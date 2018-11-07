Emergency Politics Podcast: The Midterms Are Over — So Is Jeff Sessions’s Time At The Justice Department

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team reacts to the news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at President Trump’s request. The new acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, has previously argued that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election has gone too far. He is now in a position to curtail that investigation.

