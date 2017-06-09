Emergency Politics Podcast: The U.K. Election

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team called an emergency podcast to react to the results of the U.K. election. No party won a majority in a snap election called by Prime Minister Theresa May, who was hoping to expand her previous majority as she negotiates the U.K.’s exit from the European Union.

