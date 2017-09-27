It’s The Final Takedown In Hot Takedown’s final episode, the gang discusses President Trump’s comments about athlete protests and what they’ve learned from doing the show.

Welcome to the latest — and last! — episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. Last week, President Trump spoke out against NFL athletes like Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee during the national anthem. On the podcast’s final episode (Sept. 26, 2017), we discuss how Trump’s comments are an example of the way that hot takes have changed over the years. Next, Chad, Neil and Kate discuss what they’ve learned from the last three years of doing the podcast.

Thanks so much for listening to the show. We’ll be debuting our new NBA podcast, The Lab, next week. If you’re already a subscriber to Hot Takedown, you’ll automatically be subscribed to the new podcast. If you’re not, and you’d like to listen to The Lab, please subscribe to Hot Takedown now.

Links to what we discussed this week: