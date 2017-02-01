Hot Takedown’s Super Bowl Special We preview the big game and break down the Australian Open final.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Jan. 31, 2017), we do a super-sized segment on Super Bowl LI. Will the Matt Ryan-led Falcons offense dominate, or will Tom Brady and the Patriots prevail? Next, tennis expert Carl Bialik drops by as we break down an Australian Open final that was a blast from the past. Plus, a significant digit on an unprecedented sanction in Major League Baseball.

