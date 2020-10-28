Menu
Inside The Political Donation History Of Wealthy Sports Owners

American professional sports owners have contributed nearly $47 million in federal elections since 2015.

By ESPN and FiveThirtyEight

Filed under 2020 Election

Get the data on GitHub GitHub data at data/sports-political-donations

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of six pieces that show how professional sports owners in America contribute to political campaigns, why they spend millions in the space and what that financial power means as athletes across sports continue to embrace activism of their own.

American professional sports owners have contributed nearly $47 million in federal elections since 2015, according to research by ESPN in partnership with FiveThirtyEight, including $10 million to Republican causes and $1.9 million to Democratic causes so far in the 2020 election cycle.

That strong Republican lean is consistent with owners’ spending in the 2018 and 2016 federal elections as well. A deep search in the Federal Election Commission database of campaign finances for principal owners, controlling owners, co-owners and commissioners from the NBA, NFL, NHL, WNBA, MLB and NASCAR reveals that this deep-pocketed group has sent $34.2 million (72.9 percent) to Republican campaigns or super PACs purely supporting Republican causes, compared to $10.1 million (21.5 percent) to Democrats over the past three elections. Less than 6 percent of contributions went to bipartisan or unaffiliated recipients.

The research includes more than 160 owners and commissioners spanning 125 teams, though no list of this kind can be completely comprehensive. Only current owners in each league and only their contributions while they have been involved with their franchises were included. Spouses and relatives were not considered unless they also play a controlling role in the ownership group. If a contribution appeared to be from an owner but could not be confirmed, it was not included. And, as is the case with many millionaires and billionaires, owners have a number of ways to hide their political spending.

Some of the biggest takeaways from the data are below. And in the coming days, the series will delve into:

Overall contributions

Contemporary sports ownership has become an exclusive club with entry fees that reach into eight- and nine-figure territory. The rarefied Americans who can afford those fees tend to skew older, whiter and more male. As political donors, these owners skew toward the GOP.

Of the 160 owners and commissioners in ESPN’s database, 74 contributed a majority of their publicly searchable funds to Republican campaigns, with 48 donating a majority to Democrats and the rest sending most of their money to causes that aren’t fully aligned with either party.

But while that overall summary is interesting, a more pronounced signal begins to emerge when we look more closely at this group’s larger political donations. There are 40 owners who have donated at least $100,000 to Republican causes over the six-year period, compared to 23 owners topping $100,000 to Democrats, helping lead to these splits:

In total, here is the election-cycle contribution breakdown for owners and commissioners for these leagues:

Significantly more money goes to Republicans

Specifically partisan contributions from owners and commissioners in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and NASCAR, per election cycle

Election year To Republicans To Democrats Total
2020 $10,022,931 $1,874,333 $11,897,264
2018 11,282,570 4,174,212 15,456,782
2016 12,940,514 4,065,093 17,005,607

Sources: Federal Election Commission, OpenSecrets

It’s important to note that not all data for the 2020 election cycle is publicly available at our time of publishing. Some of the big super PACs had filed only individual contributor data to the FEC as of June 30, meaning their most recent contributions aren’t included in our totals.

Drilling down deeper into the data, we can see that federal contributions in each league lean red, except for in the WNBA:

Overall, 51.7 percent of all contributions by WNBA owners went to Democrats, with 42.3 percent going to Republicans. And of the $1.3 million contributed by WNBA owners to Republicans, 65.5 percent comes from Kelly Loeffler, the Republican from Georgia who is co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.

Expanding to all the leagues in our research, here are their totals to each party over the six-year period:

MLB owners have donated the most

Specifically partisan contributions from owners and commissioners in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and NASCAR, by party, 2016-20

League To Republicans To Democrats Total
MLB $15,181,761 $5,184,604 $20,366,365
NBA 8,372,300 2,641,487 11,013,787
NHL 7,087,116 1,726,733 8,813,849
NFL 5,032,470 873,500 5,905,970
WNBA 1,338,459 1,634,153 2,972,612
NASCAR 576,110 93,983 670,093

Source: Federal Election Commission, OpenSecrets

Owners’ conservative lean extends into the current presidential cycle as well. Americans have donated similar amounts to both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, but owners are giving more to Trump, according to the database.

