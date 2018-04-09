Emergency Politics Podcast: FBI Raids Trump’s Lawyer’s Office

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team reacts to the news that the FBI raided the home and office of President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen. They debate how serious the raid is for Trump and what the implications could be for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.