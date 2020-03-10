Menu
How Has RAPTOR Done So Far?

, at

How Has RAPTOR Done So Far?

Nate Silver joins Hot Takedown to discuss our NBA player rating, and our Rabbit Hole explores a quirk of NBA rosters.

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Hot Takedown

 

Hot Takedown recorded a live show last week at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver joined Neil and Sara on stage to discuss how our player rating metric, RAPTOR, has performed so far this NBA season.

Our Rabbit Hole of the Week is inspired by an oddity in NBA rosters.

What we’re looking at this week:

  • RAPTOR!!
  • Todd Whitehead of Nylon Calculus investigated optimizing an NBA lineup.
  • The New York Times puzzled over how Keith Van Horn made $4.3 million long after “retiring” from the game.

Grace Lynch is Hot Takedown’s producer.

Sara Ziegler is the sports editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

NBA (811 posts) FiveThirtyEight Podcasts (737) Hot Takedown (195)