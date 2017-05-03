Hot Takedown Tackles Race In The NFL, Plus NHL And NBA Playoffs New reporting shows that the NFL is segregating itself by position. Also, Sidney Crosby is concussed and Paul Pierce has retired.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (May 2, 2017), we’re joined by Jane McManus to discuss the NFL’s racial divide and why many positions are so segregated. Next, ESPN’s Craig Custance helps us break down playoff hockey. As we’ve previously discussed, the Washington Capitals have been striving to build a Stanley Cup-worthy squad — so why has the team struggled in its series against the Pittsburgh Penguins? Finally, we bid a fond farewell to future Hall of Famer Paul Pierce. Plus, a significant digit on baseball.