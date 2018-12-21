Emergency Politics Podcast: Mattis Is Out, Shutdown Is On (?)

In an emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis’s resignation and the looming government shutdown. Both events strain President Trump’s relationship with the congressional GOP and create uncertainty in Washington.