Thirteen owners have contributed directly to Trump’s campaign or Trump super PACs in the 2020 election cycle, with contributions adding up to $1,746,423. That list of owners includes:

By contrast, 20 owners have contributed directly to Biden or Biden’s super PACs, though at smaller totals, with overall contributions equaling $405,745. The Biden contributors include:

The big-money donors

A relatively small group of donors makes up a huge chunk of the overall donation data. Forty owners account for more than $40 million — more than 85 percent of all contributions. And looking specifically at these big spenders, it’s clear where their allegiances lie: 77.7 percent of that $40 million went to Republican causes or candidates, with 18.8 percent going to Democrats.

This is where the political spending power among American professional sports ownership is concentrated. Here’s that full list:

  • Bill Foley (Knights), Charles Johnson (Giants), Dan DeVos (Magic), Dan Gilbert (Cavaliers), Dan Snyder (Washington), David Tepper (Panthers), David Bonderman (Kraken), E. Stanley and Ann Kroenke (Nuggets/Rams/Avalanche), Edward Glazer (Buccaneers), Fred Wilpon (Mets), Herbert Simon (Pacers/Fever), James Dinan (Bucks), James Dolan (Knicks/Rangers), Janice McNair (Texans), Jeremy and Jerry Jacobs (Bruins), Jerry Jones (Cowboys), Jerry Reinsdorf (Bulls/White Sox), Jim Pohlad (Twins), Jimmy and Susan Haslam (Browns), Jody and Paul Allen (Blazers/Seahawks), Josh Harris (76ers/Devils), Kelly Loeffler (Dream), Ken Kendrick (Diamondbacks), Laura Ricketts (Cubs), Magic Johnson (Dodgers/Sparks), Micky Arison (Heat), Peter Angelos (Orioles), Peter Karmanos (Hurricanes), Philip Anschutz (Kings), Ray Davis (Rangers), Robert Castellini (Reds), Roger Penske (Team Penske), Ron Burkle (Penguins), Stephen Ross (Dolphins), Steve Tisch (Giants), Ted Leonsis (Wizards) and Tilman Fertitta (Rockets)

And when we isolate just the big-ticket donations topping $100,000 from this group, a familiar picture emerges. More than 63 percent of the $47 million in the database of nearly 3,000 contributions comes from just 108 donations split among these 40 owners — and 79 percent of that money went to Republican causes.

No matter how you slice it, the big takeaway is clear: The biggest political spenders in pro sports prefer red to blue.

Owner-level data

This table reflects the total contributions for each owner and commissioner in our database over the past three election cycles, grouped by political party. Note that some family members appear together and that only contributions while owners have been involved with the team are included.

Which team owners gave the most?

Donations from team owners, by cyle and party donated to

Owner
 Team
 League
 Cycles
 Amount
 Party
Charles Johnson San Francisco Giants MLB 2016-20 $10,995,500 Rep.
Dan DeVos Orlando Magic NBA 2016-20 2,280,400 Rep.
Peter Angelos Baltimore Orioles MLB 2016-20 2,082,772 Dem.
Philip F. Anschutz Los Angeles Kings NHL 2016-20 1,776,700 Rep.
Laura Ricketts Chicago Cubs MLB 2016-20 1,715,425 Dem.
Jimmy and Susan Haslam Cleveland Browns NFL 2016-20 1,596,900 Rep.
Dan Gilbert Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2016-20 1,479,700 Rep.
James L. Dolan New York Knicks, New York Rangers NBA, NHL 2016-20 1,479,600 Rep.
Ken Kendrick Arizona Diamondbacks MLB 2016-20 1,379,700 Rep.
Janice S. McNair Houston Texans NFL 2016-20 1,354,400 Rep.
Robert H. Castellini Cincinnati Reds MLB 2016-20 1,220,182 Rep.
Bill Foley Vegas Golden Knights NHL 2018-20 989,200 Rep.
Micky Arison Miami Heat NBA 2016-20 886,000 Rep.
Kelly Loeffler Atlanta Dream WNBA 2016-20 876,150 Rep.
Jerry Reinsdorf Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox NBA, MLB 2016-20 827,000 Bipartisan
John Rogers Chicago Sky WNBA 2016-20 661,650 Dem.
Ron Burkle Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 2016-20 639,300 Dem.
Ron Burkle Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 2016-20 620,300 Rep.
Peter Karmanos Jr. Carolina Hurricanes NHL 2016-20 588,402 Rep.
Jerry Reinsdorf Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox NBA, MLB 2016-20 560,200 Rep.
Stephen M. Ross Miami Dolphins NFL 2016-20 447,300 Rep.
Tilman J. Fertitta Houston Rockets NBA 2018-20 444,200 Rep.
Jerry Reinsdorf Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox NBA, MLB 2016-20 410,100 Dem.
Edward P. Roski Jr. Los Angeles Kings NHL 2016-20 371,000 Rep.
Herbert Simon Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever NBA, WNBA 2016-20 345,600 Dem.
Roger Penske Team Penske NASCAR 2016-20 343,300 Rep.
Josh Harris Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils NBA, NHL 2016-20 314,700 Rep.
David Bonderman Seattle Kraken NHL 2020 303,300 Dem.
Magic Johnson Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks MLB, WNBA 2016-20 289,900 Dem.
Marc Lasry Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2016-20 271,500 Dem.
Micky Arison Miami Heat NBA 2016-20 264,600 Dem.
Jody Allen (Paul G. Allen Trust) Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks NBA, NFL 2016-20 248,700 Rep.
Edward Glazer Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2016-20 223,905 Rep.
Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys NFL 2016-20 214,000 Rep.
David A. Tepper Carolina Panthers NFL 2020 200,000 Rep.
James Dinan Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2016-20 187,400 Dem.
Jim Pohlad Minnesota Twins MLB 2016-20 187,000 Dem.
Steve Tisch New York Giants NFL 2016-20 184,660 Dem.
Jody Allen (Paul G. Allen Trust) Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks NBA, NFL 2016-20 166,100 Dem.
Ted Leonsis Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics NBA, NHL, WNBA 2016-20 163,513 Dem.
Todd Ricketts Chicago Cubs MLB 2016-20 162,235 Rep.
Ray C. Davis Texas Rangers MLB 2016-20 156,600 Rep.
Wes Edens Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2016-20 152,600 Dem.
Todd Boehly Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2016-20 144,300 Dem.
Herbert Simon Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever NBA, WNBA 2016-20 140,600 Rep.
Craig Leipold Minnesota Wild NHL 2016-20 139,910 Rep.
James L. Dolan New York Knicks, New York Rangers NBA, NHL 2016-20 130,400 Dem.
Michael J. Bidwill Arizona Cardinals NFL 2016-20 130,000 Rep.
Henry and Susan Samueli Anaheim Ducks NHL 2016-20 129,500 Rep.
Rick Hendrick Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR 2016-20 126,000 Rep.
Mike Brown Cincinnati Bengals NFL 2016-20 125,600 Rep.
Jeremy M. Jacobs and Jerry Jacobs Jr. Boston Bruins NHL 2016-20 121,600 Rep.
Glen Taylor Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx NBA, WNBA 2016-20 119,100 Rep.
Dan Snyder Washington Football Team NFL 2016-20 116,200 Rep.
Tom Werner Boston Red Sox MLB 2016-20 113,250 Dem.
David Blitzer Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils NBA, NHL 2016-20 109,070 Dem.
Fred Wilpon New York Mets MLB 2016-20 106,977 Rep.
Robert Sarver Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury NBA, WNBA 2016-20 105,300 Rep.
Arthur Blank Atlanta Falcons NFL 2016-20 103,300 Dem.
Jimmy and Susan Haslam Cleveland Browns NFL 2016-20 102,500 Bipartisan
E. Stanley Kroenke and Ann Kroenke Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche NBA, NFL, NHL 2016-20 100,000 Dem.
Thomas L. Williams Cincinnati Reds MLB 2016-20 94,600 Rep.
Dean A. Spanos Los Angeles Chargers NFL 2016-20 92,820 Rep.
Stephen M. Ross Miami Dolphins NFL 2016-20 92,200 Dem.
Todd Boehly Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2016-20 91,200 Rep.
David Blitzer Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils NBA, NHL 2016-20 90,500 Rep.
Bill Dewitt Jr. St. Louis Cardinals MLB 2016-20 87,075 Rep.
John Fisher Oakland Athletics MLB 2016-20 82,300 Rep.
Peter Karmanos Jr. Carolina Hurricanes NHL 2016-20 69,500 Dem.
Zygi Wilf Minnesota Vikings NFL 2016-20 69,150 Dem.
Jeff Vinik Tampa Bay Lightning NHL 2016-20 68,900 Rep.
Terry Pegula Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bills NHL, NFL 2016-20 66,000 Rep.
Rocky Wirtz Chicago Blackhawks NHL 2016-20 65,904 Rep.
Jeremy M. Jacobs and Jerry Jacobs Jr. Boston Bruins NHL 2016-20 65,000 Bipartisan
Roger Penske Team Penske NASCAR 2016-20 62,233 Dem.
Richard Childress Richard Childress Racing NASCAR 2016-20 61,100 Rep.
Kim Pegula Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bills NHL, NFL 2016-20 60,400 Rep.
Arthur J. Rooney II Pittsburgh Steelers NFL 2016-20 56,000 Bipartisan
Rocky Wirtz Chicago Blackhawks NHL 2016-20 56,000 Bipartisan
Vivek Ranadive Sacramento Kings NBA 2016-20 55,731 Dem.
Gail Miller Utah Jazz NBA 2016-20 54,900 Rep.
Clark Hunt Kansas City Chiefs NFL 2016-20 53,675 Rep.
Tom Gores Detroit Pistons NBA 2016-20 52,700 Dem.
Michael Alter Chicago Sky WNBA 2016-20 50,750 Dem.
Clayton Bennett Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 2016-20 50,100 Rep.
Edward P. Roski Jr. Los Angeles Kings NHL 2016-20 48,600 Dem.
Bill Cameron Dallas Wings WNBA 2016-20 44,508 Rep.
Micky Arison Miami Heat NBA 2016-20 43,100 Bipartisan
Steve Ballmer LA Clippers NBA 2016-20 43,100 Dem.
Tony Ressler Atlanta Hawks NBA 2016-20 40,900 Dem.
Robert Sarver Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury NBA, WNBA 2016-20 40,000 Bipartisan
Herbert Simon Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever NBA, WNBA 2016-20 39,000 Bipartisan
Ginny Gilder Seattle Storm WNBA 2016-20 38,550 Dem.
Dave Scott Philadelphia Flyers NHL 2016-20 38,350 Rep.
Mark Attanasio Milwaukee Brewers MLB 2016-20 37,400 Dem.
Bobby Patton Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2016-20 36,100 Dem.
Charles Johnson San Francisco Giants MLB 2016-20 35,000 Bipartisan
Mark H. Murphy Green Bay Packers NFL 2016-20 35,000 Bipartisan
Richard Childress Richard Childress Racing NASCAR 2016-20 35,000 Bipartisan
John P. McConnell Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 2016-20 34,900 Rep.
Josh Harris Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils NBA, NHL 2016-20 34,250 Dem.
E. Stanley Kroenke and Ann Kroenke Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche NBA, NFL, NHL 2016-20 33,400 Rep.
Dave Scott Philadelphia Flyers NHL 2016-20 32,750 Bipartisan
Arte Moreno Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim MLB 2016-20 32,600 Rep.
Carole Moreno Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim MLB 2016-20 32,600 Rep.
Marian Ilitch Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings MLB, NHL 2016-20 32,500 Rep.
Bill Cameron Dallas Wings WNBA 2016-20 32,092 Bipartisan
Henry and Susan Samueli Anaheim Ducks NHL 2016-20 31,600 Dem.
Bill Hornbuckle (MGM Resorts International) Las Vegas Aces WNBA 2016-20 30,920 Dem.
Richard L. Monfort Colorado Rockies MLB 2016-20 30,400 Rep.
David Bonderman Seattle Kraken NHL 2020 30,300 Rep.
Arthur Blank Atlanta Falcons NFL 2016-20 30,000 Bipartisan
James Irsay Indianapolis Colts NFL 2016-20 30,000 Bipartisan
John Rogers Chicago Sky WNBA 2016-20 30,000 Bipartisan
Dan DeVos Orlando Magic NBA 2016-20 30,000 Bipartisan
Ron Fowler San Diego Padres MLB 2016-20 30,000 Bipartisan
Paul Dolan Cleveland Indians MLB 2016-20 28,700 Rep.
Lisa Brummel Seattle Storm WNBA 2016-20 28,350 Dem.
Mary Brock Atlanta Dream WNBA 2016-20 26,200 Rep.
Fred Wilpon New York Mets MLB 2016-20 25,228 Dem.
Amy Adams Strunk Tennessee Titans NFL 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Arte Moreno Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim MLB 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Bob Nutting Pittsburgh Pirates MLB 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Bryan Glazer Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Darcie Glazer Kassewitz Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Dean A. Spanos Los Angeles Chargers NFL 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
James Irsay Indianapolis Colts NFL 2016-20 25,000 Dem.
Jeffrey Lurie Philadelphia Eagles NFL 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Jim Crane Houston Astros MLB 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Joel Glazer Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Jim Pohlad Minnesota Twins MLB 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Robert H. Castellini Cincinnati Reds MLB 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Mark Walter Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks MLB, WNBA 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Paul Dolan Cleveland Indians MLB 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Tom Werner Boston Red Sox MLB 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Vincent J. Viola Florida Panthers NHL 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Zygi Wilf Minnesota Vikings NFL 2016-20 25,000 Bipartisan
Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys NFL 2016-20 24,650 Bipartisan
Gail Miller Utah Jazz NBA 2016-20 24,500 Bipartisan
Bill Hornbuckle (MGM Resorts International) Las Vegas Aces WNBA 2016-20 23,901 Rep.
