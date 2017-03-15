Hot Takedown’s March Madness Special We discuss the NCAA men’s and women’s tournament brackets and the beginning of NFL free agency.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (March 14, 2017), we’re in full-fledged March madness after the release of NCAA Tournament match-ups, breaking down the women’s and men’s brackets and pondering whether the men’s East region is the death bracket it seems to be. Next, we’re joined by ESPN The Magazine’s Mina Kimes, who explains the latest offseason movement in the NFL as free agency gets underway. Plus, a significant digit on hockey.

Links to what we discussed: