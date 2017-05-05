Menu
Emergency Politics Podcast: What’s Next For Health Care?

May 5, 2017 at 2:50 PM

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under Politics Podcast

 

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team talks about the next steps for the American Heath Care Act. The House passed it Thursday, but its path to becoming law is rocky. In the meantime, House Republicans may start feeling the blowback of an enthusiastic opposition.

