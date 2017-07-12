How Should We Rate A Tennis Player? Hot Takedown discusses how to quantify one of the least math-friendly sports.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s episode (July 12, 2017), in the middle of the second week of Wimbledon, we’ve got a very special treat: a “Stat School” with FiveThirtyEight tennis expert emeritus Carl Bialik. Carl breaks down how we should judge a tennis player by the numbers, in order of increasing complexity — from simple Grand Slams won to more newfangled stats such as that longtime FiveThirtyEight favorite, the Elo rating.

Here are links to the things we discussed during the show: