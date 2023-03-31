Emergency Politics Podcast: Trump Is Indicted

In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to news that former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in a case involving hush money payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels. They discuss the possible political implications and what will come next in the case.

