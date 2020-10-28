Inside The Political Donation History Of Wealthy Sports Owners

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of six pieces that show how professional sports owners in America contribute to political campaigns, why they spend millions in the space and what that financial power means as athletes across sports continue to embrace activism of their own.
American professional sports owners have contributed nearly $47 million in federal elections since 2015, according to research by ESPN in partnership with FiveThirtyEight, including $10 million to Republican causes and $1.9 million to Democratic causes so far in the 2020 election cycle.
That strong Republican lean is consistent with owners’ spending in the 2018 and 2016 federal elections as well. A deep search in the Federal Election Commission database of campaign finances for principal owners, controlling owners, co-owners and commissioners from the NBA, NFL, NHL, WNBA, MLB and NASCAR reveals that this deep-pocketed group has sent $34.2 million (72.9 percent) to Republican campaigns or super PACs purely supporting Republican causes, compared to $10.1 million (21.5 percent) to Democrats over the past three elections. Less than 6 percent of contributions went to bipartisan or unaffiliated recipients.
The research includes more than 160 owners and commissioners spanning 125 teams, though no list of this kind can be completely comprehensive. Only current owners in each league and only their contributions while they have been involved with their franchises were included. Spouses and relatives were not considered unless they also play a controlling role in the ownership group. If a contribution appeared to be from an owner but could not be confirmed, it was not included. And, as is the case with many millionaires and billionaires, owners have a number of ways to hide their political spending.
Some of the biggest takeaways from the data are below. And in the coming days, the series will delve into:
- The three different reasons owners donate to politicians
- Dark money and why owners hide their political spending
- Why the NFL has its own super PAC
- How political perception differs from reality in each league
- How athletes are working to create their own political change
Overall contributions
Contemporary sports ownership has become an exclusive club with entry fees that reach into eight- and nine-figure territory. The rarefied Americans who can afford those fees tend to skew older, whiter and more male. As political donors, these owners skew toward the GOP.
Of the 160 owners and commissioners in ESPN’s database, 74 contributed a majority of their publicly searchable funds to Republican campaigns, with 48 donating a majority to Democrats and the rest sending most of their money to causes that aren’t fully aligned with either party.
But while that overall summary is interesting, a more pronounced signal begins to emerge when we look more closely at this group’s larger political donations. There are 40 owners who have donated at least $100,000 to Republican causes over the six-year period, compared to 23 owners topping $100,000 to Democrats, helping lead to these splits:
In total, here is the election-cycle contribution breakdown for owners and commissioners for these leagues:
Significantly more money goes to Republicans
Specifically partisan contributions from owners and commissioners in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and NASCAR, per election cycle
|Election year
|To Republicans
|To Democrats
|Total
|2020
|$10,022,931
|$1,874,333
|$11,897,264
|2018
|11,282,570
|4,174,212
|15,456,782
|2016
|12,940,514
|4,065,093
|17,005,607
It’s important to note that not all data for the 2020 election cycle is publicly available at our time of publishing. Some of the big super PACs had filed only individual contributor data to the FEC as of June 30, meaning their most recent contributions aren’t included in our totals.
Drilling down deeper into the data, we can see that federal contributions in each league lean red, except for in the WNBA:
Overall, 51.7 percent of all contributions by WNBA owners went to Democrats, with 42.3 percent going to Republicans. And of the $1.3 million contributed by WNBA owners to Republicans, 65.5 percent comes from Kelly Loeffler, the Republican from Georgia who is co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.
Expanding to all the leagues in our research, here are their totals to each party over the six-year period:
MLB owners have donated the most
Specifically partisan contributions from owners and commissioners in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and NASCAR, by party, 2016-20
|League
|To Republicans
|To Democrats
|Total
|MLB
|$15,181,761
|$5,184,604
|$20,366,365
|NBA
|8,372,300
|2,641,487
|11,013,787
|NHL
|7,087,116
|1,726,733
|8,813,849
|NFL
|5,032,470
|873,500
|5,905,970
|WNBA
|1,338,459
|1,634,153
|2,972,612
|NASCAR
|576,110
|93,983
|670,093
Owners’ conservative lean extends into the current presidential cycle as well. Americans have donated similar amounts to both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, but owners are giving more to Trump, according to the database.
Thirteen owners have contributed directly to Trump’s campaign or Trump super PACs in the 2020 election cycle, with contributions adding up to $1,746,423. That list of owners includes:
- Bill Foley (Vegas Golden Knights), Bill Hornbuckle (Las Vegas Aces), Charles Johnson (San Francisco Giants), Dan Devos (Orlando Magic), Jack Roush (NASCAR), James Dolan (New York Knicks and Rangers), Kelly Loeffler (Atlanta Dream), Mike Brown (Cincinnati Bengals), Peter Karmanos (Carolina Hurricanes), Robert Plummer (Los Angeles Dodgers), Roger Penske (Team Penske) Tilman Fertitta (Houston Rockets) and Todd Ricketts (Chicago Cubs)
By contrast, 20 owners have contributed directly to Biden or Biden’s super PACs, though at smaller totals, with overall contributions equaling $405,745. The Biden contributors include:
- Arthur Blank (Atlanta Falcons), Arthur J. Rooney II (Pittsburgh Steelers), Billie Jean King (Dodgers), David Blitzer (Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils), David Bonderman (Seattle Kraken), Herbert Fritch (Nashville Predators), Herbert Simon (Indiana Pacers and Fever), Ilana Kloss (Dodgers), James Dinan (Milwaukee Bucks), Jeff Dickerson (Spire Motorsports), Jim Pohlad (Minnesota Twins), John Rogers (Chicago Sky), Laura Ricketts (Cubs), Marc Lasry (Bucks), Mary Kelly (Denver Broncos), Michael Alter (Sky), Peter Guber (Golden State Warriors and Dodgers), Tom Werner (Boston Red Sox), Zygi Wilf (Minnesota Vikings) and Hornbuckle
The big-money donors
A relatively small group of donors makes up a huge chunk of the overall donation data. Forty owners account for more than $40 million — more than 85 percent of all contributions. And looking specifically at these big spenders, it’s clear where their allegiances lie: 77.7 percent of that $40 million went to Republican causes or candidates, with 18.8 percent going to Democrats.
This is where the political spending power among American professional sports ownership is concentrated. Here’s that full list:
- Bill Foley (Knights), Charles Johnson (Giants), Dan DeVos (Magic), Dan Gilbert (Cavaliers), Dan Snyder (Washington), David Tepper (Panthers), David Bonderman (Kraken), E. Stanley and Ann Kroenke (Nuggets/Rams/Avalanche), Edward Glazer (Buccaneers), Fred Wilpon (Mets), Herbert Simon (Pacers/Fever), James Dinan (Bucks), James Dolan (Knicks/Rangers), Janice McNair (Texans), Jeremy and Jerry Jacobs (Bruins), Jerry Jones (Cowboys), Jerry Reinsdorf (Bulls/White Sox), Jim Pohlad (Twins), Jimmy and Susan Haslam (Browns), Jody and Paul Allen (Blazers/Seahawks), Josh Harris (76ers/Devils), Kelly Loeffler (Dream), Ken Kendrick (Diamondbacks), Laura Ricketts (Cubs), Magic Johnson (Dodgers/Sparks), Micky Arison (Heat), Peter Angelos (Orioles), Peter Karmanos (Hurricanes), Philip Anschutz (Kings), Ray Davis (Rangers), Robert Castellini (Reds), Roger Penske (Team Penske), Ron Burkle (Penguins), Stephen Ross (Dolphins), Steve Tisch (Giants), Ted Leonsis (Wizards) and Tilman Fertitta (Rockets)
And when we isolate just the big-ticket donations topping $100,000 from this group, a familiar picture emerges. More than 63 percent of the $47 million in the database of nearly 3,000 contributions comes from just 108 donations split among these 40 owners — and 79 percent of that money went to Republican causes.
No matter how you slice it, the big takeaway is clear: The biggest political spenders in pro sports prefer red to blue.
Owner-level data
This table reflects the total contributions for each owner and commissioner in our database over the past three election cycles, grouped by political party. Note that some family members appear together and that only contributions while owners have been involved with the team are included.
Which team owners gave the most?
Donations from team owners, by cyle and party donated to
|Owner▲▼
|Team▲▼
|League▲▼
|Cycles▲▼
|Amount▲▼
|Party▲▼
|Charles Johnson
|San Francisco Giants
|MLB
|2016-20
|$10,995,500
|Rep.
|Dan DeVos
|Orlando Magic
|NBA
|2016-20
|2,280,400
|Rep.
|Peter Angelos
|Baltimore Orioles
|MLB
|2016-20
|2,082,772
|Dem.
|Philip F. Anschutz
|Los Angeles Kings
|NHL
|2016-20
|1,776,700
|Rep.
|Laura Ricketts
|Chicago Cubs
|MLB
|2016-20
|1,715,425
|Dem.
|Jimmy and Susan Haslam
|Cleveland Browns
|NFL
|2016-20
|1,596,900
|Rep.
|Dan Gilbert
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|NBA
|2016-20
|1,479,700
|Rep.
|James L. Dolan
|New York Knicks, New York Rangers
|NBA, NHL
|2016-20
|1,479,600
|Rep.
|Ken Kendrick
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|MLB
|2016-20
|1,379,700
|Rep.
|Janice S. McNair
|Houston Texans
|NFL
|2016-20
|1,354,400
|Rep.
|Robert H. Castellini
|Cincinnati Reds
|MLB
|2016-20
|1,220,182
|Rep.
|Bill Foley
|Vegas Golden Knights
|NHL
|2018-20
|989,200
|Rep.
|Micky Arison
|Miami Heat
|NBA
|2016-20
|886,000
|Rep.
|Kelly Loeffler
|Atlanta Dream
|WNBA
|2016-20
|876,150
|Rep.
|Jerry Reinsdorf
|Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox
|NBA, MLB
|2016-20
|827,000
|Bipartisan
|John Rogers
|Chicago Sky
|WNBA
|2016-20
|661,650
|Dem.
|Ron Burkle
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|NHL
|2016-20
|639,300
|Dem.
|Ron Burkle
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|NHL
|2016-20
|620,300
|Rep.
|Peter Karmanos Jr.
|Carolina Hurricanes
|NHL
|2016-20
|588,402
|Rep.
|Jerry Reinsdorf
|Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox
|NBA, MLB
|2016-20
|560,200
|Rep.
|Stephen M. Ross
|Miami Dolphins
|NFL
|2016-20
|447,300
|Rep.
|Tilman J. Fertitta
|Houston Rockets
|NBA
|2018-20
|444,200
|Rep.
|Jerry Reinsdorf
|Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox
|NBA, MLB
|2016-20
|410,100
|Dem.
|Edward P. Roski Jr.
|Los Angeles Kings
|NHL
|2016-20
|371,000
|Rep.
|Herbert Simon
|Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever
|NBA, WNBA
|2016-20
|345,600
|Dem.
|Roger Penske
|Team Penske
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|343,300
|Rep.
|Josh Harris
|Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils
|NBA, NHL
|2016-20
|314,700
|Rep.
|David Bonderman
|Seattle Kraken
|NHL
|2020
|303,300
|Dem.
|Magic Johnson
|Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks
|MLB, WNBA
|2016-20
|289,900
|Dem.
|Marc Lasry
|Milwaukee Bucks
|NBA
|2016-20
|271,500
|Dem.
|Micky Arison
|Miami Heat
|NBA
|2016-20
|264,600
|Dem.
|Jody Allen (Paul G. Allen Trust)
|Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks
|NBA, NFL
|2016-20
|248,700
|Rep.
|Edward Glazer
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NFL
|2016-20
|223,905
|Rep.
|Jerry Jones
|Dallas Cowboys
|NFL
|2016-20
|214,000
|Rep.
|David A. Tepper
|Carolina Panthers
|NFL
|2020
|200,000
|Rep.
|James Dinan
|Milwaukee Bucks
|NBA
|2016-20
|187,400
|Dem.
|Jim Pohlad
|Minnesota Twins
|MLB
|2016-20
|187,000
|Dem.
|Steve Tisch
|New York Giants
|NFL
|2016-20
|184,660
|Dem.
|Jody Allen (Paul G. Allen Trust)
|Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks
|NBA, NFL
|2016-20
|166,100
|Dem.
|Ted Leonsis
|Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics
|NBA, NHL, WNBA
|2016-20
|163,513
|Dem.
|Todd Ricketts
|Chicago Cubs
|MLB
|2016-20
|162,235
|Rep.
|Ray C. Davis
|Texas Rangers
|MLB
|2016-20
|156,600
|Rep.
|Wes Edens
|Milwaukee Bucks
|NBA
|2016-20
|152,600
|Dem.
|Todd Boehly
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|2016-20
|144,300
|Dem.
|Herbert Simon
|Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever
|NBA, WNBA
|2016-20
|140,600
|Rep.
|Craig Leipold
|Minnesota Wild
|NHL
|2016-20
|139,910
|Rep.
|James L. Dolan
|New York Knicks, New York Rangers
|NBA, NHL
|2016-20
|130,400
|Dem.
|Michael J. Bidwill
|Arizona Cardinals
|NFL
|2016-20
|130,000
|Rep.
|Henry and Susan Samueli
|Anaheim Ducks
|NHL
|2016-20
|129,500
|Rep.
|Rick Hendrick
|Hendrick Motorsports
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|126,000
|Rep.
|Mike Brown
|Cincinnati Bengals
|NFL
|2016-20
|125,600
|Rep.
|Jeremy M. Jacobs and Jerry Jacobs Jr.
|Boston Bruins
|NHL
|2016-20
|121,600
|Rep.
|Glen Taylor
|Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx
|NBA, WNBA
|2016-20
|119,100
|Rep.
|Dan Snyder
|Washington Football Team
|NFL
|2016-20
|116,200
|Rep.
