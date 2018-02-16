Emergency Politics Podcast: Lots More Indictments In Mueller’s Russia Investigation

In an emergency edition of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team responds to news that a grand jury has indicted 13 Russian individuals and three companies as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The indictments detail an extensive effort to sow chaos in U.S. politics, including during the 2016 presidential election.

