Menu
How Should We Rate A Tennis Player?

Jul. 12, 2017 at 12:11 PM

How Should We Rate A Tennis Player?

Hot Takedown discusses how to quantify one of the least math-friendly sports.

Filed under Hot Takedown

 

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s episode (July 12, 2017), in the middle of the second week of Wimbledon, we’ve got a very special treat: a “Stat School” with FiveThirtyEight tennis expert emeritus Carl Bialik. Carl breaks down how we should judge a tennis player by the numbers, in order of increasing complexity — from simple Grand Slams won to more newfangled stats such as that longtime FiveThirtyEight favorite, the Elo rating.

Here are links to the things we discussed during the show:

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Chadwick Matlin is a senior editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Filed under

FiveThirtyEight Podcasts (366 posts) Hot Takedown (140) Tennis (78) Roger Federer (25) Rafael Nadal (19) Serena Williams (19) Wimbledon (18) Stat School (2)

Comments