0.12 Brooke Wilkins AUS 3 1 -0.02 19.3 -0.10 -0.12 Kim Dermott NZL 1 17 -0.12 0.0 0.00 -0.12 Carrie Flemmer CAN 1 8 -0.12 0.0 0.00 -0.12 Yen Show-Tzu TPE 2 38 -0.13 0.0 0.00 -0.13 Haydée Hernández CUB 1 19 -0.13 0.0 0.00 -0.13 Wen Li-Hsiu TPE 1 21 -0.13 0.0 0.00 -0.13 Kylie Cronk AUS 1 10 -0.13 0.0 0.00 -0.13 Natalie Hodgskin AUS 1 8 -0.14 0.0 0.00 -0.14 Shiori Koseki JPN 1 26 -0.14 0.0 0.00 -0.14 Sommer West CAN 1 24 -0.14 0.0 0.00 -0.14 Naomi Matsumoto JPN 2 17 -0.14 0.0 0.00 -0.14 Fiona Crawford AUS 1 19 -0.24 0.0 0.00 -0.24 Fiona Hanes AUS 1 23 0.09 0.0 0.00 0.09 Nicole Di Salvio ITA 2 0 0.00 24.7 -0.15 -0.15 Wang Xiaoyan CHN 1 19 -0.15 0.0 0.00 -0.15 Kim Sarrazin CAN 1 9 -0.15 0.0 0.00 -0.15 Madelon Beek NED 1 15 -0.15 0.0 0.00 -0.15 Janice Parks PUR 1 19 -0.16 0.0 0.00 -0.16 Chiu Chen-Ting TPE 1 0 0.00 6.3 -0.16 -0.16 Niolis Ramos CUB 1 10 -0.16 0.0 0.00 -0.16 Yamila Flor CUB 1 20 -0.17 0.0 0.00 -0.17 Dione Meier CAN 1 0 0.00 6.7 -0.17 -0.17 Yu Yanhong CHN 2 40 -0.17 0.0 0.00 -0.17 Kyoko Kobayashi JPN 1 0 0.00 5.7 -0.17 -0.17 Christie Ambrosi USA 1 16 -0.17 0.0 0.00 -0.17 Luisa Medina CUB 1 16 -0.17 0.0 0.00 -0.17 Francine McRae AUS 1 20 -0.18 0.0 0.00 -0.18 Liu Chia-Chi TPE 1 12 -0.18 0.0 0.00 -0.18 Zhang Ai CHN 2 40 -0.18 0.0 0.00 -0.18 Yang Hui-Chun TPE 2 39 -0.18 0.0 0.00 -0.18 Giovanna Palermi ITA 1 11 -0.18 0.0 0.00 -0.18 Jennifer Spediacci ITA 1 16 -0.04 15.0 -0.14 -0.18 Natalie Anter ITA 1 16 -0.19 0.0 0.00 -0.19 Alison Bradley CAN 2 33 -0.19 0.0 0.00 -0.19 Carolyn Crudgington AUS 1 1 -0.02 1.0 -0.17 -0.19 Marianella Castellanos VEN 1 0 0.00 4.7 -0.20 -0.20 Claudia Petracchi ITA 1 12 -0.20 0.0 0.00 -0.20 Sarah Farnworth GRE 1 20 -0.20 38.0 0.00 -0.20 Gonny Reijnen NED 1 18 -0.20 0.0 0.00 -0.20 Erin McLean CAN 1 23 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Juanita Clayton CAN 1 14 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Jacqueline de Heer NED 1 14 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Yukiyo Mine JPN 1 20 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Saskia Kosterink NED 1 20 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Kristy Odamura CAN 2 25 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Stephanie Skegas-Maxwell GRE 1 0 0.00 6.3 -0.22 -0.22 Nathalie Fradette CAN 1 15 -0.22 0.0 0.00 -0.22 Lin Su-Hua TPE 2 0 0.00 14.7 -0.23 -0.23 Naho Emoto JPN 1 0 0.00 1.0 -0.24 -0.24 Colleen Thorburn CAN 1 21 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Colleen Thorburn-Smith CAN 1 19 -0.22 0.0 0.00 -0.22 Yarisleidis Peña CUB 1 15 -0.25 0.0 0.00 -0.25 Jaye Bailey NZL 1 6 -0.01 0.3 -0.24 -0.25 Laritza Espinosa CUB 1 0 0.00 23.7 -0.25 -0.25 Cindy Eadie CAN 1 15 -0.25 0.0 0.00 -0.25 Chloe Kloezeman GRE 1 16 -0.27 0.0 0.00 -0.27 Han Hsin-Lin TPE 1 0 0.00 7.7 -0.29 -0.29 Erin White CAN 1 15 -0.25 0.0 0.00 -0.25 Erin Woods CAN 1 20 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Jacqueline Knol NED 1 0 0.00 4.3 -0.32 -0.32 Ivelisse Echevarría PUR 1 0 0.00 26.0 -0.33 -0.33 Ani Nyhus CAN 1 0 0.00 1.7 -0.33 -0.33 Ruta Lealamanua NZL 1 0 0.00 4.3 -0.37 -0.37 Vicky Bastarache CAN 1 0 0.00 6.0 -0.37 -0.37 Estela Milanés CUB 1 0 0.00 16.3 -0.38 -0.38 Masako Watanabe JPN 1 0 0.00 7.7 -0.41 -0.41 Sonja Pannen NED 1 0 0.00 12.0 -0.46 -0.46 Johana Gómez VEN 1 0 0.00 13.3 -0.48 -0.48 Lisa Martínez PUR 1 2 -0.04 11.0 -0.47 -0.51 Rebecca Soumeru NED 1 0 0.00 11.0 -0.54 -0.54 Lisa Mize PUR 1 1 -0.02 6.7 -0.58 -0.60 Kristi de Vries NED 1 11 -0.20 12.0 -0.41 -0.61 Yamila Degrase CUB 1 0 0.00 6.0 -0.65 -0.65 Jue-Fen Sun ITA 1 8 -0.08 11.7 -0.74 -0.82 Show more rows Source: Olympedia

The best all-time performance in Olympic softball belongs to American Lisa Fernandez, whose Shohei Ohtani-like excellence as both a hitter and pitcher helped the U.S. win three golds during her three tournaments with the team. At the plate, Fernandez hit .303 with a .391 wOBA, which was nearly 70 percent better than the Olympic average; on the mound, she struck out 91 batters (walking only seven), had a 0.74 FIP and allowed a miniscule 0.38 ERA. Between her 1.26 WAR as a hitter and 2.56 WAR as a pitcher, Fernandez produced 3.82 total WAR in her Olympic career, over a full win more than any other player in tournament history.

As a two-way standout, Fernandez has no peers in terms of total value. But some players are able to match her on one side of the ball or the other. Powerful hitter Crystl “The Big Bruiser” Bustos, who was Fernandez’s teammate on the 2000 and 2004 U.S. teams (and won silver on the 2008 team), is the most valuable batter in Olympic softball history, producing 14 home runs (or one every 6.1 at-bats — eat your heart out, Barry Bonds) with a .353 average and an incredible .525 wOBA, 122 percent better than the Olympic average. Bustos had 2.75 WAR as a batter, which was nearly 1.2 wins better than runner-up Natalie Titcume of Australia.

Among pitchers, the GOAT by WAR is Australia’s Tanya Harding who appeared in all four pre-2020 Olympic softball tournaments, striking out 4.2 batters for every walk and holding opponents to a 0.59 ERA in 106⅔ innings. Harding’s 2.77 career WAR edged out Fernandez by 0.21 wins, and both were clear of Japan’s Yukiko Ueno (who threw a perfect game in 2004) in third place.

In a single Olympics, the most valuable performance belongs to Fernandez in 2004, when she had a .623 wOBA with 1.01 WAR as a hitter and allowed just 0.29 runs per seven innings with 0.68 WAR as a pitcher, for a grand total of 1.68 wins above replacement:

Fernandez was the best in a single Olympics Most wins above replacement (WAR) by softball players in a single Olympic Games, plus player plate appearances and innings pitched, 1996-2008 Batting Pitching Player ▲ ▼ Country ▲ ▼ Year ▲ ▼ PA ▲ ▼ WAR ▲ ▼ Inn. ▲ ▼ WAR ▲ ▼ Tot. WAR ▲ ▼ Lisa Fernandez USA 2004 27 1.01 24.0 0.68 1.68 Wang Lihong CHN 1996 0 0.00 34.0 1.27 1.27 Lisa Fernandez USA 1996 28 0.35 21.0 0.84 1.19 Yukiko Ueno JPN 2008 0 0.00 47.0 1.15 1.15 Monica Abbott USA 2008 0 0.00 24.0 1.05 1.05 Yukiko Ueno JPN 2004 0 0.00 30.7 1.01 1.01 Crystl Bustos USA 2004 28 0.96 0.0 0.00 0.96 Lisa Fernandez USA 2000 34 -0.09 29.7 1.04 0.95 Crystl Bustos USA 2008 28 0.93 0.0 0.00 0.93 Yan Fang CHN 2000 30 0.92 0.0 0.00 0.92 Crystl Bustos USA 2000 41 0.86 0.0 0.00 0.86 Cat Osterman USA 2008 0 0.00 20.0 0.86 0.86 Lu Wei CHN 2004 0 0.00 36.0 0.83 0.83 Eri Yamada JPN 2004 32 0.83 0.0 0.00 0.83 Zhang Yanqing CHN 2000 0 0.00 41.3 0.82 0.82 Lauren Bay-Regula CAN 2004 1 -0.02 34.3 0.84 0.82 Natalie Titcume AUS 2004 28 0.80 0.0 0.00 0.80 Hiroko Sakai JPN 2008 0 0.00 21.0 0.80 0.80 Reika Utsugi JPN 2000 33 0.79 0.0 0.00 0.79 Jennifer Brundage USA 2000 36 0.77 0.0 0.00 0.77 Sheila Cornell USA 1996 32 0.77 0.0 0.00 0.77 Natasha Watley USA 2004 32 0.77 0.0 0.00 0.77 Tanya Harding AUS 1996 19 -0.12 22.7 0.87 0.74 Miyo Yamada JPN 2000 29 0.74 0.0 0.00 0.74 Melanie Roche AUS 1996 0 0.00 25.3 0.70 0.70 Peta Edebone AUS 2000 30 0.70 0.0 0.00 0.70 Juri Takayama JPN 1996 0 0.00 28.0 0.68 0.68 Chika Kodama JPN 1996 22 0.67 0.0 0.00 0.67 Tanya Harding AUS 2000 17 -0.13 25.0 0.80 0.66 Michele Smith USA 2000 21 -0.22 27.7 0.88 0.66 Cat Osterman USA 2004 0 0.00 14.7 0.66 0.66 Tanya Harding AUS 2004 3 0.00 35.3 0.61 0.61 Li Qi CHN 2008 0 0.00 16.0 0.59 0.59 Justine Smethurst AUS 2008 0 0.00 19.0 0.59 0.59 Zhang Chunfang CHN 1996 36 0.58 0.0 0.00 0.58 Christa Williams USA 2000 4 -0.08 16.0 0.67 0.58 Michele Granger USA 1996 0 0.00 16.0 0.56 0.56 Mariko Masubuchi JPN 2000 0 0.00 20.0 0.56 0.56 Juri Takayama JPN 2000 0 0.00 23.0 0.56 0.56 Liu Xuqing CHN 1996 33 0.55 0.0 0.00 0.55 Stacey Nuveman USA 2004 21 0.55 0.0 0.00 0.55 Jessica Mendoza USA 2008 26 0.54 0.0 0.00 0.54 Wang Ying CHN 2000 27 0.53 0.0 0.00 0.53 Hiroko Sakai JPN 2004 0 0.00 16.0 0.51 0.51 Natalie Titcume AUS 2000 31 0.51 0.0 0.00 0.51 Wang Lihong CHN 2000 0 0.00 14.0 0.51 0.51 Wang Ya-Fen TPE 1996 22 0.51 0.0 0.00 0.51 Kelly Hardie AUS 2000 1 -0.02 19.0 0.52 0.50 Tanya Harding AUS 2008 0 0.00 23.7 0.50 0.50 Lovie Jung USA 2004 25 0.49 0.0 0.00 0.49 Kerry Dienelt AUS 1996 23 0.49 0.0 0.00 0.49 Jennie Finch USA 2008 0 0.00 11.0 0.49 0.49 Dot Richardson USA 1996 35 0.48 0.0 0.00 0.48 Megu Hirose JPN 2008 29 0.48 0.0 0.00 0.48 Lori Harrigan USA 2000 0 0.00 12.3 0.47 0.47 Emi Tsukada JPN 1996 23 0.47 0.0 0.00 0.47 Lauren Bay-Regula CAN 2008 0 0.00 29.3 0.46 0.46 Eri Yamada JPN 2008 32 0.46 0.0 0.00 0.46 Yoshiko Fujimoto JPN 1996 26 0.46 0.0 0.00 0.46 Lai Sheng-Jung TPE 2004 0 0.00 16.3 0.45 0.45 Kelly Kretschman USA 2004 22 0.44 0.0 0.00 0.44 Christa Williams USA 1996 0 0.00 9.7 0.44 0.44 Liu Yaju CHN 1996 0 0.00 23.3 0.43 0.43 Misako Ando JPN 2000 35 0.42 0.0 0.00 0.42 Jackie Smith NZL 2000 25 0.42 0.0 0.00 0.42 Melanie Roche AUS 2000 0 0.00 16.0 0.41 0.41 Lori Harrigan USA 2004 0 0.00 9.3 0.41 0.41 Lori Sippel CAN 1996 0 0.00 20.0 0.41 0.41 Haruka Saito JPN 2000 35 0.41 0.0 0.00 0.41 Brooke Wilkins AUS 2000 1 -0.02 12.0 0.43 0.41 Jenny Topping USA 2004 8 0.41 0.0 0.00 0.41 Jennie Finch USA 2004 0 0.00 8.0 0.41 0.41 Rhonda Hira NZL 2000 19 0.40 0.0 0.00 0.40 Natasha Watley USA 2008 31 0.40 0.0 0.00 0.40 Haruka Saito JPN 1996 26 0.40 0.0 0.00 0.40 Noriko Yamaji JPN 2004 29 0.40 0.0 0.00 0.40 Sheila Douty USA 2000 38 0.39 0.0 0.00 0.39 Chueh Ming-Hui TPE 2008 0 0.00 17.0 0.39 0.39 Jenny Holliday AUS 1996 0 0.00 12.0 0.38 0.38 Tao Hua CHN 1996 32 0.37 0.0 0.00 0.37 Peta Edebone AUS 2004 27 0.36 0.0 0.00 0.36 Kazue Ito JPN 2004 30 0.36 0.0 0.00 0.36 Tu Hui-Mei TPE 1996 0 0.00 20.7 0.36 0.36 Marta Gambella ITA 2004 22 0.36 0.0 0.00 0.36 Danielle Stewart AUS 2008 18 0.35 0.0 0.00 0.35 Rachel Schill CAN 2004 17 0.34 0.0 0.00 0.34 Danielle Lawrie CAN 2008 0 0.00 12.3 0.34 0.34 Caitlin Lowe USA 2008 29 0.33 0.0 0.00 0.33 Jo Brown AUS 1996 28 0.33 0.0 0.00 0.33 Jamie Farnworth GRE 2004 18 0.33 0.0 0.00 0.33 Stacey Porter AUS 2004 28 0.33 0.0 0.00 0.33 Jessica Mendoza USA 2004 24 0.32 0.0 0.00 0.32 Dionna Harris USA 1996 23 0.32 0.0 0.00 0.32 Susan Bugliarello ITA 2004 0 0.00 14.0 0.32 0.32 Michele Smith USA 1996 20 -0.04 14.0 0.36 0.32 Leah O’Brien-Amico USA 2000 34 0.31 0.0 0.00 0.31 Jodie Bowering AUS 2008 27 0.31 0.0 0.00 0.31 Jennifer Yee CAN 2008 26 0.30 0.0 0.00 0.30 Laura Berg USA 2004 19 0.30 0.0 0.00 0.30 Sandy Allen-Lewis AUS 2008 31 0.30 0.0 0.00 0.30 Andrea Duran USA 2008 25 0.30 0.0 0.00 0.30 Satoko Mabuchi JPN 2008 35 0.30 0.0 0.00 0.30 Sally McDermid AUS 1996 28 0.29 0.0 0.00 0.29 Kelly Kretschman USA 2008 25 0.28 0.0 0.00 0.28 Simmone Morrow AUS 2008 32 0.28 0.0 0.00 0.28 Reika Utsugi JPN 2004 29 0.28 0.0 0.00 0.28 Sandy Allen-Lewis AUS 2004 25 0.27 0.0 0.00 0.27 Marta Gambella ITA 2000 20 0.27 0.0 0.00 0.27 Lori Harrigan USA 1996 0 0.00 7.0 0.27 0.27 An Zhongxin CHN 2000 24 0.27 0.0 0.00 0.27 Anouk Mels NED 1996 0 0.00 30.7 0.27 0.27 Wei Qiang CHN 2000 26 0.27 0.0 0.00 0.27 Karen Snelgrove CAN 1996 0 0.00 19.0 0.26 0.26 Wu Chia-Yen TPE 2008 0 0.00 11.7 0.26 0.26 Dot Richardson USA 2000 31 0.26 0.0 0.00 0.26 Stacey Nuveman USA 2000 31 0.26 0.0 0.00 0.26 Ma Ying CHN 1996 0 0.00 6.0 0.26 0.26 Natalie Titcume AUS 2008 26 0.25 0.0 0.00 0.25 Lu Hsueh-Mei TPE 2008 15 0.25 0.0 0.00 0.25 Kazue Ito JPN 2000 24 0.25 0.0 0.00 0.25 Rie Sato JPN 2008 30 0.25 0.0 0.00 0.25 Emi Naito JPN 2004 30 0.25 0.0 0.00 0.25 Qin Xuejing CHN 2000 0 0.00 7.0 0.24 0.24 Yumiko Fujii JPN 2000 0 0.00 12.0 0.24 0.24 Pauline Maurice CAN 1996 26 0.24 0.0 0.00 0.24 Melanie Roche AUS 2004 0 0.00 26.3 0.24 0.24 Kelly Kelland CAN 1996 19 0.23 0.0 0.00 0.23 Martine Stiemer NED 1996 19 0.23 0.0 0.00 0.23 Kelly Hardie AUS 2008 0 0.00 8.0 0.22 0.22 Hayley Wickenheiser CAN 2000 23 0.22 0.0 0.00 0.22 Deng Xiaoling CHN 2000 25 0.22 0.0 0.00 0.22 Stacey Porter AUS 2008 32 0.22 0.0 0.00 0.22 Noriko Yamaji JPN 1996 18 0.21 0.0 0.00 0.21 Wang Ying CHN 1996 29 0.21 0.0 0.00 0.21 Juri Takayama JPN 2004 0 0.00 19.3 0.21 0.21 Ayumi Karino JPN 2008 37 0.21 0.0 0.00 0.21 Lovie Jung USA 2008 24 0.21 0.0 0.00 0.21 Jackie Lance CAN 2004 19 0.21 0.0 0.00 0.21 Danielle Henderson USA 2000 0 0.00 5.0 0.20 0.20 Tu Hui-Ping TPE 1996 0 0.00 16.0 0.20 0.20 Lei Li CHN 1996 20 0.20 0.0 0.00 0.20 Ou Ching-Chieh TPE 1996 15 0.19 0.0 0.00 0.19 Susan Bugliarello ITA 2000 0 0.00 20.7 0.19 0.19 Motoko Fujimoto JPN 2008 29 0.19 0.0 0.00 0.19 Hiroko Tamoto JPN 2000 23 0.19 0.0 0.00 0.19 Tao Hua CHN 2000 28 0.19 0.0 0.00 0.19 Christine Parris CAN 1996 25 0.18 0.0 0.00 0.18 He Liping CHN 1996 0 0.00 4.0 0.18 0.18 Kim Maher USA 1996 34 0.18 0.0 0.00 0.18 Zhou Yi CHN 2008 21 0.17 0.0 0.00 0.17 Chen Miao-Yi TPE 2008 21 0.17 0.0 0.00 0.17 Yuruby Alicart VEN 2008 15 0.17 0.0 0.00 0.17 Tracey Mosley AUS 2004 11 0.17 0.0 0.00 0.17 Haylea Petrie AUS 1996 24 0.16 0.0 0.00 0.16 Lesley Attwell CAN 2000 11 0.16 0.0 0.00 0.16 Sally McCreedy AUS 2000 33 0.16 0.0 0.00 0.16 Sabrina Del Mastio ITA 2004 16 0.16 0.0 0.00 0.16 Simmone Morrow AUS 2004 19 0.15 0.0 0.00 0.15 Meaggan Wilton CAN 2000 6 0.15 0.0 0.00 0.15 Chen Hong CHN 1996 30 0.15 0.0 0.00 0.15 Lindsay James GRE 2004 20 0.14 0.0 0.00 0.14 Nicole Di Salvio ITA 2000 0 0.00 16.7 0.14 0.14 Pan Xia CHN 2008 11 0.14 0.0 0.00 0.14 Leah O’Brien USA 1996 12 0.13 0.0 0.00 0.13 Noriko Harada JPN 1996 18 0.13 0.0 0.00 0.13 Zhang Lixia CHN 2004 0 0.00 8.7 0.13 0.13 Zhang Ai CHN 2008 22 0.13 0.0 0.00 0.13 Haruka Saito JPN 2004 26 0.12 0.0 0.00 0.12 Yen Show-Tzu TPE 1996 18 0.12 0.0 0.00 0.12 Tomoko Watanabe JPN 1996 0 0.00 13.7 0.12 0.12 Mariangee Bogado VEN 2008 0 0.00 23.0 0.12 0.12 Tairia Flowers USA 2008 25 0.12 0.0 0.00 0.12 Clara Vázquez PUR 1996 14 0.12 0.0 0.00 0.12 Jie Hua ITA 2000 17 0.12 0.0 0.00 0.12 Melanie Roche AUS 2008 0 0.00 12.7 0.11 0.11 Melisa Upu NZL 2000 21 0.11 0.0 0.00 0.11 Marloes Fellinger NED 2008 19 0.11 0.0 0.00 0.11 Laura Berg USA 2008 6 0.11 0.0 0.00 0.11 Megan Timpf CAN 2008 23 0.11 0.0 0.00 0.11 Kerry Wyborn AUS 2004 28 0.11 0.0 0.00 0.11 Lindsey Bashor GRE 2004 22 0.11 0.0 0.00 0.11 Vicky Galindo USA 2008 5 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Laura Berg USA 1996 22 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Li Chunxia CHN 2004 4 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Tung Yun-Chi TPE 2004 3 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Masumi Mishina JPN 2004 23 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Ilaria Pino ITA 2004 6 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Selina Follas AUS 2000 5 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Natalie Ward AUS 2008 30 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Helen Townsend NZL 2000 17 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Rei Nishiyama JPN 2008 33 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Vanessa Czarnecki GRE 2004 15 0.10 0.0 0.00 0.10 Huang Hui-Wen TPE 2004 16 0.09 0.0 0.00 0.09 Zhang Lifang CHN 2008 15 0.09 0.0 0.00 0.09 Petra Beek NED 1996 21 0.09 0.0 0.00 0.09 Melanie Matthews CAN 2008 28 0.09 0.0 0.00 0.09 Fiona Hanes AUS 2000 23 0.09 0.0 0.00 0.09 Yu Huili CHN 2008 0 0.00 14.7 0.09 0.09 Kerry Wyborn AUS 2008 24 0.09 0.0 0.00 0.09 Kim Cooper AUS 1996 28 0.08 0.0 0.00 0.08 Rubilena Rojas VEN 2008 15 0.08 0.0 0.00 0.08 Melanie Hulme NZL 2000 8 0.08 0.0 0.00 0.08 Pan Tzu-Hui TPE 2008 19 0.08 0.0 0.00 0.08 Li Chunxia CHN 2008 21 0.08 0.0 0.00 0.08 Yang Hui-Chun TPE 1996 24 0.08 0.0 0.00 0.08 Chen Miao-Yi TPE 2004 18 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 Yumi Iwabuchi JPN 2004 25 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 Marlies van der Putten NED 1996 16 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 Sandra Gouverneur NED 2008 18 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 Natalia Cimin ITA 2004 18 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 Nicole Richardson AUS 1996 8 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 María Zamora CUB 2000 16 0.07 0.0 0.00 0.07 Julie Smith USA 1996 22 0.06 0.0 0.00 0.06 Xu Jian CHN 2000 7 0.06 0.0 0.00 0.06 Wu Chia-Yen TPE 2004 0 0.00 13.0 0.06 0.06 Natalie Ward AUS 1996 24 0.06 0.0 0.00 0.06 María Arceo CUB 2000 5 0.06 0.0 0.00 0.06 Chiang Hui-Chuan TPE 2008 21 0.06 0.0 0.00 0.06 Peta Edebone AUS 1996 17 0.06 0.0 0.00 0.06 Debbie Sonnenberg CAN 1996 0 0.00 11.0 0.06 0.06 Ou Jingbai CHN 1996 9 0.06 0.0 0.00 0.06 Mu Xia CHN 2000 21 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Ginny Georgantas GRE 2004 15 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Li Chiu-Ching TPE 2008 18 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 María Soto VEN 2008 20 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Liu Tzu-Hsin TPE 1996 17 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Chang Li-Chiu TPE 2004 14 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Caitlin Lever CAN 2008 24 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Sue Fairhurst AUS 2000 21 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Belinda Wright AUS 2008 23 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Jineth Pimentel VEN 2008 15 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Noriko Yamaji JPN 2000 33 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Simmone Morrow AUS 2000 21 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Penny le Noble NED 1996 5 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Kaleigh Rafter CAN 2008 10 0.05 0.0 0.00 0.05 Olga Ruyol CUB 2000 19 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Gillian Boxx USA 1996 17 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Wang Ya-Fen TPE 2004 20 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Ikuko Fukita JPN 1996 9 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Shelly Stokes USA 1996 9 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Jennifer Salling CAN 2008 22 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Fiona Timu NZL 2000 16 0.04 9.7 0.00 0.04 Marjolein de Jong NED 1996 11 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Tao Hua CHN 2004 25 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Yu