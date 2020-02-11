Kobe Bryant: On And Off The Court Hot Takedown examines the full scope of the Laker star’s legacy, and our Rabbit Hole celebrates very bad hockey teams.

After Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people, Hot Takedown wanted to take a bit of time to process the accident — for both ourselves and our listeners — before returning for a comprehensive conversation of his legacy. On today’s show, we dive into Kobe’s record on the court, how his persona was shaped by the media and how the public has — and has not — grappled with the 2003 rape allegations against him.

To round out the show, our Rabbit Hole celebrates some comically bad hockey teams.