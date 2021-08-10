Emergency Politics Podcast: Why Cuomo Chose To Resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation a week after the state attorney general issued a report confirming sexual harassment allegations. He will be replaced by Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will become the first female governor of New York. In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew talks about what led to Cuomo’s resignation, how New Yorkers feel about his replacement, and what this means for New York’s 2022 Democratic primary race for governor.