Stuart Sternberg Tampa Bay Rays MLB 2016-20 23,436 Dem.
W. Joseph Williams Jr. Cincinnati Reds MLB 2016-20 22,900 Rep.
Adam Silver Commissioner NBA 2016-20 22,400 Dem.
Jeremy M. Jacobs and Jerry Jacobs Jr. Boston Bruins NHL 2016-20 21,800 Dem.
John Fisher Oakland Athletics MLB 2016-20 21,600 Dem.
Herbert Fritch Nashville Predators NHL 2016-20 21,200 Dem.
Carole Moreno Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim MLB 2016-20 20,000 Bipartisan
Charlie Jacobs Boston Bruins NHL 2016-20 20,000 Bipartisan
Greg Johnson San Francisco Giants MLB 2016-20 20,000 Rep.
Joe Ellis Denver Broncos NFL 2016-20 20,000 Bipartisan
John Mara New York Giants NFL 2016-20 20,000 Bipartisan
Jimmy and Susan Haslam Cleveland Browns NFL 2016-20 20,000 Bipartisan
Kelly Loeffler Atlanta Dream WNBA 2016-20 20,000 Bipartisan
Steve Tisch New York Giants NFL 2016-20 20,000 Bipartisan
Robert Kraft New England Patriots NFL 2016-20 20,000 Bipartisan
Sheila Ford Hamp Detroit Lions NFL 2016-20 20,000 Bipartisan
Stuart Sternberg Tampa Bay Rays MLB 2016-20 20,000 Bipartisan
Tilman J. Fertitta Houston Rockets NBA 2018-20 19,600 Dem.
Charlie Jacobs Boston Bruins NHL 2016-20 19,100 Dem.
Denise DeBartolo York San Francisco 49ers NFL 2016-20 19,000 Dem.
Jack Roush Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR 2016-20 18,860 Rep.
Peter Guber Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers NBA, MLB 2016-20 17,875 Dem.
Jimmy and Susan Haslam Cleveland Browns NFL 2016-20 17,800 Dem.
Herbert Fritch Nashville Predators NHL 2016-20 17,400 Rep.
Fred Wilpon New York Mets MLB 2016-20 16,667 Bipartisan
Saul Katz New York Mets MLB 2016-20 16,666 Bipartisan
Gene Haas Stewart Haas Racing NASCAR 2016-20 16,400 Dem.
Mark Attanasio Milwaukee Brewers MLB 2016-20 16,250 Bipartisan
Dan Gilbert Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2016-20 15,500 Dem.
Jim Crane Houston Astros MLB 2016-20 15,400 Dem.
D. Cal McNair Houston Texans NFL 2016-20 15,000 Bipartisan
George H. McCaskey Chicago Bears NFL 2016-20 15,000 Bipartisan
John Middleton Philadelphia Phillies MLB 2016-20 15,000 Bipartisan
John Stanton Seattle Mariners MLB 2018-20 15,000 Bipartisan
Mark Davis Las Vegas Raiders NFL 2016-20 15,000 Bipartisan
Dan Gilbert Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2016-20 15,000 Bipartisan
Dan Snyder Washington Football Team NFL 2016-20 15,000 Bipartisan
E. Stanley Kroenke and Ann Kroenke Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche NBA, NFL, NHL 2016-20 15,000 Bipartisan
Edward Glazer Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2016-20 15,000 Bipartisan
Janice S. McNair Houston Texans NFL 2016-20 15,000 Bipartisan
Roger Penske Team Penske NASCAR 2016-20 15,000 Bipartisan
Virginia McCaskey Chicago Bears NFL 2016-20 15,000 Bipartisan
John York San Francisco 49ers NFL 2016-20 14,250 Dem.
Bryan Glazer Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2016-20 13,700 Dem.
Roger Goodell Commissioner NFL 2016-20 13,620 Rep.
Gail Miller Utah Jazz NBA 2016-20 13,500 Dem.
Saul Katz New York Mets MLB 2016-20 13,419 Dem.
Jack Roush Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR 2016-20 12,700 Dem.
Mark D. Lerner Washington Nationals MLB 2016-20 12,500 Bipartisan
Joe Ellis Denver Broncos NFL 2016-20 12,000 Rep.
Chip Ganassi Chip Ganassi Racing NASCAR 2016-20 11,900 Rep.
Dawn Trudeau Seattle Storm WNBA 2016-20 11,220 Dem.
