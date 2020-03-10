How Has RAPTOR Done So Far? Nate Silver joins Hot Takedown to discuss our NBA player rating, and our Rabbit Hole explores a quirk of NBA rosters.

Hot Takedown recorded a live show last week at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver joined Neil and Sara on stage to discuss how our player rating metric, RAPTOR, has performed so far this NBA season.

Our Rabbit Hole of the Week is inspired by an oddity in NBA rosters.

What we’re looking at this week: