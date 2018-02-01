Is Anyone In The NBA Not Injured? FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast talks about the Blake Griffin trade and a string of critical injuries across the league.

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On this week’s show (Feb. 1, 2018), Neil, Chris and Kyle break down the recent rash of significant injuries to key players on the Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder. John Wall and Kevin Love suffered injuries that will sideline them for at least several weeks, and DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Roberson are out for the remainder of the season. How will these losses affect each team and the playoff forecast? We take a look. Next, we talk about the Los Angeles Clippers’ decision to trade star Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons, and speculate about how Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy might use the power forward.

