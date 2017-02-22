Is James Harden As Good As He Says He Is? Hot Takedown talks about the DeMarcus Cousins trade, gets a primer on men’s college basketball, and questions James Harden’s greatness.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Feb. 21, 2017), we revisit how the Kings got fleeced in the DeMarcus Cousins trade with FiveThirtyEight’s Kyle Wagner. Next, we call up bracketologist Chris Dobbertean of SB Nation to break down the stakes in men’s college basketball as March Madness approaches. Finally, is James Harden as good as he says he is? We investigate.

More Sports

Links to what we discussed this week: