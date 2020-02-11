Menu
Kobe Bryant: On And Off The Court

Hot Takedown examines the full scope of the Laker star’s legacy, and our Rabbit Hole celebrates very bad hockey teams.

After Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people, Hot Takedown wanted to take a bit of time to process the accident — for both ourselves and our listeners — before returning for a comprehensive conversation of his legacy. On today’s show, we dive into Kobe’s record on the court, how his persona was shaped by the media and how the public has — and has not — grappled with the 2003 rape allegations against him.

To round out the show, our Rabbit Hole celebrates some comically bad hockey teams.

Grace Lynch is Hot Takedown’s producer.

Sara Ziegler is the sports editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Geoff Foster is the former sports editor of FiveThirtyEight.

