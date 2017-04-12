Menu
Hot Takedown’s NBA MVP Smackdown

Apr. 12, 2017 at 9:34 AM

Hot Takedown’s NBA MVP Smackdown

Kawhi or Lebron? Harden or Westbrook? Hot Takedown chooses this year’s MVP of the NBA.

Filed under Hot Takedown

 

Subscribe: iTunes | ESPN App | Download | RSS | New to podcasts?

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Apr. 11, 2017), we’re all about the NBA MVP race. Who should win it? We debate the merits of Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Links to what we discussed:

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Chadwick Matlin is a senior editor at FiveThirtyEight.

Kate Fagan is a writer for espnW and a regular panelist on the FiveThirtyEight sports podcast Hot Takedown.

Filed under

NBA (372 posts) FiveThirtyEight Podcasts (328) Hot Takedown (127) LeBron James (62) Stephen Curry (31) Russell Westbrook (15) James Harden (11) Kawhi Leonard (9)

Comments