Hot Takedown’s Super Bowl Special

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Jan. 31, 2017), we do a super-sized segment on Super Bowl LI. Will the Matt Ryan-led Falcons offense dominate, or will Tom Brady and the Patriots prevail? Next, tennis expert Carl Bialik drops by as we break down an Australian Open final that was a blast from the past. Plus, a significant digit on an unprecedented sanction in Major League Baseball.
- Significant Digits: A triple digit this week: $2 million, No. 56, and No. 75. That’s what the St. Louis Cardinals lost this week, as Major League Baseball handed down a penalty that forced the team to pay the Houston Astros the fine and give them 2017 draft picks for hacking into the Astros’ scouting database.