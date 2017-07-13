Emergency Politics Podcast: Donald Trump Jr.’s Emails

On this emergency podcast, the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team looks at recent revelations about the Trump campaign’s relationship to Russia. Donald Trump Jr.’s emails showed that he, along with President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, took a meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to be offering incriminating information about Hillary Clinton. The emails said the information was part of the Russian government’s support of then-candidate Trump.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Monday evenings, with occasional special episodes throughout the week. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.