Yanhong CHN 2008 22 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Angela Lichty CAN 2004 18 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Leah O’Brien-Amico USA 2004 25 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Kerry Dienelt AUS 2000 25 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Kyoko Mochida JPN 1996 12 0.04 0.0 0.00 0.04 Sun Li CHN 2008 20 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Kara McGaw CAN 1996 16 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Chen Feng-Yin TPE 2004 20 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Char Pouaka NZL 2000 10 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Sheena Lawrick CAN 2008 25 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Guo Jia CHN 2008 10 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Sabrina Comberlato ITA 2000 20 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Kiri Shaw NZL 2000 20 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Marina Cergol ITA 2000 19 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Sandra Rosario PUR 1996 18 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Lo Hsiao-Ting TPE 2008 21 0.03 0.0 0.00 0.03 Robin Mackin CAN 2008 0 0.00 6.7 0.03 0.03 Daisy de Peinder NED 2008 6 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Cindy Potae NZL 2000 16 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Tung Yun-Chi TPE 2008 7 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Cherene Hiesl-Boyer CAN 2000 24 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Pan Tzu-Hui TPE 2004 8 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Denisse Fuenmayor VEN 2008 20 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Yuneisy Castillo CUB 2000 6 0.02 0.0 0.00 0.02 Jackie Lance CAN 2000 17 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Alison Bradley CAN 2008 16 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Jacqueline Ortiz PUR 1996 18 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Chien Pei-Chi TPE 1996 19 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Lai Meng-Ting TPE 2008 23 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Erin Cumpstone CAN 2008 17 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Lisa Kersten NZL 2000 23 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Dani Tyler USA 1996 18 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Emi Inui JPN 2008 7 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Auburn Sigurdson CAN 2004 0 0.00 6.7 0.01 0.01 Chang Hsiao-Ching TPE 1996 4 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Wu Di CHN 2008 8 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Marjan Smit NED 2008 8 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Luo Lin CHN 2004 1 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Katerina Koutoungou GRE 2004 1 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Vilma Álvarez CUB 2000 19 0.01 0.0 0.00 0.01 Lin Su-Hua TPE 2004 0 0.00 10.7 0.00 0.00 Lin Po-Jen TPE 2004 0 0.00 4.0 0.00 0.00 Mi Renrong CHN 2004 15 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 An Zhongxin CHN 1996 27 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Lei Donghui CHN 2008 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Rie Sato JPN 2004 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Emi Inui JPN 2004 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Ioanna Bouziou GRE 2004 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Kristen Karanzias GRE 2004 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Elba Lebrón PUR 1996 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Aída Miranda PUR 1996 0 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Jacki Nichol CAN 2000 7 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Jennifer McFalls USA 2000 9 0.00 0.0 0.00 0.00 Brooke Wilkins AUS 1996 0 0.00 5.0 0.00 0.00 Zhou Yi CHN 2004 26 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Amanda Doman AUS 2004 4 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Joyce Lester AUS 1996 25 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Hsu Hsiu-Ling TPE 2008 6 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Lai Sheng-Jung TPE 2008 0 0.00 12.3 -0.01 -0.01 Lauren Lappin USA 2008 5 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Carmie Vairo CAN 1996 19 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Candace Murray CAN 1996 9 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Eva Trevisan ITA 2004 21 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Wei Qiang CHN 2004 20 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Noémie Marin CAN 2008 1 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Samanta Bardini ITA 2004 15 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Natalie Ward AUS 2000 28 -0.01 0.0 0.00 -0.01 Sasha Olson CAN 2004 1 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Annalisa Turci ITA 2004 1 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Emi Naito JPN 2000 23 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Diamela Puentes CUB 2000 11 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Myriam Segarra PUR 1996 15 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Colleen Thorburn CAN 1996 21 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Zuleyma Cirimele VEN 2008 12 -0.02 0.0 0.00 -0.02 Verusca Paternoster ITA 2000 7 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Kim Kluijskens NED 2008 19 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Mayumi Inoue JPN 1996 20 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Geraldine Puertas VEN 2008 14 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Tan Ying CHN 2008 20 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Karen Doell CAN 1996 23 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Chien Chen-Ju TPE 1996 23 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Marissa Carpadios AUS 2004 27 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Amanda Freed USA 2004 6 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Heather Newsham CAN 2000 4 -0.08 17.0 0.05 -0.03 Sandy Allen-Lewis AUS 2000 2 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Eve Soto PUR 1996 15 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Erin Cumpstone CAN 2004 13 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Tairia Flowers USA 2004 2 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Katina Kramos GRE 2004 2 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Stefania Vitaliani ITA 2004 2 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Stacey Nuveman USA 2008 23 -0.03 0.0 0.00 -0.03 Maribel Riera VEN 2008 7 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Xin Minhong CHN 2008 19 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Mika Someya JPN 2008 0 0.00 6.0 -0.04 -0.04 Mu Xia CHN 2004 27 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Mayles Rodríguez VEN 2008 3 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Petra van Heijst NED 2008 3 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Naomi Matsumoto JPN 2000 1 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Yoshimi Kobayashi JPN 2000 8 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Zavana Aranga NZL 2000 8 -0.04 0.0 0.00 -0.04 Kaila Holtz CAN 2004 0 0.00 4.0 -0.04 -0.04 Francesca Francolini ITA 2004 18 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 Gina Weber NZL 2000 5 0.15 36.3 -0.20 -0.05 Daniela Castellani ITA 2000 3 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 Sachiko Ito JPN 2008 8 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 Wu Di CHN 2004 3 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 Xu Jian CHN 1996 8 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 María González PUR 1996 15 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 Bheiglys Mujica VEN 2008 4 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 Ellen Venker NED 2008 4 -0.05 0.0 0.00 -0.05 Yan Fang CHN 1996 31 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Nathalie Timmermans NED 2008 11 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Lourdes Báez PUR 1996 21 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Anita Kossen NED 1996 13 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Huang Hui-Wen TPE 2008 12 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Britt Vonk NED 2008 12 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Jolanda Kroesen NED 2008 13 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Francesca Francolini ITA 2000 19 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Erin Woods CAN 2000 20 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Taeko Ishikawa JPN 2000 0 0.00 17.3 -0.06 -0.06 Jessica Bashor GRE 2004 19 -0.06 0.0 0.00 -0.06 Guo Jia CHN 2004 18 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Daniela Castellani ITA 2004 18 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Tracey Mosley AUS 2008 15 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Stacey Farnworth GRE 2004 17 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Zhou Yan CHN 2000 4 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Qiu Haitao CHN 2000 4 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Penelope Rosario PUR 1996 9 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Wang Hsiao-Ping TPE 2004 9 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Lucienne Geels NED 1996 19 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Denise Carriere CAN 2000 17 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Lee Ming-Chieh TPE 1996 21 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Sandy Beasley CAN 1996 5 -0.07 0.0 0.00 -0.07 Alessandra Gorla ITA 2000 21 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Noémi Boekel NED 2008 10 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Sandy Newsham CAN 2000 15 -0.13 30.0 0.05 -0.08 Michelle Venturella USA 2000 5 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Clelia Ailara ITA 2000 5 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Kristy Odamura CAN 2000 5 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Sandra Nieuwveen NED 1996 20 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Naoko Sakamoto JPN 2004 5 -0.08 0.0 0.00 -0.08 Laura Berg USA 2000 38 -0.09 0.0 0.00 -0.09 Yaciey Sojo VEN 2008 18 -0.09 0.0 0.00 -0.09 Yusmary Pérez VEN 2008 11 -0.09 0.0 0.00 -0.09 Alecia Stephenson CAN 1996 18 -0.09 0.0 0.00 -0.09 Jo Brown AUS 2000 31 -0.09 0.0 0.00 -0.09 Sheree Corniel PUR 1996 11 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Chung Chiung-Yao TPE 1996 23 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Loredana Auletta ITA 2000 6 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Yuki Sato JPN 2004 21 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Li Chiu-Ching TPE 2004 16 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Sheena Lawrick CAN 2004 6 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Joanna Gail GRE 2004 6 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Naomi Matsumoto JPN 1996 16 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Judith van Kampen NED 2008 0 0.00 18.0 -0.10 -0.10 Corrine Ockhuijsen NED 1996 7 -0.10 0.0 0.00 -0.10 Lu Wei CHN 2008 0 0.00 15.3 -0.11 -0.11 Leslie Malerich ITA 2004 0 0.00 3.3 -0.11 -0.11 María Santana CUB 2000 7 -0.12 0.0 0.00 -0.12 Kim Dermott NZL 2000 17 -0.12 0.0 0.00 -0.12 Carrie Flemmer CAN 1996 8 -0.12 0.0 0.00 -0.12 Misako Ando JPN 1996 26 -0.12 0.0 0.00 -0.12 Wei Qiang CHN 1996 23 -0.13 0.0 0.00 -0.13 Kristy Odamura CAN 2004 20 -0.13 0.0 0.00 -0.13 Haydée Hernández CUB 2000 19 -0.13 0.0 0.00 -0.13 Wen Li-Hsiu TPE 2008 21 -0.13 0.0 0.00 -0.13 Kylie Cronk AUS 2008 10 -0.13 0.0 0.00 -0.13 Natalie Hodgskin AUS 2004 8 -0.14 0.0 0.00 -0.14 Shiori Koseki JPN 2000 26 -0.14 0.0 0.00 -0.14 Sommer West CAN 2000 24 -0.14 0.0 0.00 -0.14 Masumi Mishina JPN 2008 27 -0.15 0.0 0.00 -0.15 Wang Xiaoyan CHN 2004 19 -0.15 0.0 0.00 -0.15 Kim Sarrazin CAN 2004 9 -0.15 0.0 0.00 -0.15 Madelon Beek NED 1996 15 -0.15 0.0 0.00 -0.15 Zhang Chunfang CHN 2000 31 -0.16 0.0 0.00 -0.16 Janice Parks PUR 1996 19 -0.16 0.0 0.00 -0.16 Chiu Chen-Ting TPE 1996 0 0.00 6.3 -0.16 -0.16 Niolis Ramos CUB 2000 10 -0.16 0.0 0.00 -0.16 Yamila Flor CUB 2000 20 -0.17 0.0 0.00 -0.17 Dione Meier CAN 2008 0 0.00 6.7 -0.17 -0.17 Kyoko Kobayashi JPN 1996 0 0.00 5.7 -0.17 -0.17 Christie Ambrosi USA 2000 16 -0.17 0.0 0.00 -0.17 Luisa Medina CUB 2000 16 -0.17 0.0 0.00 -0.17 Francine McRae AUS 1996 20 -0.18 0.0 0.00 -0.18 Liu Chia-Chi TPE 1996 12 -0.18 0.0 0.00 -0.18 Li Qi CHN 2004 0 0.00 11.3 -0.18 -0.18 Giovanna Palermi ITA 2000 11 -0.18 0.0 0.00 -0.18 Jennifer Spediacci ITA 2004 16 -0.04 15.0 -0.14 -0.18 Natalie Anter ITA 2004 16 -0.19 0.0 0.00 -0.19 Carolyn Crudgington AUS 1996 1 -0.02 1.0 -0.17 -0.19 Marianella Castellanos VEN 2008 0 0.00 4.7 -0.20 -0.20 Claudia Petracchi ITA 2000 12 -0.20 0.0 0.00 -0.20 Sarah Farnworth GRE 2004 20 -0.20 38.0 0.00 -0.20 Gonny Reijnen NED 1996 18 -0.20 0.0 0.00 -0.20 Natalie Ward AUS 2004 22 -0.20 0.0 0.00 -0.20 Alison Bradley CAN 2004 17 -0.20 0.0 0.00 -0.20 Erin McLean CAN 2008 23 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Yu Yanhong CHN 2000 18 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Juanita Clayton CAN 1996 14 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Jacqueline de Heer NED 1996 14 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Yukiyo Mine JPN 2008 20 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Saskia Kosterink NED 2008 20 -0.21 0.0 0.00 -0.21 Stephanie Skegas-Maxwell GRE 2004 0 0.00 6.3 -0.22 -0.22 Nathalie Fradette CAN 2000 15 -0.22 0.0 0.00 -0.22 Colleen