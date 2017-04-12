Hot Takedown’s NBA MVP Smackdown

Subscribe: iTunes | ESPN App | Download | RSS | New to podcasts?
Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Apr. 11, 2017), we’re all about the NBA MVP race. Who should win it? We debate the merits of Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.
Links to what we discussed:
- Per an ESPN forecast, Westbrook is leading the MVP race.
- The Ringer’s Haley O’Shaughnessy writes about Steph Curry’s one-week MVP campaign blitz.
- FiveThirtyEight is running a weeklong series about all the MVP candidates.
- Neil Paine makes the case for Kawhi Leonard.
- Chris Herring makes the case for James Harden.
- NBA.com’s David Aldridge argues that a vote for LeBron James for MVP is never a mistake.
- The Ringer’s Paolo Uggetti calls Russell Westbrook an irrational MVP, but the clear choice.