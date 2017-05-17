Emergency Politics Podcast: The Comey Memo

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew assesses the fallout from reports that President Trump asked then-FBI director James Comey to end the bureau’s investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump’s request was reportedly detailed in a memo written at the time by Comey.