Billie Jean King Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2020 11,200 Dem.
Joel Glazer Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2016-20 10,800 Dem.
Arthur J. Rooney II Pittsburgh Steelers NFL 2016-20 10,700 Dem.
Robert Sarver Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury NBA, WNBA 2016-20 10,500 Dem.
Charlie Jacobs Boston Bruins NHL 2016-20 10,400 Rep.
James Irsay Indianapolis Colts NFL 2016-20 10,100 Rep.
Alan Smolinisky Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2016-20 10,000 Bipartisan
Chris Ilitch Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings MLB, NHL 2016-20 10,000 Bipartisan
Edward P. Roski Jr. Los Angeles Kings NHL 2016-20 10,000 Bipartisan
Joe Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR 2016-20 10,000 Rep.
Marian Ilitch Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings MLB, NHL 2016-20 10,000 Bipartisan
Michael J. Bidwill Arizona Cardinals NFL 2016-20 10,000 Bipartisan
Rick Hendrick Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR 2016-20 10,000 Bipartisan
James Dinan Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2016-20 10,000 Bipartisan
Peter Angelos Baltimore Orioles MLB 2016-20 10,000 Bipartisan
Sheila Ford Hamp Detroit Lions NFL 2016-20 10,000 Dem.
Steve Ballmer LA Clippers NBA 2016-20 10,000 Rep.
Tom Ricketts Chicago Cubs MLB 2016-20 10,000 Bipartisan
Herbert Fritch Nashville Predators NHL 2016-20 9,216 Bipartisan
Michael J. Bidwill Arizona Cardinals NFL 2016-20 8,900 Dem.
Alex Meruelo Arizona Coyotes NHL 2020 8,300 Dem.
Darcie Glazer Kassewitz Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2016-20 8,300 Dem.
Scott Malkin New York Islanders NHL 2016-20 8,300 Dem.
Arthur Blank Atlanta Falcons NFL 2016-20 8,200 Rep.
John Middleton Philadelphia Phillies MLB 2016-20 8,100 Rep.
Michael Reinsdorf Chicago Bulls NBA 2016-20 8,100 Dem.
Arthur J. Rooney II Pittsburgh Steelers NFL 2016-20 7,550 Rep.
Rocky Wirtz Chicago Blackhawks NHL 2016-20 7,300 Dem.
Tom Stillman Saint Louis Blues NHL 2016-20 7,000 Rep.
Tony Ressler Atlanta Hawks NBA 2016-20 6,700 Rep.
Robert Kraft New England Patriots NFL 2016-20 6,000 Dem.
David Bonderman Seattle Kraken NHL 2020 6,000 Bipartisan
Jeanie Buss Los Angeles Lakers NBA 2016-20 5,948 Dem.
John Stanton Seattle Mariners MLB 2018-20 5,700 Rep.
Christopher Johnson New York Jets NFL 2016-20 5,400 Rep.
Peter Guber Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers NBA, MLB 2016-20 5,400 Bipartisan
Thomas L. Williams Cincinnati Reds MLB 2016-20 5,400 Dem.
Tom Gores Detroit Pistons NBA 2016-20 5,400 Rep.
Rob Manfred Commissioner MLB 2016-20 5,200 Rep.
Charles Johnson San Francisco Giants MLB 2016-20 5,200 Dem.
Bob R. Simpson Texas Rangers MLB 2016-20 5,000 Bipartisan
Bruce Sherman Miami Marlins MLB 2018-20 5,000 Bipartisan
Charles K. Monfort Colorado Rockies MLB 2016-20 5,000 Rep.
David Blitzer Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils NBA, NHL 2016-20 5,000 Bipartisan
Hal Steinbrenner New York Yankees MLB 2016-20 5,000 Bipartisan
John Fisher Oakland Athletics MLB 2016-20 5,000 Bipartisan
John Sherman Kansas City Royals MLB 2020 5,000 Bipartisan
Jon Ledecky New York Islanders NHL 2016-20 5,000 Dem.
Michael Reinsdorf Chicago Bulls NBA 2016-20 5,000 Rep.
Richard L. Monfort Colorado Rockies MLB 2016-20 5,000 Bipartisan
Roger Goodell Commissioner NFL 2016-20 5,000 Bipartisan
Stephen J. Bisciotti Baltimore Ravens NFL 2016-20 5,000 Bipartisan
Jody Allen (Paul G. Allen Trust) Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks NBA, NFL 2016-20 5,000 Bipartisan
Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys NFL 2016-20 5,000 Dem.
Robert H. Castellini Cincinnati Reds MLB 2016-20 5,000 Dem.
Terry Pegula Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bills NHL, NFL 2016-20 5,000 Bipartisan
Dave Scott Philadelphia Flyers NHL 2016-20 4,200 Dem.
Paul Dolan Cleveland Indians MLB 2016-20 4,000 Dem.
Cathy Engelbert Commissioner WNBA 2016-20 3,750 Bipartisan
Bruce Sherman Miami Marlins MLB 2018-20 3,700 Dem.
John Stanton Seattle Mariners MLB 2018-20 3,700 Dem.
Peter Guber Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Dodgers NBA, MLB 2016-20 3,700 Rep.
Mark D. Lerner Washington Nationals MLB 2016-20 3,500 Dem.
Amy Adams Strunk Tennessee Titans NFL 2016-20 3,100 Rep.
Mary Kelly Denver Broncos NFL 2016-20 2,990 Dem.
Alan Smolinisky Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2016-20 2,800 Dem.
D. Cal McNair Houston Texans NFL 2016-20 2,800 Rep.
John Middleton Philadelphia Phillies MLB 2016-20 2,800 Dem.
Robert Plummer Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2016-20 2,800 Rep.
Josh Harris Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils NBA, NHL 2016-20 2,800 Bipartisan
Bill Cameron Dallas Wings WNBA 2016-20 2,700 Dem.
Bryan Glazer Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2016-20 2,700 Rep.
Gayle Benson New Orleans Pelicans, New Orleans Saints NBA, NFL 2016-20 2,700 Rep.
Jeffrey Lurie Philadelphia Eagles NFL 2016-20 2,700 Dem.
John Rogers Chicago Sky WNBA 2016-20 2,700 Rep.
John W. Henry Boston Red Sox, Roush Fenway Racing MLB, NASCAR 2016-20 2,700 Rep.
Roger Goodell Commissioner NFL 2016-20 2,700 Dem.
Ron Fowler San Diego Padres MLB 2016-20 2,700 Rep.
Stuart Sternberg Tampa Bay Rays MLB 2016-20 2,700 Rep.
James Dinan Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2016-20 2,700 Rep.
Laura Ricketts Chicago Cubs MLB 2016-20 2,700 Bipartisan
Tom Werner Boston Red Sox MLB 2016-20 2,700 Rep.
Saul Katz New York Mets MLB 2016-20 2,692 Rep.
W. Joseph Williams Jr. Cincinnati Reds MLB 2016-20 2,100 Dem.
Henry and Susan Samueli Anaheim Ducks NHL 2016-20 2,000 Bipartisan
Mark D. Lerner Washington Nationals MLB 2016-20 1,500 Rep.
Andrew Murstein Richard Petty Motorsports NASCAR 2016-20 1,000 Rep.
Andrew Murstein Richard Petty Motorsports NASCAR 2016-20 1,000 Dem.
Bill Dewitt Jr. St. Louis Cardinals MLB 2016-20 1,000 Dem.
Gary Bettman Commissioner NHL 2016-20 1,000 Dem.
Ilana Kloss Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2020 1,000 Dem.
Jack Roush Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR 2016-20 1,000 Bipartisan
Jeff Vinik Tampa Bay Lightning NHL 2016-20 1,000 Dem.
John Mara New York Giants NFL 2016-20 1,000 Rep.
Neil Leibman Texas Rangers MLB 2016-20 1,000 Bipartisan
Richard Petty Richard Petty Motorsports NASCAR 2016-20 1,000 Rep.
Rick Hendrick Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR 2016-20 1,000 Dem.
Jeff Dickerson Spire Motorsports NASCAR 2020 650 Dem.
Harvey Alter Chicago Sky WNBA 2016-20 500 Dem.
Thomas L. Williams Cincinnati Reds MLB 2016-20 500 Bipartisan
Wyc Grousbeck Boston Celtics NBA 2016-20 500 Dem.
Dean A. Spanos Los Angeles Chargers NFL 2016-20 250 Dem.
Jerry Bruckheimer Seattle Kraken NHL 2020 250 Rep.
Troy Stafford Premium Motorsports NASCAR 2016-20 250 Rep.

Source: federal election commission, OpenSecrets

