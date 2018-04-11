Emergency Politics Podcast: Paul Ryan Is Moving On And So Is His Party

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday that he won’t seek re-election in 2018, marking the retirement of one of the two most powerful Republicans in Congress. In an emergency edition of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Julia Azari and Perry Bacon Jr. react to the news. While it’s a big retirement, it’s not exactly unexpected.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.