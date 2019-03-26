Menu
Is Ja Morant A Better NBA Prospect Than Zion Williamson?

In this week’s Hot Takedown, we discuss MLB free agency, the NCAA Tournament and Gronk’s retirement.

Hot Takedown responds to a packed week in sports, starting with a flurry of MLB contract extensions. We hear from superstar Mike Trout on the factors he considered before recommitting to the Angels. Did the free-agency journeys of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado serve as cautionary tales? We consider the future of free agency in the league and wonder if another strike is in our future. Plus, Neil breaks down the FiveThirtyEight predictions for the baseball season.

Our second segment dives into the NCAA Tournament and standout players Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. On ESPN’s “Get Up!” Jay Williams suggests that Morant’s skills will translate better to the NBA. We break down the data to see if that’s the case.

For our Rabbit Hole of the Week, we pay proper respect to Rob Gronkowski, who announced his retirement this weekend. While his career may have been short, his impact on the game was monumental.

Here’s what we’re reading this week:

And check back on March 27 for FiveThirtyEight’s complete MLB predictions!

Sara Ziegler is the assistant sports editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Geoff Foster is the sports editor for FiveThirtyEight.

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Grace Lynch is Hot Takedown’s producer.