|Tom Werner
|Boston Red Sox
|MLB
|2016-20
|113,250
|Dem.
|David Blitzer
|Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils
|NBA, NHL
|2016-20
|109,070
|Dem.
|Fred Wilpon
|New York Mets
|MLB
|2016-20
|106,977
|Rep.
|Robert Sarver
|Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury
|NBA, WNBA
|2016-20
|105,300
|Rep.
|Arthur Blank
|Atlanta Falcons
|NFL
|2016-20
|103,300
|Dem.
|Jimmy and Susan Haslam
|Cleveland Browns
|NFL
|2016-20
|102,500
|Bipartisan
|E. Stanley Kroenke and Ann Kroenke
|Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche
|NBA, NFL, NHL
|2016-20
|100,000
|Dem.
|Thomas L. Williams
|Cincinnati Reds
|MLB
|2016-20
|94,600
|Rep.
|Dean A. Spanos
|Los Angeles Chargers
|NFL
|2016-20
|92,820
|Rep.
|Stephen M. Ross
|Miami Dolphins
|NFL
|2016-20
|92,200
|Dem.
|Todd Boehly
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|2016-20
|91,200
|Rep.
|David Blitzer
|Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils
|NBA, NHL
|2016-20
|90,500
|Rep.
|Bill Dewitt Jr.
|St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB
|2016-20
|87,075
|Rep.
|John Fisher
|Oakland Athletics
|MLB
|2016-20
|82,300
|Rep.
|Peter Karmanos Jr.
|Carolina Hurricanes
|NHL
|2016-20
|69,500
|Dem.
|Zygi Wilf
|Minnesota Vikings
|NFL
|2016-20
|69,150
|Dem.
|Jeff Vinik
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|NHL
|2016-20
|68,900
|Rep.
|Terry Pegula
|Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bills
|NHL, NFL
|2016-20
|66,000
|Rep.
|Rocky Wirtz
|Chicago Blackhawks
|NHL
|2016-20
|65,904
|Rep.
|Jeremy M. Jacobs and Jerry Jacobs Jr.
|Boston Bruins
|NHL
|2016-20
|65,000
|Bipartisan
|Roger Penske
|Team Penske
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|62,233
|Dem.
|Richard Childress
|Richard Childress Racing
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|61,100
|Rep.
|Kim Pegula
|Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bills
|NHL, NFL
|2016-20
|60,400
|Rep.
|Arthur J. Rooney II
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|NFL
|2016-20
|56,000
|Bipartisan
|Rocky Wirtz
|Chicago Blackhawks
|NHL
|2016-20
|56,000
|Bipartisan
|Vivek Ranadive
|Sacramento Kings
|NBA
|2016-20
|55,731
|Dem.
|Gail Miller
|Utah Jazz
|NBA
|2016-20
|54,900
|Rep.
|Clark Hunt
|Kansas City Chiefs
|NFL
|2016-20
|53,675
|Rep.
|Tom Gores
|Detroit Pistons
|NBA
|2016-20
|52,700
|Dem.
|Michael Alter
|Chicago Sky
|WNBA
|2016-20
|50,750
|Dem.
|Clayton Bennett
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|NBA
|2016-20
|50,100
|Rep.
|Edward P. Roski Jr.
|Los Angeles Kings
|NHL
|2016-20
|48,600
|Dem.
|Bill Cameron
|Dallas Wings
|WNBA
|2016-20
|44,508
|Rep.
|Micky Arison
|Miami Heat
|NBA
|2016-20
|43,100
|Bipartisan
|Steve Ballmer
|LA Clippers
|NBA
|2016-20
|43,100
|Dem.
|Tony Ressler
|Atlanta Hawks
|NBA
|2016-20
|40,900
|Dem.
|Robert Sarver
|Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury
|NBA, WNBA
|2016-20
|40,000
|Bipartisan
|Herbert Simon
|Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever
|NBA, WNBA
|2016-20
|39,000
|Bipartisan
|Ginny Gilder
|Seattle Storm
|WNBA
|2016-20
|38,550
|Dem.
|Dave Scott
|Philadelphia Flyers
|NHL
|2016-20
|38,350
|Rep.
|Mark Attanasio
|Milwaukee Brewers
|MLB
|2016-20
|37,400
|Dem.
|Bobby Patton
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|2016-20
|36,100
|Dem.
|Charles Johnson
|San Francisco Giants
|MLB
|2016-20
|35,000
|Bipartisan
|Mark H. Murphy
|Green Bay Packers
|NFL
|2016-20
|35,000
|Bipartisan
|Richard Childress
|Richard Childress Racing
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|35,000
|Bipartisan
|John P. McConnell
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|NHL
|2016-20
|34,900
|Rep.
|Josh Harris
|Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils
|NBA, NHL
|2016-20
|34,250
|Dem.
|E. Stanley Kroenke and Ann Kroenke
|Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche
|NBA, NFL, NHL
|2016-20
|33,400
|Rep.
|Dave Scott
|Philadelphia Flyers
|NHL
|2016-20
|32,750
|Bipartisan
|Arte Moreno
|Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
|MLB
|2016-20
|32,600
|Rep.
|Carole Moreno
|Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
|MLB
|2016-20
|32,600
|Rep.
|Marian Ilitch
|Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings
|MLB, NHL
|2016-20
|32,500
|Rep.
|Bill Cameron
|Dallas Wings
|WNBA
|2016-20
|32,092
|Bipartisan
|Henry and Susan Samueli
|Anaheim Ducks
|NHL
|2016-20
|31,600
|Dem.
|Bill Hornbuckle (MGM Resorts International)
|Las Vegas Aces
|WNBA
|2016-20
|30,920
|Dem.
|Richard L. Monfort
|Colorado Rockies
|MLB
|2016-20
|30,400
|Rep.
|David Bonderman
|Seattle Kraken
|NHL
|2020
|30,300
|Rep.
|Arthur Blank
|Atlanta Falcons
|NFL
|2016-20
|30,000
|Bipartisan
|James Irsay
|Indianapolis Colts
|NFL
|2016-20
|30,000
|Bipartisan
|John Rogers
|Chicago Sky
|WNBA
|2016-20
|30,000
|Bipartisan
|Dan DeVos
|Orlando Magic
|NBA
|2016-20
|30,000
|Bipartisan
|Ron Fowler
|San Diego Padres
|MLB
|2016-20
|30,000
|Bipartisan
|Paul Dolan
|Cleveland Indians
|MLB
|2016-20
|28,700
|Rep.
|Lisa Brummel
|Seattle Storm
|WNBA
|2016-20
|28,350
|Dem.
|Mary Brock
|Atlanta Dream
|WNBA
|2016-20
|26,200
|Rep.
|Fred Wilpon
|New York Mets
|MLB
|2016-20
|25,228
|Dem.
|Amy Adams Strunk
|Tennessee Titans
|NFL
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Arte Moreno
|Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
|MLB
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Bob Nutting
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|MLB
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Bryan Glazer
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NFL
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Darcie Glazer Kassewitz
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NFL
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Dean A. Spanos
|Los Angeles Chargers
|NFL
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|James Irsay
|Indianapolis Colts
|NFL
|2016-20
|25,000
|Dem.
|Jeffrey Lurie
|Philadelphia Eagles
|NFL
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Jim Crane
|Houston Astros
|MLB
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Joel Glazer
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NFL
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Jim Pohlad
|Minnesota Twins
|MLB
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Robert H. Castellini
|Cincinnati Reds
|MLB
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Mark Walter
|Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks
|MLB, WNBA
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Paul Dolan
|Cleveland Indians
|MLB
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Tom Werner
|Boston Red Sox
|MLB
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Vincent J. Viola
|Florida Panthers
|NHL
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Zygi Wilf
|Minnesota Vikings
|NFL
|2016-20
|25,000
|Bipartisan
|Jerry Jones
|Dallas Cowboys
|NFL
|2016-20
|24,650
|Bipartisan
|Gail Miller
|Utah Jazz
|NBA
|2016-20
|24,500
|Bipartisan
|Bill Hornbuckle (MGM Resorts International)
|Las Vegas Aces
|WNBA
|2016-20
|23,901
|Rep.
|Stuart Sternberg
|Tampa Bay Rays
|MLB
|2016-20
|23,436
|Dem.
|W. Joseph Williams Jr.
|Cincinnati Reds
|MLB
|2016-20
|22,900
|Rep.
|Adam Silver
|Commissioner
|NBA
|2016-20
|22,400
|Dem.
|Jeremy M. Jacobs and Jerry Jacobs Jr.
|Boston Bruins
|NHL
|2016-20
|21,800
|Dem.
|John Fisher
|Oakland Athletics
|MLB
|2016-20
|21,600
|Dem.
|Herbert Fritch
|Nashville Predators
|NHL
|2016-20
|21,200
|Dem.
|Carole Moreno
|Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
|MLB
|2016-20
|20,000
|Bipartisan
|Charlie Jacobs
|Boston Bruins
|NHL
|2016-20
|20,000
|Bipartisan
|Greg Johnson
|San Francisco Giants
|MLB
|2016-20
|20,000
|Rep.
|Joe Ellis
|Denver Broncos
|NFL
|2016-20
|20,000
|Bipartisan
|John Mara
|New York Giants
|NFL
|2016-20
|20,000
|Bipartisan
|Jimmy and Susan Haslam
|Cleveland Browns
|NFL
|2016-20
|20,000
|Bipartisan
|Kelly Loeffler
|Atlanta Dream
|WNBA
|2016-20
|20,000
|Bipartisan
|Steve Tisch
|New York Giants
|NFL
|2016-20
|20,000
|Bipartisan
|Robert Kraft
|New England Patriots
|NFL
|2016-20
|20,000
|Bipartisan
|Sheila Ford Hamp
|Detroit Lions
|NFL
|2016-20
|20,000
|Bipartisan
|Stuart Sternberg
|Tampa Bay Rays
|MLB
|2016-20
|20,000
|Bipartisan
|Tilman J. Fertitta
|Houston Rockets
|NBA
|2018-20
|19,600
|Dem.
|Charlie Jacobs
|Boston Bruins
|NHL
|2016-20
|19,100
|Dem.
|Denise DeBartolo York
|San Francisco 49ers
|NFL
|2016-20
|19,000
|Dem.
|Jack Roush
|Roush Fenway Racing
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|18,860
|Rep.
|Peter Guber
|Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers
|NBA, MLB
|2016-20
|17,875
|Dem.
|Jimmy and Susan Haslam
|Cleveland Browns
|NFL
|2016-20
|17,800
|Dem.
|Herbert Fritch
|Nashville Predators
|NHL
|2016-20
|17,400
|Rep.
|Fred Wilpon
|New York Mets
|MLB
|2016-20
|16,667
|Bipartisan
|Saul Katz
|New York Mets
|MLB
|2016-20
|16,666
|Bipartisan
|Gene Haas
|Stewart Haas Racing
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|16,400
|Dem.
|Mark Attanasio
|Milwaukee Brewers
|MLB
|2016-20
|16,250
|Bipartisan
|Dan Gilbert
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|NBA
|2016-20
|15,500
|Dem.
|Jim Crane
|Houston Astros
|MLB
|2016-20
|15,400
|Dem.
|D. Cal McNair
|Houston Texans
|NFL
|2016-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|George H. McCaskey
|Chicago Bears
|NFL
|2016-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|John Middleton
|Philadelphia Phillies
|MLB
|2016-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|John Stanton
|Seattle Mariners
|MLB
|2018-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|Mark Davis
|Las Vegas Raiders
|NFL
|2016-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|Dan Gilbert
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|NBA
|2016-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|Dan Snyder
|Washington Football Team
|NFL
|2016-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|E. Stanley Kroenke and Ann Kroenke
|Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche
|NBA, NFL, NHL
|2016-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|Edward Glazer
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NFL
|2016-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|Janice S. McNair
|Houston Texans
|NFL
|2016-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|Roger Penske
|Team Penske
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|Virginia McCaskey
|Chicago Bears
|NFL
|2016-20
|15,000
|Bipartisan
|John York
|San Francisco 49ers
|NFL
|2016-20
|14,250
|Dem.
|Bryan Glazer
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NFL
|2016-20
|13,700
|Dem.
|Roger Goodell
|Commissioner
|NFL
|2016-20
|13,620
|Rep.
|Gail Miller
|Utah Jazz
|NBA
|2016-20
|13,500
|Dem.
|Saul Katz
|New York Mets
|MLB
|2016-20
|13,419
|Dem.
|Jack Roush
|Roush Fenway Racing
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|12,700
|Dem.
|Mark D. Lerner
|Washington Nationals
|MLB
|2016-20
|12,500
|Bipartisan
|Joe Ellis
|Denver Broncos
|NFL
|2016-20
|12,000
|Rep.
|Chip Ganassi
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|11,900
|Rep.
|Dawn Trudeau
|Seattle Storm
|WNBA
|2016-20
|11,220
|Dem.
|Billie Jean King
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|2020
|11,200
|Dem.
|Joel Glazer
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NFL
|2016-20
|10,800
|Dem.
|Arthur J. Rooney II
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|NFL
|2016-20
|10,700
|Dem.
|Robert Sarver
|Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury
|NBA, WNBA
|2016-20
|10,500
|Dem.
|Charlie Jacobs
|Boston Bruins
|NHL
|2016-20
|10,400
|Rep.
|James Irsay
|Indianapolis Colts
|NFL
|2016-20
|10,100
|Rep.
|Alan Smolinisky
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|2016-20
|10,000
|Bipartisan
|Chris Ilitch
|Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings
|MLB, NHL
|2016-20
|10,000
|Bipartisan
|Edward P. Roski Jr.
|Los Angeles Kings
|NHL
|2016-20
|10,000
|Bipartisan
|Joe Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|10,000
|Rep.
|Marian Ilitch
|Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings
|MLB, NHL
|2016-20
|10,000
|Bipartisan
|Michael J. Bidwill
|Arizona Cardinals
|NFL
|2016-20
|10,000
|Bipartisan
|Rick Hendrick
|Hendrick Motorsports
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|10,000
|Bipartisan
|James Dinan
|Milwaukee Bucks
|NBA
|2016-20
|10,000
|Bipartisan
|Peter Angelos
|Baltimore Orioles
|MLB
|2016-20
|10,000
|Bipartisan
|Sheila Ford Hamp
|Detroit Lions
|NFL
|2016-20
|10,000
|Dem.
|Steve Ballmer
|LA Clippers
|NBA
|2016-20
|10,000
|Rep.
|Tom Ricketts
|Chicago Cubs
|MLB
|2016-20
|10,000
|Bipartisan
|Herbert Fritch
|Nashville Predators
|NHL
|2016-20
|9,216
|Bipartisan
|Michael J. Bidwill
|Arizona Cardinals
|NFL
|2016-20
|8,900
|Dem.
|Alex Meruelo
|Arizona Coyotes
|NHL
|2020
|8,300
|Dem.
|Darcie Glazer Kassewitz
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NFL
|2016-20
|8,300
|Dem.
|Scott Malkin
|New York Islanders
|NHL
|2016-20
|8,300
|Dem.
|Arthur Blank
|Atlanta Falcons
|NFL
|2016-20
|8,200
|Rep.
|John Middleton
|Philadelphia Phillies
|MLB
|2016-20
|8,100
|Rep.
|Michael Reinsdorf
|Chicago Bulls
|NBA
|2016-20
|8,100
|Dem.
|Arthur J. Rooney II
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|NFL
|2016-20
|7,550
|Rep.
|Rocky Wirtz
|Chicago Blackhawks
|NHL
|2016-20
|7,300
|Dem.
|Tom Stillman
|Saint Louis Blues
|NHL
|2016-20
|7,000
|Rep.
|Tony Ressler
|Atlanta Hawks
|NBA
|2016-20
|6,700
|Rep.
|Robert Kraft
|New England Patriots
|NFL
|2016-20
|6,000
|Dem.
|David Bonderman
|Seattle Kraken
|NHL
|2020
|6,000
|Bipartisan
|Jeanie Buss
|Los Angeles Lakers
|NBA
|2016-20
|5,948
|Dem.
|John Stanton
|Seattle Mariners
|MLB
|2018-20
|5,700
|Rep.
|Christopher Johnson
|New York Jets
|NFL
|2016-20
|5,400
|Rep.
|Peter Guber
|Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers
|NBA, MLB
|2016-20
|5,400
|Bipartisan
|Thomas L. Williams
|Cincinnati Reds
|MLB
|2016-20
|5,400
|Dem.
|Tom Gores
|Detroit Pistons
|NBA
|2016-20
|5,400
|Rep.
|Rob Manfred
|Commissioner
|MLB
|2016-20
|5,200
|Rep.
|Charles Johnson
|San Francisco Giants
|MLB
|2016-20
|5,200
|Dem.
|Bob R. Simpson
|Texas Rangers
|MLB
|2016-20
|5,000
|Bipartisan
|Bruce Sherman
|Miami Marlins
|MLB
|2018-20
|5,000
|Bipartisan
|Charles K. Monfort
|Colorado Rockies
|MLB
|2016-20
|5,000
|Rep.
|David Blitzer
|Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils
|NBA, NHL
|2016-20
|5,000
|Bipartisan
|Hal Steinbrenner
|New York Yankees
|MLB
|2016-20
|5,000
|Bipartisan
|John Fisher
|Oakland Athletics
|MLB
|2016-20
|5,000
|Bipartisan
|John Sherman
|Kansas City Royals
|MLB
|2020
|5,000
|Bipartisan
|Jon Ledecky
|New York Islanders
|NHL
|2016-20
|5,000
|Dem.
|Michael Reinsdorf
|Chicago Bulls
|NBA
|2016-20
|5,000
|Rep.
|Richard L. Monfort
|Colorado Rockies
|MLB
|2016-20
|5,000
|Bipartisan
|Roger Goodell
|Commissioner
|NFL
|2016-20
|5,000
|Bipartisan
|Stephen J. Bisciotti
|Baltimore Ravens
|NFL
|2016-20
|5,000
|Bipartisan
|Jody Allen (Paul G. Allen Trust)
|Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks
|NBA, NFL
|2016-20
|5,000
|Bipartisan
|Jerry Jones
|Dallas Cowboys
|NFL
|2016-20
|5,000
|Dem.
|Robert H. Castellini
|Cincinnati Reds
|MLB
|2016-20
|5,000
|Dem.
|Terry Pegula
|Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bills
|NHL, NFL
|2016-20
|5,000
|Bipartisan
|Dave Scott
|Philadelphia Flyers
|NHL
|2016-20
|4,200
|Dem.