Thorburn-Smith CAN 2000 19 -0.22 0.0 0.00 -0.22 Lin Su-Hua TPE 2008 0 0.00 4.0 -0.23 -0.23 Fiona Crawford AUS 2004 19 -0.24 0.0 0.00 -0.24 Naho Emoto JPN 2008 0 0.00 1.0 -0.24 -0.24 Yarisleidis Peña CUB 2000 15 -0.25 0.0 0.00 -0.25 Jaye Bailey NZL 2000 6 -0.01 0.3 -0.24 -0.25 Laritza Espinosa CUB 2000 0 0.00 23.7 -0.25 -0.25 Yen Show-Tzu TPE 2004 20 -0.25 0.0 0.00 -0.25 Cindy Eadie CAN 2004 15 -0.25 0.0 0.00 -0.25 Erin White CAN 2004 15 -0.25 0.0 0.00 -0.25 Yang Hui-Chun TPE 2004 15 -0.25 0.0 0.00 -0.25 Chloe Kloezeman GRE 2004 16 -0.27 0.0 0.00 -0.27 Han Hsin-Lin TPE 1996 0 0.00 7.7 -0.29 -0.29 Nicole Di Salvio ITA 2004 0 0.00 8.0 -0.29 -0.29 Zhang Ai CHN 2004 18 -0.31 0.0 0.00 -0.31 Deng Xiaoling CHN 2004 25 -0.32 0.0 0.00 -0.32 Jacqueline Knol NED 1996 0 0.00 4.3 -0.32 -0.32 Ivelisse Echevarría PUR 1996 0 0.00 26.0 -0.33 -0.33 Ani Nyhus CAN 2004 0 0.00 1.7 -0.33 -0.33 Ruta Lealamanua NZL 2000 0 0.00 4.3 -0.37 -0.37 Vicky Bastarache CAN 2000 0 0.00 6.0 -0.37 -0.37 Estela Milanés CUB 2000 0 0.00 16.3 -0.38 -0.38 Masako Watanabe JPN 1996 0 0.00 7.7 -0.41 -0.41 Sonja Pannen NED 1996 0 0.00 12.0 -0.46 -0.46 Johana Gómez VEN 2008 0 0.00 13.3 -0.48 -0.48 Lisa Martínez PUR 1996 2 -0.04 11.0 -0.47 -0.51 Brooke Wilkins AUS 2004 0 0.00 2.3 -0.52 -0.52 Rebecca Soumeru NED 2008 0 0.00 11.0 -0.54 -0.54 Lisa Mize PUR 1996 1 -0.02 6.7 -0.58 -0.60 Kristi de Vries NED 2008 11 -0.20 12.0 -0.41 -0.61 Yamila Degrase CUB 2000 0 0.00 6.0 -0.65 -0.65 Jue-Fen Sun ITA 2000 8 -0.08 11.7 -0.74 -0.82 Show more rows Source: Olympedia

But Fernandez was far from the Americans’ only star that year. Bustos (0.96 WAR), infielder Natasha Watley (0.77), pitcher Cat Osterman (0.66) and catcher Stacey Nuveman (0.55) also contributed at least a half-win above replacement in that tournament, with Lovie Jung (0.49), Kelly Kretschman (0.44), Lori Harrigan (0.41), Jenny Topping (0.41) and Jennie Finch (0.41) running not far behind.

Dubbed the “Real Dream Team” by Sports Illustrated, that 2004 U.S. squad was one of the most unstoppable forces in the history of the Olympics, in any sport. Including the medal round, it went a perfect 9-0 with 51 runs scored and only one run — one run! — allowed all tournament long. Fernandez allowed that lone run in the penultimate inning of the gold-medal game against Australia, meaning the Americans had scored 51 straight runs to start the tournament. (They also invoked the mercy rule on their opponents four times in their seven round-robin matches.) Led by Fernandez’s two-way brilliance, the Americans crushed any other softball team that dared stand in their way.

However, such a ruthless show of dominance set the stage for one of the Olympics’ great upsets four years later. At the Beijing games in 2008, the U.S. once again cruised through the round-robin matches, going undefeated (7-0) and outscoring opponents 53-1 while invoking the mercy rule five times. But after the U.S. beat Japan in the first semifinal 4-1, the Japanese team’s path led them back to face the Americans again for the gold medal, having won a 12-inning marathon over Australia in the bronze-medal match. Against a team they had already beaten twice by an 11-1 margin, the U.S. fell behind early and could never mount a rally against Ueno, who pitched a complete game. Japan won the game 3-1 and the gold medal, delivering the U.S. its first Olympic loss in 23 contests — and marking an end to the era of softball at the Olympics, until now.

This year’s Olympics feature a few familiar names and faces from when we last saw softball at the summer games. Among the Americans, Osterman is back for a third Olympics, and she threw six innings of one-hit ball Wednesday, striking out nine, in the Americans’ 2-0 win over Italy to open their tournament. (To surpass Harding as the No. 1 pitcher in all-time WAR, she’ll need to essentially equal the single-Olympics pitching WAR record of 1.27, set by China’s Wang Lihong in 1996.) Pitcher Monica Abbott is also back after compiling an impressive 1.05 WAR — the third-most by a pitcher in a single Olympics, trailing only Wang in 1996 and Ueno in 2008 — in Beijing last time around. Abbott picked up the save Wednesday with a three-strikeout seventh inning.

But 13 years after the last Olympic softball games were played, there are many new players to get to know — on the No. 1 ranked U.S. team, among the second-ranked hosts from Japan and playing for the rest of the world. And with that comes the opportunity to add even more data to the statistical record, ready for us to crunch the numbers on.