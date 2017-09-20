Has NFL Play Gotten Worse, Or Is It Just You?

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. The New York Giants’ season is off to a disappointing 0-2 start, and quarterback Eli Manning is getting much of the blame. On this week’s episode (Sept. 19, 2017), we take a deeper look at Manning’s stats, discuss whether he’s a Hall of Famer and ponder where the Giants go from here. Next, after a second week of blowouts in the NFL, some are complaining that the quality of play has decreased significantly. We discuss a piece by our ESPN colleague Bill Barnwell that pushes back against that idea. Plus, a significant digit on baseball.
If you have suggestions for what we should call our new NBA podcast, please drop us a note at podcasts@fivethirtyeight.com!
Here are links to what we discussed this week:
- Eli Manning is profoundly mediocre, writes Ty Schalter for FiveThirtyEight.
- A 2015 analysis from Nate Silver found that Eli Manning is the most clutch postseason quarterback of all time.
- ESPN’s Bill Barnwell says NFL quality of play isn’t worse (but Colin Kaepernick might make it better).
- Significant Digit: 1 in 65,566, the odds that a generic, contending-quality MLB team would be able to pull off the Cleveland Indians’ streak of 22 victories in a row. Cleveland’s streak finally came to an end Friday night, and while it wasn’t MLB’s longest, it was perhaps the most impressive, according to FiveThirtyEight’s Neil Paine.