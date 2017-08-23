How To Avoid Falling For A Fake Poll

Can you reach the pollster? Some fly-by-night operations won’t even have phone numbers on their websites for you to call. That’s probably not a good sign. If there is a phone number, see if it’s toll-free (

costs more money to the company, but less to the consumer). If it’s not a toll-free number, see if the area code matches the area where the company is located. And if you’re really adventurous, pick up a phone and see if you can speak to a real person. (You can also try the “Shattered Glass” trick, if you’re suspicious.) If there’s no number, shoot the pollster an email (assuming its website includes an address). Do you get a response?