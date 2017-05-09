Emergency Politics Podcast: Trump Fires Comey

News broke late on Tuesday that President Trump fired News broke late on Tuesday that President Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey, citing Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Our podcast team gathered in the studio to react to the news, try to offer some historical context and talk about what comes next.

