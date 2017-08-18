Emergency Politics Podcast: What Does Bannon’s Exit Mean?

On this emergency edition of FiveThirtyEight’s Politics podcast, the team reacts to the news that chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving the Trump administration. The crew discusses how the shakeup changes the power dynamics in the White House and what influence Bannon might have as an outsider.

