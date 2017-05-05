Emergency Politics Podcast: What’s Next For Health Care?

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team talks about the next steps for the American Heath Care Act. The House passed it Thursday, but its path to becoming law is rocky. In the meantime, House Republicans may start feeling the blowback of an enthusiastic opposition.

