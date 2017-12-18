Every Color Of Every Lightsaber In ‘Star Wars,’ In One Chart

“Your father’s lightsaber. This is the weapon of a Jedi knight. Not as clumsy or as random as a blaster. An elegant weapon … for a more civilized age.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

For all the problems of the Jedi order, one thing can be unanimously agreed upon: They have some pretty sweet laser swords. Can the Jedi solve every problem with a lightsaber? No. But bust one out during trade tariff negotiations and they tend to get a lot easier is all I’m saying.

“The Last Jedi” centers on the relationship between the Jedi and the force and is in many ways kicked off by the delivery of one particularly notorious lightsaber to a previous owner. Indeed, there are lots and lots of notorious lightsabers — of various colors thanks to the kyber crystals that fuel them — and once you dive into the noncanonical Legends universe, that number spirals higher.

So, I consulted the most comprehensive archival material related to “Star Wars.” No, not the archives of Jocasta Nu in the heart of the Jedi Temple. I’m talking about Wookieepedia, one of the best-maintained databases on anything and everything Star Wars. We pulled the color of every lightsaber described in “Star Wars” — that’s the chart you see above. That comes out to 132 unique lightsabers with a known blade color. (Even Darksaber.)