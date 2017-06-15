Emergency Politics Podcast: Trump Is Under Investigation

In an emergency installment, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast reacts to reports that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether President Trump tried to obstruct justice. According to The Washington Post, the investigation began days after the president fired FBI Director James Comey and includes interviews with top intelligence officials.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.