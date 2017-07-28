Emergency Politics Podcast: Obamacare Repeal Fails

Welcome to a FiveThirtyEight Politics emergency podcast: “Skinny Repeal Edition.” Early Friday morning, three Republican senators voted against the “skinny repeal” of the Affordable Care Act, putting an end to repeal attempts for now. The politics team discusses what went wrong for the GOP and what comes next.

