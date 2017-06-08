Emergency Politics Podcast: Comey’s Testimony

In an emergency installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team reacts to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate intelligence committee. The FiveThirtyEight team also tracked Comey’s testimony in real time on our live blog.

