How The Red Sox And Dodgers Made It To The World Series, In One Chart

It’s been almost seven months since the Major League Baseball season started, and here we are, finally ready to determine a champion. We’ve been tracking — and forecasting — each team’s chances all season long, so we wanted to look back at the paths to the World Series taken by Boston and Los Angeles. Our final predictions give the Red Sox the edge over the Dodgers in the series, 60 percent to 40 percent — but as we know, anything can happen when the players take the field.

Gus Wezerek is a visual journalist for FiveThirtyEight.

Sara Ziegler is a general editor at FiveThirtyEight.

