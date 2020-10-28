Inside The Political Donation History Of Wealthy Sports Owners American professional sports owners have contributed nearly $47 million in federal elections since 2015.

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of six pieces that show how professional sports owners in America contribute to political campaigns, why they spend millions in the space and what that financial power means as athletes across sports continue to embrace activism of their own.

American professional sports owners have contributed nearly $47 million in federal elections since 2015, according to research by ESPN in partnership with FiveThirtyEight, including $10 million to Republican causes and $1.9 million to Democratic causes so far in the 2020 election cycle.

That strong Republican lean is consistent with owners’ spending in the 2018 and 2016 federal elections as well. A deep search in the Federal Election Commission database of campaign finances for principal owners, controlling owners, co-owners and commissioners from the NBA, NFL, NHL, WNBA, MLB and NASCAR reveals that this deep-pocketed group has sent $34.2 million (72.9 percent) to Republican campaigns or super PACs purely supporting Republican causes, compared to $10.1 million (21.5 percent) to Democrats over the past three elections. Less than 6 percent of contributions went to bipartisan or unaffiliated recipients.

The research includes more than 160 owners and commissioners spanning 125 teams, though no list of this kind can be completely comprehensive. Only current owners in each league and only their contributions while they have been involved with their franchises were included. Spouses and relatives were not considered unless they also play a controlling role in the ownership group. If a contribution appeared to be from an owner but could not be confirmed, it was not included. And, as is the case with many millionaires and billionaires, owners have a number of ways to hide their political spending.

Some of the biggest takeaways from the data are below. And in the coming days, the series will delve into:

The three different reasons owners donate to politicians

Dark money and why owners hide their political spending

Why the NFL has its own super PAC

How political perception differs from reality in each league

How athletes are working to create their own political change

Overall contributions

Contemporary sports ownership has become an exclusive club with entry fees that reach into eight- and nine-figure territory. The rarefied Americans who can afford those fees tend to skew older, whiter and more male. As political donors, these owners skew toward the GOP.

Of the 160 owners and commissioners in ESPN’s database, 74 contributed a majority of their publicly searchable funds to Republican campaigns, with 48 donating a majority to Democrats and the rest sending most of their money to causes that aren’t fully aligned with either party.

But while that overall summary is interesting, a more pronounced signal begins to emerge when we look more closely at this group’s larger political donations. There are 40 owners who have donated at least $100,000 to Republican causes over the six-year period, compared to 23 owners topping $100,000 to Democrats, helping lead to these splits:

In total, here is the election-cycle contribution breakdown for owners and commissioners for these leagues:

Significantly more money goes to Republicans Specifically partisan contributions from owners and commissioners in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and NASCAR, per election cycle Election year To Republicans To Democrats Total 2020 $10,022,931 $1,874,333 $11,897,264 2018 11,282,570 4,174,212 15,456,782 2016 12,940,514 4,065,093 17,005,607 Sources: Federal Election Commission, OpenSecrets

It’s important to note that not all data for the 2020 election cycle is publicly available at our time of publishing. Some of the big super PACs had filed only individual contributor data to the FEC as of June 30, meaning their most recent contributions aren’t included in our totals.

Drilling down deeper into the data, we can see that federal contributions in each league lean red, except for in the WNBA:

Overall, 51.7 percent of all contributions by WNBA owners went to Democrats, with 42.3 percent going to Republicans. And of the $1.3 million contributed by WNBA owners to Republicans, 65.5 percent comes from Kelly Loeffler, the Republican from Georgia who is co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.

Expanding to all the leagues in our research, here are their totals to each party over the six-year period:

MLB owners have donated the most Specifically partisan contributions from owners and commissioners in the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB and NASCAR, by party, 2016-20 League To Republicans To Democrats Total MLB $15,181,761 $5,184,604 $20,366,365 NBA 8,372,300 2,641,487 11,013,787 NHL 7,087,116 1,726,733 8,813,849 NFL 5,032,470 873,500 5,905,970 WNBA 1,338,459 1,634,153 2,972,612 NASCAR 576,110 93,983 670,093 Source: Federal Election Commission, OpenSecrets

Owners’ conservative lean extends into the current presidential cycle as well. Americans have donated similar amounts to both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, but owners are giving more to Trump, according to the database.

Thirteen owners have contributed directly to Trump’s campaign or Trump super PACs in the 2020 election cycle, with contributions adding up to $1,746,423. That list of owners includes:

By contrast, 20 owners have contributed directly to Biden or Biden’s super PACs, though at smaller totals, with overall contributions equaling $405,745. The Biden contributors include:

The big-money donors

A relatively small group of donors makes up a huge chunk of the overall donation data. Forty owners account for more than $40 million — more than 85 percent of all contributions. And looking specifically at these big spenders, it’s clear where their allegiances lie: 77.7 percent of that $40 million went to Republican causes or candidates, with 18.8 percent going to Democrats.

This is where the political spending power among American professional sports ownership is concentrated. Here’s that full list:

Bill Foley (Knights), Charles Johnson (Giants), Dan DeVos (Magic), Dan Gilbert (Cavaliers), Dan Snyder (Washington), David Tepper (Panthers), David Bonderman (Kraken), E. Stanley and Ann Kroenke (Nuggets/Rams/Avalanche), Edward Glazer (Buccaneers), Fred Wilpon (Mets), Herbert Simon (Pacers/Fever), James Dinan (Bucks), James Dolan (Knicks/Rangers), Janice McNair (Texans), Jeremy and Jerry Jacobs (Bruins), Jerry Jones (Cowboys), Jerry Reinsdorf (Bulls/White Sox), Jim Pohlad (Twins), Jimmy and Susan Haslam (Browns), Jody and Paul Allen (Blazers/Seahawks), Josh Harris (76ers/Devils), Kelly Loeffler (Dream), Ken Kendrick (Diamondbacks), Laura Ricketts (Cubs), Magic Johnson (Dodgers/Sparks), Micky Arison (Heat), Peter Angelos (Orioles), Peter Karmanos (Hurricanes), Philip Anschutz (Kings), Ray Davis (Rangers), Robert Castellini (Reds), Roger Penske (Team Penske), Ron Burkle (Penguins), Stephen Ross (Dolphins), Steve Tisch (Giants), Ted Leonsis (Wizards) and Tilman Fertitta (Rockets)

And when we isolate just the big-ticket donations topping $100,000 from this group, a familiar picture emerges. More than 63 percent of the $47 million in the database of nearly 3,000 contributions comes from just 108 donations split among these 40 owners — and 79 percent of that money went to Republican causes.

No matter how you slice it, the big takeaway is clear: The biggest political spenders in pro sports prefer red to blue.

Owner-level data

This table reflects the total contributions for each owner and commissioner in our database over the past three election cycles, grouped by political party. Note that some family members appear together and that only contributions while owners have been involved with the team are included.