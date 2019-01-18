Emergency Politics Podcast: What If Trump Told Cohen To Lie To Congress?

In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to a BuzzFeed News report that “President Donald Trump directed his longtime attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.” FiveThirtyEight contributor Amelia Thomson-Deveaux also weighs in on what information we still need in order to understand the allegation.

