How Has RAPTOR Done So Far?

Hot Takedown recorded a live show last week at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver joined Neil and Sara on stage to discuss how our player rating metric, RAPTOR, has performed so far this NBA season.
Our Rabbit Hole of the Week is inspired by an oddity in NBA rosters.
What we’re looking at this week:
- RAPTOR!!
- Todd Whitehead of Nylon Calculus investigated optimizing an NBA lineup.
- The New York Times puzzled over how Keith Van Horn made $4.3 million long after “retiring” from the game.