|Paul Dolan
|Cleveland Indians
|MLB
|2016-20
|4,000
|Dem.
|Cathy Engelbert
|Commissioner
|WNBA
|2016-20
|3,750
|Bipartisan
|Bruce Sherman
|Miami Marlins
|MLB
|2018-20
|3,700
|Dem.
|John Stanton
|Seattle Mariners
|MLB
|2018-20
|3,700
|Dem.
|Peter Guber
|Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers
|NBA, MLB
|2016-20
|3,700
|Rep.
|Mark D. Lerner
|Washington Nationals
|MLB
|2016-20
|3,500
|Dem.
|Amy Adams Strunk
|Tennessee Titans
|NFL
|2016-20
|3,100
|Rep.
|Mary Kelly
|Denver Broncos
|NFL
|2016-20
|2,990
|Dem.
|Alan Smolinisky
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|2016-20
|2,800
|Dem.
|D. Cal McNair
|Houston Texans
|NFL
|2016-20
|2,800
|Rep.
|John Middleton
|Philadelphia Phillies
|MLB
|2016-20
|2,800
|Dem.
|Robert Plummer
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|2016-20
|2,800
|Rep.
|Josh Harris
|Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils
|NBA, NHL
|2016-20
|2,800
|Bipartisan
|Bill Cameron
|Dallas Wings
|WNBA
|2016-20
|2,700
|Dem.
|Bryan Glazer
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|NFL
|2016-20
|2,700
|Rep.
|Gayle Benson
|New Orleans Pelicans, New Orleans Saints
|NBA, NFL
|2016-20
|2,700
|Rep.
|Jeffrey Lurie
|Philadelphia Eagles
|NFL
|2016-20
|2,700
|Dem.
|John Rogers
|Chicago Sky
|WNBA
|2016-20
|2,700
|Rep.
|John W. Henry
|Boston Red Sox, Roush Fenway Racing
|MLB, NASCAR
|2016-20
|2,700
|Rep.
|Roger Goodell
|Commissioner
|NFL
|2016-20
|2,700
|Dem.
|Ron Fowler
|San Diego Padres
|MLB
|2016-20
|2,700
|Rep.
|Stuart Sternberg
|Tampa Bay Rays
|MLB
|2016-20
|2,700
|Rep.
|James Dinan
|Milwaukee Bucks
|NBA
|2016-20
|2,700
|Rep.
|Laura Ricketts
|Chicago Cubs
|MLB
|2016-20
|2,700
|Bipartisan
|Tom Werner
|Boston Red Sox
|MLB
|2016-20
|2,700
|Rep.
|Saul Katz
|New York Mets
|MLB
|2016-20
|2,692
|Rep.
|W. Joseph Williams Jr.
|Cincinnati Reds
|MLB
|2016-20
|2,100
|Dem.
|Henry and Susan Samueli
|Anaheim Ducks
|NHL
|2016-20
|2,000
|Bipartisan
|Mark D. Lerner
|Washington Nationals
|MLB
|2016-20
|1,500
|Rep.
|Andrew Murstein
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|1,000
|Rep.
|Andrew Murstein
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|1,000
|Dem.
|Bill Dewitt Jr.
|St. Louis Cardinals
|MLB
|2016-20
|1,000
|Dem.
|Gary Bettman
|Commissioner
|NHL
|2016-20
|1,000
|Dem.
|Ilana Kloss
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|MLB
|2020
|1,000
|Dem.
|Jack Roush
|Roush Fenway Racing
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|1,000
|Bipartisan
|Jeff Vinik
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|NHL
|2016-20
|1,000
|Dem.
|John Mara
|New York Giants
|NFL
|2016-20
|1,000
|Rep.
|Neil Leibman
|Texas Rangers
|MLB
|2016-20
|1,000
|Bipartisan
|Richard Petty
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|1,000
|Rep.
|Rick Hendrick
|Hendrick Motorsports
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|1,000
|Dem.
|Jeff Dickerson
|Spire Motorsports
|NASCAR
|2020
|650
|Dem.
|Harvey Alter
|Chicago Sky
|WNBA
|2016-20
|500
|Dem.
|Thomas L. Williams
|Cincinnati Reds
|MLB
|2016-20
|500
|Bipartisan
|Wyc Grousbeck
|Boston Celtics
|NBA
|2016-20
|500
|Dem.
|Dean A. Spanos
|Los Angeles Chargers
|NFL
|2016-20
|250
|Dem.
|Jerry Bruckheimer
|Seattle Kraken
|NHL
|2020
|250
|Rep.
|Troy Stafford
|Premium Motorsports
|NASCAR
|2016-20
|250
|Rep.