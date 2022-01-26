Emergency Politics Podcast: Justice Breyer Is Retiring

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire at the end of the court’s current term, clearing the way for President Biden to appoint a new justice. Biden said during a 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate in South Carolina that if elected, he would nominate a Black woman to the nation’s highest court, and media speculation is heavily focused now on D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In this emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how the Supreme Court may change after the retirement of Breyer, a more moderate justice among the court’s liberal wing. They also consider whether the ensuing confirmation process will affect the country’s broader political environment in a midterm election year.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.