Emergency Politics Podcast: Mueller Has Filed His Report

Special counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and submitted his report to Attorney General Bill Barr. In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, legal reporter Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux discusses what we can expect to learn in the coming days.

