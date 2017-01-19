Everyone Is Biased And There Is No Reality

The latest episode of Sparks, FiveThirtyEight’s monthly science podcast that runs in the What’s The Point feed, hits on a theme that comes up again and again around our newsroom: how biased our poor brains are. The science team talked about how our minds work after reading Will Storr’s book “The Unpersuadables: Adventures with the enemies of science,” in which Storr chronicles his attempts to understand people whose beliefs differ from his own.

Science writers Maggie Koerth-Baker and Anna Maria Barry-Jester and senior editor Blythe Terrell chewed on how we can try to overcome our own biases, the best way to talk with people we might disagree with, and whether we all live in our own distinct reality.

Maggie will interview Storr in the second part of the podcast, coming your way next week. We’ll add the audio here when it’s ready.

Thanks for listening, and let us know what you think.