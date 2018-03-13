Emergency Politics Podcast: Tillerson’s Out. What Now?

With Rex Tillerson out at the State Department and CIA Director Mike Pompeo in line to replace him, President Trump’s Cabinet is undergoing its fifth major change. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team reacts to Trump’s historic turnover levels, debates what the departure means and discusses what comes next.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.